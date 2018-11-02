Pulse.com.gh logo
Netflix is launching some classic titles for November, including "Animal House," "Cape Fear," and for the first time ever, Orson Welles final movie "The Other Side of the Wind."

There are a lot of movies to choose from on Netflix these days — but honestly, they aren't all great. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time.

In November, you have Orson Welles' final movie, “The Other Side of the Wind,” Robert De Niro looking for vengeance in a remake of “Cape Fear,” and John Belushi throwing a toga party in “National Lampoon’s Animal House.”

  • “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (Available November 1). Francis Ford Coppola delivers one of the most lush stories about the prince of darkness you’ll ever see.
  • “Cape Fear” (November 1). After Steven Spielberg bowed out of making a remake of the 1962 thriller, Martin Scorsese teamed with Robert De Niro to tell a more chilling looks at former inmate Max Cady tormenting the lawyer who defended him and his family.
  • “Children of Men” (November 1). Alfonso Cuarón looks at a world where women have become infertile. It doesn't lead to anything good. The movie also features the best single-shot sequence you'll ever see.
  • “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (November 1). Steven Spielberg shows what happens when first contact is upon us.
  • “From Dusk Till Dawn” (November 1). If Coppola's "Dracula" isn't your thing, Robert Rodriguez delivers a fun vampire tale.
  • “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (November 1). This comedy classic features the talents of John Belushi and a very creative parade float.
  • “Sixteen Candles” (November 1). One of John Hughes' best high-school tales.
  • “The Other Side of the Wind” (November 2). Over 40 years in the making, Orson Welles final movie is finally ready to be seen.

