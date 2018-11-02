Netflix is launching some classic titles for November, including "Animal House," "Cape Fear," and for the first time ever, Orson Welles final movie "The Other Side of the Wind."
There are a lot of movies to choose from on Netflix these days — but honestly, they aren't all great. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time.
In November, you have Orson Welles' final movie, “The Other Side of the Wind,” Robert De Niro looking for vengeance in a remake of “Cape Fear,” and John Belushi throwing a toga party in “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”