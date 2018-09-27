The 50 best-paying big companies of 2018, according to employees

news

Job-hunting site Comparably, which allows employees to anonymously review and rate their employers, has sifted through its 5 million+ employee reviews to come up with its annual list of the best paying large companies.

Comparably currently tracks about 10,000 companies, it says.

In order to qualify for this list, Comparably limited the list to companies which had more than 500 employees and had at least 50 ratings from employees between September 12, 2017 and September 12, 2018.

In order to rank these companies, Comparably considered both pay and how satisfied employees said they were with their pay.

The result is this list of the 50 best paying big companies, according to employees:

No. 50: Kaiser Permanente, $119,529

Headquarters: Oakland, California

Median salary: $119,529

Highest paid department median salary: IT, $152,951

Kaiser Permanente is the national health care provider that pioneered the HMO.

A Kaiser Permanente employee says, “I have no complaints here, it’s one of the best reasons to work for this company. Salary is above average for the work, regular annual raises and bonus, and the pension.”

No 49: Procter & Gamble, $121,845

Headquarters: Cincinnati

Median salary: $121,845

Highest paid department median salary: Marketing, $148,938

Procter & Gamble manufacturers consumer goods.

A Procter & Gamble employee says, “P&G is a great company to work for, provides very generous benefits and compensation. The ability to buy additional vacation hours up to the six-week mark is hands down the coolest part.”

No. 48: Verizon, $122,603

Headquarters: Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Median salary: $122,603

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $160,771

Verizon Wireless is a telecommunications company.

A Verizon employee says, “We get paid well for what we do. We have a high base pay, profit sharing, and potential for short term incentives and monetary bonuses. The annual bonus is the best part. In my 17 years here, the company has never reneged on it.”

No. 47: Starbucks, $122,615

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Median salary: $122,615

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $168,090

Starbucks is an international chain of coffee shops.

A Starbucks employee says, “Total comp package is fantastic. Generous stock options and 401K. You can work part time and still get paid vacation/sick and matching 401K.”

No. 46: Comcast, $123,446

Headquarters: Philadelphia

Median salary: $123,446

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $150,475

Comcast is a media and cable giant with two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal.

A Comcast employee says, “They pay very well and very fair. Quarterly bonuses are some of the best. It is reflective of your performance.”

No. 45: The Home Depot, $125,142

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Median salary: $125,142

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $160,732

Home Depot is a home improvement retailer.

A Home Depot employee says, “Compensation is multi-fold and makes me feel like I literally have stock in the company.”

No. 44: Blizzard Entertainment, $126,313

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Median salary: $126,313

Highest paid department median salary: Design, $178,977

Blizzard Entertainment is a video game developer.

A Blizzard employee says, “Fair base and bonus comp compared to other departments and regions. Regular review and benchmarking of my compensation against other companies and profit sharing is the best part.”

No. 43: Pegasystems, $126,802

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median salary: $126,802

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $162,636

PegaSystems makes marketing and customer service software.

A PegaSystems employee says, “Stocks are currently raising, so it is a significant addition to salary, I am paid fairly compared to the market and my peers with yearly bonuses and performance based rewards.”

No. 42: Trimble, $129,434

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Median salary: $129,434

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $165,815

Trimble makes global navigation satellite systems receivers, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles and other such tech.

A Trimble employee says, “Competitive salary and PTO accrual. Company equity and bonus potential is great.”

No. 41: Dynatrace, $130,406

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

Median salary: $130,406

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $169,587

Dynatrace helps companies track and understand the performance of their software applications.

A Dynatrace employee says, “Great package and bonus scheme. I think my pay is competitive with the job market in my area. Base pay is substantial. I am paid enough that income isn’t a concern in my personal life.”

No. 40: Golden Hippo Media, $131,095

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, California

Median salary: $131,095

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $149,305

Golden Hippo Media is creative marketing company that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products.

A Golden Hippo Media employee says, “The opportunity to earn monthly KPI related bonuses. Plus performance based raises.”

No. 39: Aflac, $131,377

Headquarters: Columbus, Georgia

Median salary: $131,377

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $157,331

Aflac is an insurance company that specializes in supplemental insurance.

An Aflac employee says, “Unlimited earning potential and stock bonus.”

No. 38: UiPath, $132,919

Headquarters: New York

Median salary: $132,919

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $165,219

UiPath offers software that helps companies automate business processes.

A UiPath employee says, “Higher than average salary and lucrative stock.”

No. 37: Workfront, $133,262

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Median salary: $133,262

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $158,097

Workfront offers cloud-based project management software.

A Workfront employee says, “Competitive pay, better than most companies within the same role. I feel I get paid appropriately for my level of expertise.”

No. 36: ADP, $133,635

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Median salary: $133,635

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $171,480

ADP provides payroll and human resources software and services.

An ADP employee says, “I have everything I need and then some. ADP doesn’t skimp out on anything. Compensation is aggressive when you’re a top performer. Bonus is 10% of my salary. They really take care of us an incentivize us in the right ways.”

No. 35: Edifecs, $133,816

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Median salary: $133,816

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $156,291

Edifecs offers software to healthcare providers.

An Edifecs employee says, “[The best part of the compensation package is] the benefits. We have 5 weeks’ vacation and an onsite well-being center that offers daily yoga, massage, tea, walks - as well as cooking classes, personal training, life coaching and nutritional counseling.”

No. 34: American Express, $134,931

Headquarters: New York

Median salary: $134,931

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $154,166

American Express is a financial services company.

An Amex employee says, “Far above what most others offer. Great compensation, great schemes, great offers, great packages.”

No. 33: PayPal, $137,056

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Median salary: $137,056

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $181,247

PayPal is an online payment provider.

A PayPal employee says, “Killer insurance and great stock benefits.”

No. 32: The Coca-Cola Company, $137,296

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Median salary: $137,296

Highest paid department median salary: Marketing, $153,665

Coca-Cola makes a wide variety of beverages.

A Coca-Cola employee says, “Greatest place I have ever worked. The new bonus structure is significant.”

No. 31: Nevro, $137,334

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

Median salary: $137,334

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $156,099

Nevro is a medical device company.

A Nevro employee says, “Nevro’s benefits (base, bonus, benefits, stock) are outstanding and I believe my salary and bonus structure reflect my work level. The best part about it comes from the continual review of my compensation.”

No. 30: Delta Air Lines, $138,127

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Median salary: $138,127

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $168,531

Delta is an airline.

A Delta employee says, “Our pay is industry leading (compared to what other airlines pay) and phenomenal profit sharing to all employees creates ownership of the operation.”

No. 29: Amazon, $138,413

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Median salary: $138,413

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $164,299

Amazon is an e-commerce retailer and cloud technology provider.

An Amazon employee says, “I love how my compensation package consists of my base wage as well as stocks. We are given annual raises and promotional opportunities so there is always room to increase my earnings.”

No. 28: Indeed.com, $139,161

Headquarters: Austin, Texas

Median salary: $139,161

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $169,804

Indeed is an online job hunting and job listing site.

An Indeed employee says, “Best benefit package I’ve ever had. Unlimited PTO and very generous quarterly bonus based on performance. Higher base salary than other businesses.”

No. 27: Visa, $139,333

Headquarters: Foster City, California

Median salary: $139,333

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $170,158

Visa is a financial services company.

A Visa employee says, “Best part of the comp package is the pay for performance. Pay is competitive and equitable with pension plan and stock grants.”

No. 26: Axon, $139,573

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

Median salary: $139,573

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $170,561

Axon offer taser weapons for law enforcement and civilians.

An Axon employee says, “Solid mix of salary, bonus, and equity - plus above average health coverage.”

No. 25: VMware, $141,178

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Median salary: $141,178

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $167,083

VMware makes software that helps computer servers, mobile devices and computer networks run more efficiently.

A VMware employee says, “Good package. Regular bonuses, incentives, and benefits.”

No. 24: Wells Fargo, $141,496

Headquarters: San Francisco

Median salary: $141,496

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $165,685

Wells Fargo is a financial services company.

A Wells Fargo employee says, “I have received raises and compensation based off of my work ethic the last 3 years I’ve been there. They’ve always taken amazing care of me.”

No. 23: Red Bull, $142,169

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Median salary: $142,169

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $156,250

Red Bull makes caffeinated energy drinks.

A Red Bull employee says, “Best compensation and benefits in the entire marketplace. You get paid for the work you put in by getting a percentage of the monthly goals.”

No. 22: Nike, $142,815

Headquarters: Beaverton, Oregon

Median salary: $142,815

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $160,776

Nike makes sports shoes and apparel.

A Nike employee says, “Nike’s secret sauce: good salary, excellent benefits, amazing people. Fair pay for my role; I work hard and am compensated well. Aggressive paid time off earnings, sabbatical, great stock purchase options.”

No. 21: NVIDIA, $143,506

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Median salary: $143,506

Highest paid department median salary: Design, $162,516

Nvidia makes motherboard chip-sets, graphic processing units, and game consoles.

An NVIDIA employee says, "The Equity Stock Purchase Program is the best!”

No. 20: Goldman Sachs, $143,932

Headquarters: New York, New York

Median salary: $143,932

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $157,421

Goldman Sachs is an investment bank and financial services company.

A Goldman Sachs employee says, “The best part of the comp package is the amount of vacation days.”

No. 19: Zynga, $144,113

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Median salary: $144,113

Highest paid department median salary: Design, $166,881

Zynga is a game developer.

A Zynga employee says, “Compensation feels fair and representative of a meritocracy. I appreciate the transparent talks I've had with my supervisors who make me feel valued and like they have my best interests in mind.”

No. 18: LinkedIn, $144,327

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Median salary: $144,327

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $169,645

LinkedIn is a professional networking site.

A LinkedIn employee says, “The best part is the 401K match.”

No. 17: Adobe $145,636

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Median salary: $145,636

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $175,740

Adobe offers software for digital marketing and creative projects.

An Adobe employee says, “The ESPP is very generous. New RSU grants annually. Competitive with other tech companies.”

No. 16: Zillow, $146,097

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Median salary: $146,097

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $160,847

Zillow is an online real estate marketplace.

A Zillow employee says, “New equity granted every year, comprehensive and competitive benefits package.”

No. 15: LogMeIn, $147,035

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Median salary: $147,035

Highest paid department median salary: IT, $172,247

LogMeIn offers cloud-based remote connectivity software.

A LogMeIn employee says, “Generous allowances for medical coverage are hugely beneficial for all, particularly those with children.”

No. 14: Hubspot, $148,118

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median salary: $148,118

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $177,269

HubSpot offers cloud based marketing software.

A HubSpot employee says, “HubSpot gives competitive salaries and commissions, with great opportunities for RSUs as well!”

No. 13: T-Mobile, $148,220

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Median salary: $148,220

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $163,711

T-Mobile is a telecommunications company.

A T-Mobile employee says, “Bonus and stock options are the best part, on top of competitive salary.”

No. 12: eBay, $149,157

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Median salary: $149,157

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $169,663

eBay is an online marketplace.

An eBay employee says, "The stock plan and 401K are great. Bonuses are based on my contribution as well as my team’s performance.”

No. 11: Bloomberg, $149,278

Headquarters: New York

Median salary: $149,278

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $162,987

Bloomberg a software, data, and media company.

A Bloomberg employee says, “Compensation level is generally better than most FinTech or Financial Services firms. Benefits are first rate.”

No. 10: Chevron, $149,391

Headquarters: San Ramon, California

Median salary: $149,391

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $164,767

Chevron is and oil and energy company.

A Chevron employee says, “Pay is more than fair, and they put away twice the amount that you do for your pension, plus annuities are crazy good.”

No. 9: Intuit, $149,629

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Median salary: $149,629

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $176,504

Intuit offers business and financial software.

An Intuit employee says, “The RSUs are an amazing part of the comp package, we are fortunate that we get stock as part of our annual review. Last year my RSUs at focal were more than my bonus! I plan to cash them in next year as a down payment for a new house."

No. 8: Cisco, $150,177

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Median salary: $150,177

Highest paid department median salary: Sales, $171,538

Cisco makes products for computer networks, computer security and data centers.

A Cisco employee says, “The bonus plan is given to all levels and is generous; 15% of your base salary.”

No. 7: Accenture, $150,216

Headquarters: New York

Median salary: $150,216

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $177,776

Accenture is a global management consulting company.

An Accenture employee says, “Compensation package is competitive in consulting and more than industry, enough that I’ve turned down other job offers.”

No. 6: Apple, $151,239

Headquarters: Cupertino, California

Median salary: $151,239

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $178,177

Apple is a smartphone and PC technology company.

An Apple employee says, “Good salary, cash bonuses and RSUs. Stock is high performing.”

No. 5: Netflix, $152,262

Headquarters: Los Gatos, California

Median salary: $152,262

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $202,662

Netflix is a video streaming service.

A Netflix employee says, “[Compensation is] based on the value you bring, not tied to anyone else's performance.”

No. 4: Microsoft, $152,776

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Median salary: $152,776

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $191,558

Microsoft is a maker of software, PCs and video game consoles.

A Microsoft employee says, “Best part of the compensation: flexible hours. I know that doesn't sound like compensation, but it's very tightly coupled. I get paid for delivering results, not what time I show up or how late I stay. That makes a big difference in how I see my compensation.”

No. 3: Salesforce, $153,636

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Median salary: $153,636

Highest paid department median salary: Business Development, $181,974

Salesforce offers cloud-based software for marketing and customer support.

A Salesforce employee says, “In my fifteen years at Salesforce, compensation has never been a question - we are treated very well!”

No. 2: Facebook, $156,455

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

Median salary: $156,455

Highest paid department median salary: Product, $188,672

Facebook is a social network.

A Facebook employee says, “They do pay very well, including very generous benefit packages.”

No. 1: Google, $161,409

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Median salary: $161,409

Highest paid department median salary: Engineering, $198,525

Google is an Internet search engine and mobile device company.

A Google employee says, “I did not need to counter-offer here, they knew my value on my initial offer.”