The FDA just rejected Allergan's women's health drug (AGN)

Allergan said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would not approve one of its women's health drugs, Esmya. The agency cited "safety concerns regarding Esmya post-marketing reports outside the United States," Allergan said.
The drug was being investigated to treat uterine fibroids, a condition characterized by benign tumors that grow in and around the uterus that can cause heavy bleeding and pain.
The agency cited "safety concerns regarding Esmya post-marketing reports outside the United States," Allergan said. The drug is available in Europe, but European regulators have raised concerns about the risk of a "rare but serious liver injury" in women taking the drug.