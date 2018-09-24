The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far

news

It’s been a good year at the multiplex, as the box office is up over 8% from last year. But that doesn’t mean there aren't a few duds.

Yes, there are a handful of titles that have come out this year that couldn’t find an audience, ranging from the latest movie from the guys who made “Jackass” to a Disney release.

Here are the 7 worst box office earners so far this year.

Note: This selection is limited to titles that only played on more than 2,000 screens for at least two weekends. Grosses are all domestic earnings from Box Office Mojo.

7. “A Wrinkle in Time” — $100 million

Reported Budget: $103 million

(Note: Production budgets are estimates and do not include expenses for marketing and release.)

If you factor in the movie's foreign gross, the movie has made back what Disney put in production budget-wise, but the studio doesn't want to just break even on its movies.

6. “The Predator” — $40.4 million*

Reported Budget: $95 million

*Movie is still playing in theaters.

Though it's only been out for a few weeks, its lousy reviews seem to be keeping the fans of the franchise far away.

5. “Death Wish” — $34 million

Reported Budget: $30 million

Bruce Willis finds here that if he's not named John McClane and holding a gun in a movie audiences really just don't care.

4. “Annihilation” — $32.7 million

Reported Budget: $40 million

Despite being a critical darling, the latest sci-fi movie from the director of "Ex Machina" didn't grab the attention of general audiences.

3. “The Happytime Murders” — $20.7 million*

Reported Budget: $40 million

Not even Melissa McCarthy involved in the project could motivate anyone to go see this movie.

2. “The Hurricane Heist” — $6.1 million

Reported Budget: $35 million

Looks like combining a bank heist and hurricane isn't a moneymaker.

1. “Action Point” — $5 million

Reported Budget: $19 million

The guys behind "Jackass" learned on this one that if there's a plot involved, audiences just aren't going to show up.