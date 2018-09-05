The Department of Justice is looking into whether big tech companies are 'hurting competition' and 'stifling' free speech (FB, GOOG, TWTR)

news

The DOJ said it would convene a meeting to discuss whether social media platforms are purposefully stiffling free speech and obstructing competition.

The DOJ said it would meet with other unspecified state attorney generals.

The statement comes a week after US President Donald Trump accused Google of an anti-conservative bias, and raised the prospect of antitrust issues involving Facebook, Google and Amazon.



US Attorney General Jeff Sessions will meet with several state attorneys general to discuss whether social media companies are "intentionally stifling" free speech and obstructing competition, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The move represents a significant escalation of the political scrutiny facing tech firms, and comes a week after President Trump blasted Google for allegedly shutting out conservative voices.

Executives from Facebook and Twitter appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to testify at a Senate hearing examining how foreign powers have used social media to spread propaganda and wage shadowy influence campaigns. But conservative politicians have also focused on what they allege has been an effort by the social media platforms to muzzle conservative voices.

"The Attorney General has convened a meeting with a number of state attorneys general this month to discuss a growing concern that these companies may be hurting competition and intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms," DOJ spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement to Business Insider on Wednesday.

The DOJ did not provide details or specific examples of how the social media companies might be "hurting competition," nor did it elaborate on the allegations of censorship.

But there has been a growing drumbeat of attacks against the tech companies from conservative quarters, with President Trump himself, and some of his allies, at the forefront. In an interview with Bloomberg last week, Trump said that companies likeFacebook, Google and Amazon could represent a "very antitrust situation." And Trump's former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said tech companies should be broken up.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Sheryl Sandberg testified in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday morning.

This story is developing...