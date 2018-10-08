The best smartphone company you've never heard of will announce its next phone at an event later this month

news

The new OnePlus 6T smartphone from OnePlus will be announced on October 30 during an event in New York City.

The OnePlus 6T will come with a feature that few, if any, smartphones in the US have: An in-display fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus 6T also won't feature a headphone jack.

The OnePlus 6T will be the successor to the OnePlus 6, which was released just under six months ago. Unlike most other smartphone makers, OnePlus has a biannual release cycle, with each new smartphone coming with incremental upgrades.

With the OnePlus 6T, the upgrade will be slightly more significant than usual.

The company itself confirmed that the new OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. That'll make the OnePlus 6T the first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor that will be widely available to buy in the US. There are other phones that feature in-display fingerprint sensors, like phones from Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Huawei, but they're usually more prevalent in China, with some being available in parts of Europe.

Indeed, the OnePlus 6T will also be the first OnePlus phone with a US carrier partnership: customers will be able to buy the OnePlus 6T from T-Mobile. Previously, OnePlus phones were only available from the company's website.

"We found 59% of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year," OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Tech Radar.

In place of the headphone jack will be "more technology," Pei said, touching on improved battery life.

As for the design, most rumors are pointing towards a similar phone as the OnePlus 6, except with a water droplet-style notch.