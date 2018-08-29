Pulse.com.gh logo
The 69 worst science fiction movies of all time, according to critics


The Metacritic data we compiled here to track the most critically panned sci-fi movies of all time finds contemporary eyesores like Netflix's Will Smith-led "Bright" alongside older films like 1978's "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!"

Nicholas Cage in "Left Behind." play

Nicholas Cage in "Left Behind."

(Stoney Creek)

At its worst, the science fiction genre can produce enjoyably bad or terribly unwatchable cinema.

The apocalyptic allegory "Left Behind" makes two appearances on this list, once for its 2001 original and, lower down the list, for a 2014 remake starring Nicholas Cage.

The list consists of the lowest-rated movies on Metacritic's site that feature a "sci-fi" tag.

Here are the 69 worst science fiction movies of all time, according to critics:

69. "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" (2015)

69. "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" (2015) play

69. "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" (2015)

(Paramount)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 3.5/10

What critics said: "A comedy that's so witless and unfunny and shoddily made it makes 'The Hangover 2' look like 'The Godfather 2.'" — Entertainment Weekly



68. "Aliens vs Predator - Requiem" (2007)

68. "Aliens vs Predator - Requiem" (2007) play

68. "Aliens vs Predator - Requiem" (2007)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 4.4/10

What critics said: "A tasteless, witless, mindlessly perfunctory bloodbath that has the discourtesy to take itself seriously. Pitting aliens against predators may be the height of frivolity, but God forbid anyone have fun with it." — The AV Club



67. "Alien vs. Predator" (2004)

67. "Alien vs. Predator" (2004) play

67. "Alien vs. Predator" (2004)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 5.5/10

What critics said: "Take a wretched premise. Imagine the worst picture that could be made from it. Then imagine something even worse. That's 'Alien vs. Predator.'" — San Francisco Chronicle



66. "Bright" (2017)

66. "Bright" (2017) play

66. "Bright" (2017)

(Netflix)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 7.2/10

What critics said: "A gaudy, overstuffed piece of blockbuster trash." — RogerEbert.com



65. "The Postman" (1997)

65. "The Postman" (1997) play

65. "The Postman" (1997)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 29/100

User score: 6.7/10

What critics said: "What willful streak of perversity inspired Kevin Costner to take on this wacky tale of a letter carrier-turned-postapocalyptic hero?" — Entertainment Weekly



64. "Howard the Duck" (1986)

64. "Howard the Duck" (1986) play

64. "Howard the Duck" (1986)

(Universal)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 5.8/10

What critics said: "The story has no center; the duck is not likable, and the costly, overwrought, laser-filled special effects that conclude the movie are less impressive than a sparkler on a birthday cake." — Chicago Tribune



63. "The Colony" (2013)

63. "The Colony" (2013) play

63. "The Colony" (2013)

(Image Entertainment)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 5.3/10

What critics said: "Greedily tries to cram every dystopian curse into one misbegotten plot, resulting in something wildly disjointed, even if its pieces arguably connect." — Slant Magazine



62. "Timeline" (2003)

62. "Timeline" (2003) play

62. "Timeline" (2003)

(Paramount)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 4.3/10

What critics said: "'Timeline' gives 'Gigli' serious competition for worst film of the year honors." — Miami Herald



61. "Batman & Robin" (1997)

61. "Batman &amp; Robin" (1997) play

61. "Batman & Robin" (1997)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 5.7/10

What critics said: "Like a wounded yeti, 'Batman & Robin' drags itself through icicle-heavy sets, dry-ice fog and choking jungle vines, before dying in a frozen heap." — The Washington Post



60. "Highlander: The Final Dimension" (1995)

60. "Highlander: The Final Dimension" (1995) play

60. "Highlander: The Final Dimension" (1995)

(IAC Films)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "'Highlander 3' has an edge over its prequels in that it's so shoddily directed that it's probably a great deal of fun to watch after a couple of six-packs." — Austin Chronicle



59. "The Divide" (2012)

59. "The Divide" (2012) play

59. "The Divide" (2012)

(Anchor Bay)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 6.5/10

What critics said: "We wait, from one cringe-inducing, hide-your-face-from-the-screen act after another, to see how much worse the behavior will become." — The New York Times



58. "Pandorum" (2009)

58. "Pandorum" (2009) play

58. "Pandorum" (2009)

(Overture Films)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 6.5/10

What critics said: "This is hackwork of the highest order, lacking in all poetry and barely comprehensible aurally or visually." — Time Out



57. "Atlas Shrugged: Part I" (2011)

57. "Atlas Shrugged: Part I" (2011) play

57. "Atlas Shrugged: Part I" (2011)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: 5.7/10

What critics said: "Who's the idiot responsible for this fiasco? You can't blame the Tea Party, an organization of 9 million that the film's producers are exploiting to get butts into seats. There's an object lesson in objectivism for you." — Rolling Stone



56. "Hangar 10" (2014)

56. "Hangar 10" (2014) play

56. "Hangar 10" (2014)

(Newscope Films)

Critic score: 28/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "Misses nary a single cliché in its visually disorienting and narratively confusing proceedings. " — The Hollywood Reporter



55. "Pixels" (2015)

55. "Pixels" (2015) play

55. "Pixels" (2015)

(Sony Pictures)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 5.1/10

What critics said: "For a movie that’s supposedly about delivering weightless, uncomplicated fun, 'Pixels' is an overwhelmingly sad experience."Salon



54. "Stranded" (2013)

54. "Stranded" (2013) play

54. "Stranded" (2013)

(RLJ Entertainment)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 2.5/10

What critics said: "A terminally stupid, monotonously unimaginative rehash of umpteen space-horror classics. "The Dissolve



53. "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017)

53. "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017) play

53. "Transformers: The Last Knight" (2017)

(Paramount Pictures)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 4.0/10

What critics said: "It is not so much lazy filmmaking as it is a very expensive middle finger to common sense and the basic concept of entertainment."The Globe and Mail



52. "Flatliners" (2017)

52. "Flatliners" (2017) play

52. "Flatliners" (2017)

(Columbia Pictures)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 4.8/10

What critics said: "I wish I could tell you they made a mistake and it’s not so bad, but, as Andy Kaufman’s Foreign Man would put it, 'Ees so bad, ees terrible.'"Vulture



51. "Gamer" (2009)

51. "Gamer" (2009) play

51. "Gamer" (2009)

(Lionsgate)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 4.8/10

What critics said: "A futuristic vomitorium of bosoms and bullets."The New York Times



50. "Pulse" (2006)

50. "Pulse" (2006) play

50. "Pulse" (2006)

(Dimension Films)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 8.4/10

What critics said: "Hideously ugly to look at and not even worth following."New York Daily News



49. "The Anomaly" (2015)

49. "The Anomaly" (2015) play

49. "The Anomaly" (2015)

(Anchor Bay)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 5.8/10

What critics said: "From its elaborate but incoherent premise to its clunkily staged time-freeze fight sequences, not one detail of 'The Anomaly' hasn’t been borrowed from a better movie." — Variety



48. "Fantastic Four" (2015)

48. "Fantastic Four" (2015) play

48. "Fantastic Four" (2015)

(Fox)

Critic score: 27/100

User score: 2.6/10

What critics said: "A lousy script, unfocused direction, incoherent editing, shockingly terrible special effects — and, probably, panicked studio executives — have left its four talented stars muddling through a dull superhero origin story with zero payoff." — New York Post



47. "Babylon A.D." (2008)

47. "Babylon A.D." (2008) play

47. "Babylon A.D." (2008)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 4.6/10

What critics said: "A towering heap of nihilistic nonsense that plays like a cornball 'Children of God.'" — The Hollywood Reporter



46. "Time Changer" (2002)

46. "Time Changer" (2002) play

46. "Time Changer" (2002)

(8X Entertainment)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 4.0/10

What critics said: "Not one of these new-fangled Christian movies that camouflages its proselytizing with decent storytelling and filmmaking technique. 'Time Changer' is clunky, repetitive, and ham-handed." — Austin Chronicle



45. "Zoom" (2006)

45. "Zoom" (2006) play

45. "Zoom" (2006)

(Columbia Pictures)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 4.0/10

What critics said: "In a feat of dullness quite powerful in its own way, this lifeless family comedy sucks the joy from every joke it touches." — Entertainment Weekly



44. "The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human" (1999)

44. "The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human" (1999) play

44. "The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human" (1999)

(TriStar)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "Belongs in the histrionic comedy genre, packed as it is with just plain silly situations that fail to elicit grins, much less guffaws." — Austin Chronicle



43. "The Objective" (2009)

43. "The Objective" (2009) play

43. "The Objective" (2009)

(IFC Films)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 6.8/10

What critics said: "It plays like a disastrous Sci-Fi Channel castoff." — LA Weekly



42. "Atlas Shrugged II: The Strike" (2012)

42. "Atlas Shrugged II: The Strike" (2012) play

42. "Atlas Shrugged II: The Strike" (2012)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 6.1/10

What critics said: "Budgetary constraints aside, director John Putch struggles to find balance or generate a single spark from the clunky mix of romance, political diatribe and thriller." — Los Angeles Times



41. "Alien Outpost" (2015)

41. "Alien Outpost" (2015) play

41. "Alien Outpost" (2015)

(IFC Films)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 5.1/10

What critics said: "A sci-fi actioner with the production values of your average porno, 'Alien Outpost' spews clichés like a machine gun set on maximum triteness." — New York Post



41. "Officer Downe" (2016)

41. "Officer Downe" (2016) play

41. "Officer Downe" (2016)

(Magnolia Pictures)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 5.0/10

What critics said: "Imagine Paul Verhoeven’s 'RoboCop' stripped of its politics, its wit, its humanity, and its craft, and that only gets halfway down the bottom of the barrel scraped by 'Officer Downe,' a hyper-aggressive and thoroughly repugnant piece of comic-book juvenalia." — Variety



40. "Skyline" (2010)

40. "Skyline" (2010) play

40. "Skyline" (2010)

(Universal Pictures)

Critic score: 26/100

User score: 3.3/10

What critics said: "A spasmodic and incoherent shambles hampered by an astoundingly stupid screenplay." — The Hollywood Reporter



38. "The Diabolical" (2015)

38. "The Diabolical" (2015) play

38. "The Diabolical" (2015)

(Preferred Content)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 4.8/10

What critics said: "The sheer unadulterated inanity of these proceedings suggests that it'll soon be teleported to the far corners of the B-movie streaming-video abyss. " — Village Voice



37. "The One" (2001)

37. "The One" (2001) play

37. "The One" (2001)

(Columbia Pictures)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 7.2/10

What critics said: "The combo of cheesy effects and martial arts choreographer Cory Yuen's unimaginative staging results in something that's martial artless." — Variety



36. "Jason X" (2002)

36. "Jason X" (2002) play

36. "Jason X" (2002)

(New Line Cinema)

Critic score: 25/100

User score: 6.4/10

What critics said: "Despite the futuristic setting, which relies so heavily on GGI effects that it looks like a feature-length production concept painting, this film is painfully predictable." — TV Guide Magazine



35. "Apollo 18" (2011)

35. "Apollo 18" (2011) play

35. "Apollo 18" (2011)

(Dimension Films)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 4.7/10

What critics said: "Has no thrills, no chills, no scares and contains a villain, or several of them, actually, that will turn you to stone -- from boredom." — New York Daily News



34. "A Sound of Thunder" (2005)

34. "A Sound of Thunder" (2005) play

34. "A Sound of Thunder" (2005)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 3.3/10

What critics said: "This picture achieves a level of badness that is its own form of sublimity. You almost - please note that I said almost - have to see it to believe it." — The New York Times



33. "Maximum Overdrive" (1986)

33. "Maximum Overdrive" (1986) play

33. "Maximum Overdrive" (1986)

(Youtube/John Andrew/DEG)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 5.1/10

What critics said: "A loud, obnoxious, single-idea schlocker ... There's carnage galore, but minimal interest. King himself described it as a 'wonderful moron picture', and he was half-right." — Time Out London



32. "Universal Soldier: The Return" (1999)

32. "Universal Soldier: The Return" (1999) play

32. "Universal Soldier: The Return" (1999)

(Sony Pictures)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 4.6/10

What critics said: "Devoid of personality and has an annoying gratuitous sentimental streak." — Boston Globe



31. "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (1987)

31. "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (1987) play

31. "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (1987)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 2.5/10

What critics said: "More sluggish than a funeral barge, cheaper than a sale at K mart, it's a nerd, it's a shame, it's 'Superman IV.'" — The Washington Post



30. "Hollow Man" (2000)

30. "Hollow Man" (2000) play

30. "Hollow Man" (2000)

(Columbia Pictures)

Critic score: 24/100

User score: 2.2/10

What critics said: "How can we make the entire movie disappear?" — Baltimore Sun



29. "Spark: A Space Tail" (2017)

29. "Spark: A Space Tail" (2017) play

29. "Spark: A Space Tail" (2017)

(Open Road Films)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 2.3/10

What critics said: "It’s hard to imagine that even the least demanding of tykes will ask for a second sampling of this thoroughly second-rate animated feature, which has all the charm, and twice the volume, of a barking dog." — Variety



28. "Max Steel" (2016)

28. "Max Steel" (2016) play

28. "Max Steel" (2016)

(Open Road Films)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 2.7/10

What critics said: "As the stuntmen duke it out and we see close-ups of the two actors making silly faces, it's hard not imagine a 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' feature in the making." — The Hollywood Reporter



27. "Congo" (1995)

27. "Congo" (1995) play

27. "Congo" (1995)

(Paramount)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 5.9/10

What critics said: "Jawdroppingly bad, this adaptation of Michael Crichton's 1980 novel about a talking ape named Amy and a fabled lost city deep in the jungles of central Africa is as sophisticated in execution as a Jungle Jim movie." — Austin Chronicle



26. "Left Behind" (2001)

26. "Left Behind" (2001) play

26. "Left Behind" (2001)

(TriStar)

Critic score: 22/100

User score: 4.5/10

What critics said: "A slow-moving, dirt-dull narrative crammed with clunky expository dialogue and obscure Biblical references." — New York Post



25. "Geostorm" (2017)

25. "Geostorm" (2017) play

25. "Geostorm" (2017)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 21/100

User score: 4.0/10

What critics said: "A disastrous disaster movie that is actually quite low on the disasters to its own detriment." — Entertainment Weekly



24. "Highlander: Endgame" (2000)

24. "Highlander: Endgame" (2000) play

24. "Highlander: Endgame" (2000)

(Dimension Films)

Critic score: 21/100

User score: 5.6/10

What critics said: "Numbing." — San Francisco Chronicle



23. "Wing Commander: Space Will Never Be the Same" (1999)

23. "Wing Commander: Space Will Never Be the Same" (1999) play

23. "Wing Commander: Space Will Never Be the Same" (1999)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 21/100

User score: 4.1/10

What critics said: "The effects are laughably primitive, the dialogue hilariously atrocious -- and those are the good parts." — Entertainment Weekly



22. "Branded" (2012)

22. "Branded" (2012) play

22. "Branded" (2012)

(Roadside Attractions)

Critic score: 20/100

User score: 7.8/10

What critics said: "'Branded' has ideas, but unfortunately, the ideas are reeking batsh-t nuts, especially once the cheaply animated 'brand' monsters, which might not actually exist, start flying around like Ghostbusters mistakes biting one another. You've been warned." — Village Voice



21. "Virus" (1999)

21. "Virus" (1999) play

21. "Virus" (1999)

(Universal)

Critic score: 19/100

User score: 2.3/10

What critics said: "95 minutes of unrelieved tedium." — ReelViews



20. "The Lovers" (2015)

20. "The Lovers" (2015) play

20. "The Lovers" (2015)

(IFC)

Critic score: 19/100

User score: 4.3/10

What critics said: "A shamelessly derivative and preposterous would-be blockbuster that goofily fashions itself as a sweeping romance, time-travel sci-fi tale, and gallant period piece all at once." — Slant Magazine



19. "Species II" (1998)

19. "Species II" (1998) play

19. "Species II" (1998)

(MGM)

Critic score: 19/100

User score: 1.3/10

What critics said: "Shoddily plotted and unimaginative, 'Species II' is a slapdash effort at best, creepily unaffecting and minus the T&A this sort of film so desperately hinges on." — Austin Chronicle



18. "Supernova" (2000)

18. "Supernova" (2000) play

18. "Supernova" (2000)

(MGM)

Critic score: 19/100

User score: 4.8/10

What critics said: "Apparently fallen victim to the transparent damage-control tactics of studios in possession of perceived stinkers." — Village Voice



17. "Ultraviolet" (2006)

17. "Ultraviolet" (2006) play

17. "Ultraviolet" (2006)

(Screen Gems)

Critic score: 18/100

User score: 2.8/10

What critics said: "Jovovich, who's shown sensitivity in her dramatic work, looks spectacularly bored as she power-kicks her way through one bloody pile-up after another. That boredom, like the mystery virus at the center of the film, is contagious." — Austin Chronicle



16. "The Darkest Hour" (2011)

16. "The Darkest Hour" (2011) play

16. "The Darkest Hour" (2011)

(Summit Entertainment)

Critic score: 18/100

User score: 5.2/10

What critics said: "Really, how slovenly is it to use invisible aliens? If you're going to tease us with nothing but pinwheels of light for three-quarters of the film, you'd better have one heck of a reveal up your sleeve." — The New York Times



15. "Vice" (2015)

15. "Vice" (2015) play

15. "Vice" (2015)

(Lionsgate)

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 1.6/10

What critics said: "Perversely low-budget and oddly devoid of imagination, 'Vice' seems less like a proper film than a bargain-basement SyFy pilot." — The Dissolve



14. "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" (2009)

14. "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" (2009) play

14. "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" (2009)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 17/100

User score: 3.3/10

What critics said: "Don't be fooled by the low grade: This sequel-in-spirit to Jean-Claude Van Damme's 1994 dud doesn't even succeed in being memorably bad." — Entertainment Weekly



13. "Andron" (2016)

13. "Andron" (2016) play

13. "Andron" (2016)

(Momentum Pictures)

Critic score: 16/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "Directed and scripted in boring, incoherent fashion by Francesco Cinquemani, Andron brings new meaning to the word 'derivative.'" — The Hollywood Reporter



12. "Piranha Part Two: The Spawning" (1982)

12. "Piranha Part Two: The Spawning" (1982) play

12. "Piranha Part Two: The Spawning" (1982)

(Columbia Films)

Critic score: 15/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "The special effects are awful (the piranhas are obviously hand puppets) and the script worse." — TV Guide Magazine



11. "Left Behind" (2014)

11. "Left Behind" (2014) play

11. "Left Behind" (2014)

(Stoney Creek)

Critic score: 12/100

User score: 2.6/10

What critics said: "This failed epic — really, an epic failure — would barely be noticed, were it not for former Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage taking on a 'Sharknado'-quality remake of a Kirk Cameron movie." — New York Daily News



10. "The Emoji Movie" (2017)

10. "The Emoji Movie" (2017) play

10. "The Emoji Movie" (2017)

(Sony)

Critic score: 12/100

User score: 2.0/10

What critics said: "A work so completely devoid of wit, style, intelligence or basic entertainment value that it makes that movie based on the Angry Birds app seem like a pure artistic statement by comparison." — RogerEbert.com



9. "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" (2002)

9. "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" (2002) play

9. "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" (2002)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 12/100

User score: 4.8/10

What critics said: "Cosmic slop." — Boston Globe



8. "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997)

8. "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997) play

8. "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997)

(New Line Cinema)

Critic score: 11/100

User score: 7.9/10

What critics said: "It's cynical and it's depressing, and I would lock a child in a room before I'd show him Mortal Kombat: Annihilation." — LA Weekly



7. "Zapped!" (1982)

7. "Zapped!" (1982) play

7. "Zapped!" (1982)

(Embassy Pictures)

Critic score: 10/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "A C-grade movie all the way." — The Washington Post



6. "Future World" (2018)

6. "Future World" (2018) play

6. "Future World" (2018)

(Lionsgate)

Critic score: 10/100

User score: 2.7/10

What critics said: "A miserable, idiotic sci-fi trifle, threadbare in both the imaginative and production value categories. " — The New York Times



5. "Saturn 3" (1980)

5. "Saturn 3" (1980) play

5. "Saturn 3" (1980)

(ITC)

Critic score: 9/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "The best and perhaps only way to enjoy Saturn 3 is to pretend that you're watching a 'Saturday Night Live' parody of Saturn 3." — Newsweek



4. "Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000" (2000)

4. "Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000" (2000) play

4. "Battlefield Earth: A Saga of the Year 3000" (2000)

(Warner Bros.)

Critic score: 9/100

User score: 2.0/10

What critics said: "A picture that will be hailed without controversy as the worst of its kind ever made." — Slate



3. "Atlas Shrugged III: Who Is John Galt?" (2014)

3. "Atlas Shrugged III: Who Is John Galt?" (2014) play

3. "Atlas Shrugged III: Who Is John Galt?" (2014)

(20th Century Fox)

Critic score: 9/100

User score: 3.0/10

What critics said: "We get it, we get it: Capitalism is good, government is bad. But Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? is worse." — Arizona Republic



2. "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!" (1978)

2. "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!" (1978) play

2. "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!" (1978)

(NAI Entertainment)

Critic score: 9/100

User score: N/A

What critics said: "Self-conscious camp, the lowest artistic category known to man." — Chicago Reader



1. "Baby Geniuses" (1999)

1. "Baby Geniuses" (1999) play

1. "Baby Geniuses" (1999)

(TriStar Pictures)

Critic score: 6/100

User score: 3.0/10

What critics said: "Bad films are easy to make, but a film as unpleasant as 'Baby Geniuses' achieves a kind of grandeur." — Chicago Sun-Times



