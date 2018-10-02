The 7 TV shows coming to Netflix in October that are worth watching

news
October is packed with must-watch television on Netflix, from the funny to the spooky to season two of the addictive true crime docuseries "Making a Murderer."
Knowing there's an overwhelming amount of content coming to Netflix in October, we studied the list and picked the best shows to watch.
So, finish up what you haven't gotten to in September so you're prepared to watch all of the great shows coming this month, from "Big Mouth" season two to "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
- "Big Mouth" season two (October 5), a Netflix Original: Nick Kroll and friends go at it again for another disgusting but sweet season of the animated comedy about navigating puberty.
- "Schitt's Creek" season four (October 11): This wildly funny Canadian comedy starring comedy legends Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy got people addicted thanks to its availability on Netflix, and people have been impatiently awaiting the fourth season's arrival on the service.
- "The Haunting of Hill House" (October 12), a Netflix Original: This new horror series starring Timothy Hutton, Carla Gugino, and Victoria Pedretti is getting some good buzz, with one critic calling it "the first great horror TV show."
- "Making a Murderer Part II" (October 19), a Netflix Original: The second part of the true crime docuseries that was a major hit for Netflix and dominated our culture three years ago may not be as exciting as the first season, but if you're a fan of true crime you'll probably love it.
- "Marvel's Daredevil" season three (October 19), a Netflix Original: Real stakes for the hero and the return of Wilson Fisk make season three the best season yet, and possibly the strongest season of any of Netflix's Marvel shows.
- "Great News" season two (October 25): NBC canceled this bright and sharp local news station comedy, and it was a huge mistake. Everyone should watch it, and beg Netflix to bring it back, please.
- "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (October 26), a Netflix Original: Kiernan Shipka of "Mad Men" takes on the leading role in this twisted, Satanic spin on the teenage witch. It's dark, literally and figuratively, slightly disturbing, but the story is all told with a big wink which makes it fun to watch: the show knows how ridiculous it is, and has fun with itself.