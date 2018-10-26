Pulse.com.gh logo
The 7 most popular TV shows of the year, according to Nielsen ratings

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here are the most-watched TV shows of the year so far, according to Nielsen, including "Roseanne" and "This Is Us."

null play

null

(CBS)

Even as "The Big Bang Theory" enters its 12th and final season, it is still one of the biggest shows of the year.

But not even Sheldon (or "Young Sheldon") could dethrone "Roseanne," which reigns supreme as the most-watched show of the year so far, according to Nielsen ratings, despite the controversy the show and its star, Roseanne Barr, suffered earlier this year.

The "Roseanne" reboot was quickly canceled and has been replaced by a spin-off, "The Conners," which is currently airing. It debuted last week far lower than the "Roseanne" premiere with 10.5 million viewers, but was still a hit for ABC.

As the end of the year looms, we've gotten an update from Nielsen on the biggest shows of the year as of September 30. Aside from "Big Bang Theory" and "Roseanne," they include hits like "NCIS" and "This Is Us."

The seven most-watched shows of the year so far, according to Nielsen ratings, are below:

7. "Bull" (CBS)

7. "Bull" (CBS) play

7. "Bull" (CBS)

(CBS)

Average viewers: 14.6 million

Michael Weatherly stars as Jason Bull, the founder of a trial consulting firm that analyzes juries and witnesses for its clients. "Bull" is currently airing its third season.



6. "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

6. "The Good Doctor" (ABC) play

6. "The Good Doctor" (ABC)

(ABC)

Average viewers: 15.7 million

Freddie Highmore plays an autistic and talented young surgeon in this CBS drama now in its second season.



5. "Young Sheldon" (CBS)

"Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage. play

"Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage.

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Average viewers: 16.3 million

This "Big Bang Theory" prequel follows Sheldon Cooper as a brilliant child.



4. "NCIS" (CBS)

4. "NCIS" (CBS) play

4. "NCIS" (CBS)

(CBS/Bill Inoshita)

Average viewers: 17.1 million

A long-running procedural, "NCIS" follows the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and is currently airing its 16th season.



3. "This Is Us" (NBC)

3. "This Is Us" (NBC) play

3. "This Is Us" (NBC)

(NBC)

Average viewers: 18.1 million

The Emmy-winning NBC drama about a family's life told between the past and present has held a firm audience in its second season.



2. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

2. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS) play

2. "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

(CBS)

Average viewers: 18.8 million

"The Big Bang Theory" is ending after 12 seasons of geek-related humor.



1. "Roseanne" (ABC)

1. "Roseanne" (ABC) play

1. "Roseanne" (ABC)

(ABC)

Average viewers: 20 million

ABC rebooted "Roseanne" this year to impressive results as far as ratings go, but the success was short lived. It still remains the biggest show of the year, though.



