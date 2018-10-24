Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The FDA just approved the first new flu treatment in nearly 20 years (RHHBY)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The FDA just approved the first new flu treatment in nearly 20 years. The drug, Xofluza, can be used to treat the flu in people 12 years and older who have had symptoms for no more than two days.

null play

null

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • The FDA just approved the first new flu treatment in nearly 20 years.
  • The drug, Xofluza, can be used to treat the flu in people 12 years and older who have had symptoms for no more than two days.
  • While there are flu treatments available, the FDA said it's important to keep in mind that the drugs don't replace the flu vaccine, which is used to prevent the disease.

With flu season underway, the Food and Drug Administration just approved a new treatment to add to the arsenal of ways to treat the virus.

The drug, Xofluza, is made by Genentech, and it's the first new flu drug the agency's approved in nearly two decades. The price tag will be set at $150.

It's meant to be taken as a single dose within the first two days people 12 years and older start to experience flu symptoms, as a way to reduce symptoms and shorten how long the illness lasts.

null play

null

(Courtesy Genentech)

"With thousands of people getting the flu every year, and many people becoming seriously ill, having safe and effective treatment alternatives is critical. This novel drug provides an important, additional treatment option," FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a news release Wednesday. Gottlieb also noted that it's important to keep in mind that the drugs don't replace the flu vaccine, which is used to prevent the disease.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends three antiviral drugs to treat flu: Tamiflu, Relenza, and Rapivab.

A spokeswoman for Genentech told Business Insider that the wholesale acquisition cost of Xofluza is $150, in line with what Tamiflu costs. Genentech is also providing a coupon for commercially insured patients that brings down the cost of the dose to $30.

Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost...bullet
3 Tech The 50 best-selling albums of all timebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Walt Whitman Bridge over The Delaware River, August 1973.
Tech President Trump said the US has 'the cleanest air in the world'. Here's the reality, according to an air quality scientist.
null
Tech Disney is reportedly trying to reboot 'Pirates of the Caribbean' — and this chart shows why
homeless tent
Tech Seattle wants to build a $3 million 'mega tent' for the homeless amid a crackdown on illegal camps
Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald
Tech Leap Motion, a $94 million startup, has lost its VP of design as the company moves offices to cut costs
X
Advertisement