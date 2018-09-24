Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far


Tech The 7 biggest box-office bombs of 2018, so far

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Though the 2018 box office is having an incredible run, not all movies are safe from being a dud. Here are the 7 worst — so far.

"A Wrinkle In Time." play

"A Wrinkle In Time."

(Disney)

It’s been a good year at the multiplex, as the box office is up over 8% from last year. But that doesn’t mean there aren't a few duds.

Yes, there are a handful of titles that have come out this year that couldn’t find an audience, ranging from the latest movie from the guys who made “Jackass” to a Disney release.

Here are the 7 worst box office earners so far this year.

Note: This selection is limited to titles that only played on more than 2,000 screens for at least two weekends. Grosses are all domestic earnings from Box Office Mojo.

7. “A Wrinkle in Time” — $100 million

7. “A Wrinkle in Time” — $100 million play

7. “A Wrinkle in Time” — $100 million

(Disney)

Reported Budget: $103 million

(Note: Production budgets are estimates and do not include expenses for marketing and release.)

If you factor in the movie's foreign gross, the movie has made back what Disney put in production budget-wise, but the studio doesn't want to just break even on its movies.



6. “The Predator” — $40.4 million*

6. “The Predator” — $40.4 million* play

6. “The Predator” — $40.4 million*

(20th Century Fox)

Reported Budget: $95 million

*Movie is still playing in theaters.

Though it's only been out for a few weeks, its lousy reviews seem to be keeping the fans of the franchise far away.



5. “Death Wish” — $34 million

5. “Death Wish” — $34 million play

5. “Death Wish” — $34 million

(Sony)

Reported Budget: $30 million

Bruce Willis finds here that if he's not named John McClane and holding a gun in a movie audiences really just don't care.



4. “Annihilation” — $32.7 million

4. “Annihilation” — $32.7 million play

4. “Annihilation” — $32.7 million

(Paramount Pictures)

Reported Budget: $40 million

Despite being a critical darling, the latest sci-fi movie from the director of "Ex Machina" didn't grab the attention of general audiences.



3. “The Happytime Murders” — $20.7 million*

3. “The Happytime Murders” — $20.7 million* play

3. “The Happytime Murders” — $20.7 million*

(STX Entertainment)

Reported Budget: $40 million

Not even Melissa McCarthy involved in the project could motivate anyone to go see this movie.



2. “The Hurricane Heist” — $6.1 million

2. “The Hurricane Heist” — $6.1 million play

2. “The Hurricane Heist” — $6.1 million

(Entertainment Studios)

Reported Budget: $35 million

Looks like combining a bank heist and hurricane isn't a moneymaker.



1. “Action Point” — $5 million

1. “Action Point” — $5 million play

1. “Action Point” — $5 million

(Paramount)

Reported Budget: $19 million

The guys behind "Jackass" learned on this one that if there's a plot involved, audiences just aren't going to show up.



Top Articles

1 Tech 8 reasons why you should get the iPhone 7 instead of the new iPhone...bullet
2 Tech Kotoka International Airport traffic on the rise as a new...bullet
3 Tech We're learning more about which carbs you should never cut from...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Curse of the Black Pearl
Tech The 5 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching
"The Walking Dead: The Final Season" could go from an anticipated conclusion to an unfinished disappointment.
Tech The final season of the fan-favorite 'The Walking Dead' video game may be left without an ending after huge layoffs at its developer
null
Tech Apple's new Mac software is now available to download — here are the 7 best features in 'Mojave' (AAPL)
iPhone XR
Tech iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max buyers are complaining that their new devices have bad WiFi and cell signal (AAPL)
X
Advertisement