The death toll from the California wildfires had risen to 44. On Monday, 13 more bodies were recovered, according to the Butte County sheriff.

The Camp Fire in northern California destroyed an entire town in less than a day and has killed at least 42 people, making it the deadliest fire in the state's history. Authorities said it was 30% contained on Monday evening.

The Woolsey Fire on the outskirts of LA has burned more than 146 square miles.

The flames are being fueled by dry, hot conditions and strong winds.

California wildfires are becoming so frequent and pervasive that officials there say there's almost no need for the term "wildfire season" anymore.

On Monday evening, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea announced that 13 more bodies had been found, bringing the fire's death toll to 42. Hundreds of people are still missing.

The fire, which continues to rage across Butte County, less than 100 miles north of Sacramento, was 30% contained as of Tuesday morning. So far, it has scorched nearly 200 square miles of land.

Coroner search teams were going door to door in the town of Paradise and looking for abandoned cars in driveways, a tell-tale sign that residents might not have escaped in time. Sifting through the ashes, the teams sometimes only recovers a few remains of a fire victim to put in a body bag.

"The long bag looks almost empty as it's carefully carried out of the ruins and placed in a black hearse," Gillian Flaccus with the Associated Press reported from Paradise on Monday night.

The other dangerous wildfire raging in California, the Woolsey Fire, has burned about 150 square miles in the hills around Los Angeles. An estimated 435 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed. Fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds, the fire continues to blaze and is now about 35% contained.

Two people were killed in that fire on Friday, bringing the total death toll from the two fires to 44. But that number could still rise.

Already this year, 7,578 fires have burned across California, fueled by hot, dry conditions and aggressive winds. The causes of both the Woolsey and the Camp Fires are still under investigation.

The Camp Fire is most deadly and destructive in California history

The Camp Fire has moved at a breakneck pace since it broke out on Thursday morning. The blaze charred the entire town of Paradise, which was home to 27,000 people. More than 6,450 homes and 260 businesses have been destroyed so far, making the Camp Fire the most destructive wildfire in California history in terms of structures lost.

The flames spread so fast — at a pace of 80 football fields per minute — that at least six people burned to death in their cars as they tried to escape, the Butte County Sheriff's Department said. Five of those bodies were found near Edgewood Lane in Paradise, California, in or near "vehicles that were overcome by the Camp Fire," the sheriff's office said. Officials were not immediately able to identify those victims because of their burn injuries.

Over the weekend, the ground was still too hot for rescue dogs to circulate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Fire officials told the Associated Press on Sunday that 228 people were still unaccounted for. Sheriff Honea said the county is working with anthropologists from California State University at Chico to help identify bone fragments among ash in the area.

"The fire was so close I could feel it in my car through rolled up windows," Rita Miller, who fled Paradise with her disabled mother told the Associated Press.

Other residents ran from the fire on foot, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Red-flag warnings are in effect around the state, which means that conditions are dry and windy enough to create what the firefighting agency calls "extreme fire behavior." That makes the blazes harder to fight.

California Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Butte County on Thursday and sent a letter to President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) asking for federal assistance.

President Trump approved some federal assistance for the California fires on Friday, but then threatened via Twitter over the weekend that there may be "no more Fed payments!" unless California forests are better managed. (The federal government oversees 40% of California land.)

Trump later said he approved an "expedited request" for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would provide federal assistance for people affected, including allocating funds for emergency and permanent employment.

"Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on," Trump said in a tweet on Monday. "I am with you all the way. God Bless all of the victims and families affected."

Smoke from the Camp Fire has blanketed wide swaths of Northern California in a gray haze. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the air throughout much of the San Francisco Bay Area is "unhealthy" to breathe.

Federal air monitors have suggested that older adults, children, teens, and people with heart and lung conditions should limit their time outside because of the high number of dangerously small pollutants in the air. Some people have donned masks to protect their lungs.

The Hill and Woolsey fires have burned over 98,000 acres in Ventura and LA counties

The Woolsey Fire claimed two victims on Friday. The burned bodies were found in a "long, narrow" Malibu driveway near Mulholland Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

At its peak, the fire forced over 275,000 people from their homes. It has burned at least 96,000 acres of land and threatened mobile homes and celebrity mansions alike. Celebrities like Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus, and Neil Young all lost their homes.

Carol Napoli, who lives at the Vallecito mobile home park for seniors in Newbury Park, said the flames approached the park so fast that an elderly friend in her 90s didn't have time to grab her oxygen tank before they bolted in a car.

"We drove through flames to get out," Napoli told the Associated Press. "My girlfriend was driving. She said, 'I don't know if I can do this ...' Her son said, 'Mom you have to, you have to drive through the flames.'"

You can view the full evacuation orders, current fire perimeters, as well as shelter and donation information on the Ventura County Emergency Information site, the Ventura County Recovers site, and the LA County Woolsey Fire site.

Another smaller fire nearby, the Hill Fire, charred over 4,500 acres but was 90% contained on Tuesday. Mandatory evacuation orders that were issued for residents of homes in that fire's path have been lifted. Another fire, the Peak Fire, broke out in southern California on Monday and scorched 75 acres near the 118 Freeway before it was extinguished.

The Woolsey and Hill Fires both threatened the town of Thousand Oaks, where residents were already reeling from a deadly mass shooting in which 12 people were murdered. Three-quarters of Thousand Oaks residents were under mandatory evacuation orders over the weekend, according to the Associated Press.

Resident Cynthia Ball told the AP, "it's like 'welcome to hell.'"

"If you were affected by the Woolsey or Hill fires, the Thousand Oaks mass shooting, or both, you can call the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text 'TalkWithUs' to 66746 for emotional support and resources," the LA County website reads.

On Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the two LA-area fires broke out, acting Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. As of Monday, more than 200,000 people were still under evacuation orders, though some were starting to trickle home.

The flames in southern California have been fueled by hot, dry conditions and spread by Santa Ana winds, which tend to blow in from the desert in the fall months.

Firefighters are still racing to keep flames from charring people's homes, but as the LA Fire Department's Eric Scott pointed out on Twitter, some houses are better protected than others, since green vegetation can help keep flames back.

Wildfire season in California used to run from late summer through the fall. But as the planet heats up, higher-than-average temperatures and drought conditions are becoming more common.

Fire officials in the state are now succumbing to the idea that wildfires may not be limited to a specific season anymore.

Michelle Mark, Bryan Logan, and David Choi contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.