Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The 7 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching


Tech The 7 movies or TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Every week, we round up which of the newly arrived movies and TV shows on Netflix are actually worth watching. Starting October 1, you can watch "The Shining," "Blade" and "Blade II," "Big Mouth," and "Blazing Saddles."

blazing saddles play

blazing saddles

(Warner Bros.)

New titles come and go on Netflix every week, but choosing what to stream can be a daunting task.

That's why, every week, Business Insider rounds up which of the newly arrived movies and TV shows on Netflix are actually worth watching.

This week's titles include the classic-horror film "The Shining" and the return of Netflix's animated comedy, "Big Mouth."

New movies and TV shows coming this week:

  • "Blade" and "Blade II" (Movies — coming Monday, October 1): Marvel has practically given up on the half-human, half-vampire daywalker known as Blade — both on screen and in the comics. Fortunately, you can re-live the first two "Blade" movies, starring Wesley Snipes in the title role, on Netflix starting Monday.
  • "Blazing Saddles" (Movie — coming Monday, October 1): Mel Brooks' classic western-comedy, starring the late, great Gene Wilder, is now available to stream.
  • "Mystic River" (Movie — coming Monday, October 1): Director Clint Eastwood's 2003 drama, starring Sean Penn and Tim Robbins, won both of those actors Oscars and was also nominated for best picture, best director, and more.
  • "The Shining" (Movie — coming Monday, October 1): Stanley Kubrick's classic-Stephen King adaptation arrives just in time for Halloween.
  • "V For Vendetta" (Movie — coming Monday, October 1): Director James McTeigue hasn't made a good movie since his directorial debut with "V For Vendetta," but it's a compelling-enough adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel of the same name, with great performances from Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving and slick action sequences.
  • "Big Mouth" Season 2 (TV show — coming Friday, October 5): Nick Kroll's crude but hilarious animated comedy about teenagers experiencing puberty with the help of "hormone monsters" returns on Friday after a brilliant first season.

Top Articles

1 Falcon 900 EX EASY Ghana's presidential jet is one of the priciest in...bullet
2 Tech Facebook's latest data blunder is mind-blowingly bad and users...bullet
3 Tech CNN founder Ted Turner reveals he's battling a form of dementia...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sony's PlayStation Experience served as the launching pad for dozens of new video games and services.
Tech Sony's annual PlayStation conference has been canceled this year due to a lack of announcements — but PS4 owners still have plenty to look forward to
the nun
Tech 'The Nun' is now the highest-grossing movie in the 'Conjuring' franchise worldwide
null
Tech The latest Google Easter egg is a secret adventure game hidden inside Google Search — here's how to play (GOOG, GOOGL)
The first season of Netflix's reality series "Made in Mexico" dropped on September 28.
Tech 3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week
X
Advertisement