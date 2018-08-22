Tech The FDA just rejected Allergan's women's health drug (AGN)

Allergan said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would not approve one of its women's health drugs, Esmya. The agency cited "safety concerns regarding Esmya post-marketing reports outside the United States," Allergan said.