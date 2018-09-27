The 50 best-paying big companies of 2018, according to employees

Job-hunting site Comparably, which allows employees to anonymously review and rate their employers, has sifted through its 5 million+ employee reviews to come up with its annual list of the best paying large companies.
Job-hunting site Comparably, which allows employees to anonymously review and rate their employers, has sifted through its 5 million+ employee reviews to come up with its annual list of the best paying large companies.
Comparably currently tracks about 10,000 companies, it says.
In order to qualify for this list, Comparably limited the list to companies which had more than 500 employees and had at least 50 ratings from employees between September 12, 2017 and September 12, 2018.
In order to rank these companies, Comparably considered both pay and how satisfied employees said they were with their pay.
The result is this list of the 50 best paying big companies, according to employees:
Headquarters: Oakland, California
Median salary: $119,529
Highest paid department median salary: IT, $152,951
Kaiser Permanente is the national health care provider that pioneered the HMO.
A Kaiser Permanente employee says, “I have no complaints here, it’s one of the best reasons to work for this company. Salary is above average for the work, regular annual raises and bonus, and the pension.”
Headquarters: Cincinnati
Median salary: $121,845
Highest paid department median salary: Marketing, $148,938
Procter & Gamble manufacturers consumer goods.
A Procter & Gamble employee says, “P&G is a great company to work for, provides very generous benefits and compensation. The ability to buy additional vacation hours up to the six-week mark is hands down the coolest part.”
Headquarters: Basking Ridge, New Jersey
Median salary: $122,603
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $160,771
Verizon Wireless is a telecommunications company.
A Verizon employee says, “We get paid well for what we do. We have a high base pay, profit sharing, and potential for short term incentives and monetary bonuses. The annual bonus is the best part. In my 17 years here, the company has never reneged on it.”
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Median salary: $122,615
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $168,090
Starbucks is an international chain of coffee shops.
A Starbucks employee says, “Total comp package is fantastic. Generous stock options and 401K. You can work part time and still get paid vacation/sick and matching 401K.”
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Median salary: $123,446
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $150,475
Comcast is a media and cable giant with two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.
A Comcast employee says, “They pay very well and very fair. Quarterly bonuses are some of the best. It is reflective of your performance.”
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Median salary: $125,142
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $160,732
Home Depot is a home improvement retailer.
A Home Depot employee says, “Compensation is multi-fold and makes me feel like I literally have stock in the company.”
Headquarters: Irvine, California
Median salary: $126,313
Highest paid department median salary: Design, $178,977
Blizzard Entertainment is a video game developer.
A Blizzard employee says, “Fair base and bonus comp compared to other departments and regions. Regular review and benchmarking of my compensation against other companies and profit sharing is the best part.”
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Median salary: $126,802
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $162,636
PegaSystems makes marketing and customer service software.
A PegaSystems employee says, “Stocks are currently raising, so it is a significant addition to salary, I am paid fairly compared to the market and my peers with yearly bonuses and performance based rewards.”
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Median salary: $129,434
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $165,815
Trimble makes global navigation satellite systems receivers, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles and other such tech.
A Trimble employee says, “Competitive salary and PTO accrual. Company equity and bonus potential is great.”
Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts
Median salary: $130,406
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $169,587
Dynatrace helps companies track and understand the performance of their software applications.
A Dynatrace employee says, “Great package and bonus scheme. I think my pay is competitive with the job market in my area. Base pay is substantial. I am paid enough that income isn’t a concern in my personal life.”
Headquarters: Woodland Hills, California
Median salary: $131,095
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $149,305
Golden Hippo Media is creative marketing company that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products.
A Golden Hippo Media employee says, “The opportunity to earn monthly KPI related bonuses. Plus performance based raises.”
Headquarters: Columbus, Georgia
Median salary: $131,377
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $157,331
Aflac is an insurance company that specializes in supplemental insurance.
An Aflac employee says, “Unlimited earning potential and stock bonus.”
Headquarters: New York
Median salary: $132,919
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $165,219
UiPath offers software that helps companies automate business processes.
A UiPath employee says, “Higher than average salary and lucrative stock.”
Headquarters: Lehi, Utah
Median salary: $133,262
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $158,097
Workfront offers cloud-based project management software.
A Workfront employee says, “Competitive pay, better than most companies within the same role. I feel I get paid appropriately for my level of expertise.”
Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey
Median salary: $133,635
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $171,480
ADP provides payroll and human resources software and services.
An ADP employee says, “I have everything I need and then some. ADP doesn’t skimp out on anything. Compensation is aggressive when you’re a top performer. Bonus is 10% of my salary. They really take care of us an incentivize us in the right ways.”
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Median salary: $133,816
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $156,291
Edifecs offers software to healthcare providers.
An Edifecs employee says, “[The best part of the compensation package is] the benefits. We have 5 weeks’ vacation and an onsite well-being center that offers daily yoga, massage, tea, walks - as well as cooking classes, personal training, life coaching and nutritional counseling.”
Headquarters: New York
Median salary: $134,931
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $154,166
American Express is a financial services company.
An Amex employee says, “Far above what most others offer. Great compensation, great schemes, great offers, great packages.”
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Median salary: $137,056
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $181,247
PayPal is an online payment provider.
A PayPal employee says, “Killer insurance and great stock benefits.”
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Median salary: $137,296
Highest paid department median salary: Marketing, $153,665
Coca-Cola makes a wide variety of beverages.
A Coca-Cola employee says, “Greatest place I have ever worked. The new bonus structure is significant.”
Headquarters: Redwood City, California
Median salary: $137,334
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $156,099
Nevro is a medical device company.
A Nevro employee says, “Nevro’s benefits (base, bonus, benefits, stock) are outstanding and I believe my salary and bonus structure reflect my work level. The best part about it comes from the continual review of my compensation.”
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Median salary: $138,127
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $168,531
Delta is an airline.
A Delta employee says, “Our pay is industry leading (compared to what other airlines pay) and phenomenal profit sharing to all employees creates ownership of the operation.”
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Median salary: $138,413
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $164,299
Amazon is an e-commerce retailer and cloud technology provider.
An Amazon employee says, “I love how my compensation package consists of my base wage as well as stocks. We are given annual raises and promotional opportunities so there is always room to increase my earnings.”
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
Median salary: $139,161
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $169,804
Indeed is an online job hunting and job listing site.
An Indeed employee says, “Best benefit package I’ve ever had. Unlimited PTO and very generous quarterly bonus based on performance. Higher base salary than other businesses.”
Headquarters: Foster City, California
Median salary: $139,333
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $170,158
Visa is a financial services company.
A Visa employee says, “Best part of the comp package is the pay for performance. Pay is competitive and equitable with pension plan and stock grants.”
Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona
Median salary: $139,573
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $170,561
Axon offer taser weapons for law enforcement and civilians.
An Axon employee says, “Solid mix of salary, bonus, and equity - plus above average health coverage.”
Headquarters: Palo Alto, California
Median salary: $141,178
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $167,083
VMware makes software that helps computer servers, mobile devices and computer networks run more efficiently.
A VMware employee says, “Good package. Regular bonuses, incentives, and benefits.”
Headquarters: San Francisco
Median salary: $141,496
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $165,685
Wells Fargo is a financial services company.
A Wells Fargo employee says, “I have received raises and compensation based off of my work ethic the last 3 years I’ve been there. They’ve always taken amazing care of me.”
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Median salary: $142,169
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $156,250
Red Bull makes caffeinated energy drinks.
A Red Bull employee says, “Best compensation and benefits in the entire marketplace. You get paid for the work you put in by getting a percentage of the monthly goals.”
Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon
Median salary: $142,815
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $160,776
Nike makes sports shoes and apparel.
A Nike employee says, “Nike’s secret sauce: good salary, excellent benefits, amazing people. Fair pay for my role; I work hard and am compensated well. Aggressive paid time off earnings, sabbatical, great stock purchase options.”
Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
Median salary: $143,506
Highest paid department median salary: Design, $162,516
Nvidia makes motherboard chip-sets, graphic processing units, and game consoles.
An NVIDIA employee says, "The Equity Stock Purchase Program is the best!”
Headquarters: New York, New York
Median salary: $143,932
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $157,421
Goldman Sachs is an investment bank and financial services company.
A Goldman Sachs employee says, “The best part of the comp package is the amount of vacation days.”
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Median salary: $144,113
Highest paid department median salary: Design, $166,881
Zynga is a game developer.
A Zynga employee says, “Compensation feels fair and representative of a meritocracy. I appreciate the transparent talks I've had with my supervisors who make me feel valued and like they have my best interests in mind.”
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Median salary: $144,327
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $169,645
LinkedIn is a professional networking site.
A LinkedIn employee says, “The best part is the 401K match.”
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Median salary: $145,636
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $175,740
Adobe offers software for digital marketing and creative projects.
An Adobe employee says, “The ESPP is very generous. New RSU grants annually. Competitive with other tech companies.”
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Median salary: $146,097
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $160,847
Zillow is an online real estate marketplace.
A Zillow employee says, “New equity granted every year, comprehensive and competitive benefits package.”
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Median salary: $147,035
Highest paid department median salary: IT, $172,247
LogMeIn offers cloud-based remote connectivity software.
A LogMeIn employee says, “Generous allowances for medical coverage are hugely beneficial for all, particularly those with children.”
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Median salary: $148,118
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $177,269
HubSpot offers cloud based marketing software.
A HubSpot employee says, “HubSpot gives competitive salaries and commissions, with great opportunities for RSUs as well!”
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Median salary: $148,220
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $163,711
T-Mobile is a telecommunications company.
A T-Mobile employee says, “Bonus and stock options are the best part, on top of competitive salary.”
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Median salary: $149,157
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $169,663
eBay is an online marketplace.
An eBay employee says, "The stock plan and 401K are great. Bonuses are based on my contribution as well as my team’s performance.”
Headquarters: New York
Median salary: $149,278
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $162,987
Bloomberg a software, data, and media company.
A Bloomberg employee says, “Compensation level is generally better than most FinTech or Financial Services firms. Benefits are first rate.”
Headquarters: San Ramon, California
Median salary: $149,391
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $164,767
Chevron is and oil and energy company.
A Chevron employee says, “Pay is more than fair, and they put away twice the amount that you do for your pension, plus annuities are crazy good.”
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Median salary: $149,629
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $176,504
Intuit offers business and financial software.
An Intuit employee says, “The RSUs are an amazing part of the comp package, we are fortunate that we get stock as part of our annual review. Last year my RSUs at focal were more than my bonus! I plan to cash them in next year as a down payment for a new house."
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Median salary: $150,177
Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $171,538
Cisco makes products for computer networks, computer security and data centers.
A Cisco employee says, “The bonus plan is given to all levels and is generous; 15% of your base salary.”
Headquarters: New York
Median salary: $150,216
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $177,776
Accenture is a global management consulting company.
An Accenture employee says, “Compensation package is competitive in consulting and more than industry, enough that I’ve turned down other job offers.”
Headquarters: Cupertino, California
Median salary: $151,239
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $178,177
Apple is a smartphone and PC technology company.
An Apple employee says, “Good salary, cash bonuses and RSUs. Stock is high performing.”
Headquarters: Los Gatos, California
Median salary: $152,262
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $202,662
Netflix is a video streaming service.
A Netflix employee says, “[Compensation is] based on the value you bring, not tied to anyone else's performance.”
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Median salary: $152,776
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $191,558
Microsoft is a maker of software, PCs and video game consoles.
A Microsoft employee says, “Best part of the compensation: flexible hours. I know that doesn't sound like compensation, but it's very tightly coupled. I get paid for delivering results, not what time I show up or how late I stay. That makes a big difference in how I see my compensation.”
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Median salary: $153,636
Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $181,974
Salesforce offers cloud-based software for marketing and customer support.
A Salesforce employee says, “In my fifteen years at Salesforce, compensation has never been a question - we are treated very well!”
Headquarters: Menlo Park, California
Median salary: $156,455
Highest paid department median salary: Product, $188,672
Facebook is a social network.
A Facebook employee says, “They do pay very well, including very generous benefit packages.”
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Median salary: $161,409
Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $198,525
Google is an Internet search engine and mobile device company.
A Google employee says, “I did not need to counter-offer here, they knew my value on my initial offer.”