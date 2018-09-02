The 8 movies coming to Netflix in September that are worth watching

news

There are a lot of movies to choose from on Netflix these days — but honestly, they aren't all great. So we have highlighted the ones worth your time.

In September, there's a handful of old and new titles that will keep you entertained. From Disney's hugely successful release from earlier this year, "Black Panther," to classics "The Breakfast Club," "Scarface," and "Groundhog Day."

And then there's "The Hurricane Heist," which why the heck would you not watch?

"Black Panther" (Available September 4). Now you can watch for countless days to decide once and for all if Killmonger was right.

"The Breakfast Club" (September 1). John Hughes' iconic high school drama will never not be cool.

"Groundhog Day" (September 1). Bill Murray repeats the same day. Kind of like your work week ... but less groundhogs (we hope).

"The Hurricane Heist" (September 26). I mean, a heist movie set when a hurricane is about to hit — you're not going to see this movie?

"The River Wild" (September 1). Nothing beats evil Kevin Bacon, but then throw him up against Meryl Streep and you have the perfect thriller.

"Scarface" (1983) (September 1). Al Pacino in one of his most legendary roles and director Brian De Palma delivering a visual masterpiece.

"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (September 16). Fall in love with Michael Cera all over again, in Edgar Wright's geeky hit.