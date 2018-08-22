Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The FDA just rejected Allergan's women's health drug (AGN)


Tech The FDA just rejected Allergan's women's health drug (AGN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Allergan said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would not approve one of its women's health drugs, Esmya. The agency cited "safety concerns regarding Esmya post-marketing reports outside the United States," Allergan said.

Screen Shot 2018 08 22 at 8.54.12 AM play

Screen Shot 2018 08 22 at 8.54.12 AM

(Markets Insider)

  • Allergan said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration would not approve one of its women's health drugs, Esmya.
  • The drug was being investigated to treat uterine fibroids, a condition characterized by benign tumors that grow in and around the uterus that can cause heavy bleeding and pain.
  • The agency cited "safety concerns regarding Esmya post-marketing reports outside the United States," Allergan said. The drug is available in Europe, but European regulators have raised concerns about the risk of a "rare but serious liver injury" in women taking the drug.
  • Allergan said in May that it was planning to sell off its women's-health and infectious-disease businesses, which it considered noncore to the company.
  • "While this is another setback, we believe investors will likely not be disturbed by this," Wells Fargo analyst David Maris said in a note Wednesday.
  • The stock was down as much as 1.5% in pre-market trading Wednesday on the news.

Top Articles

1 Tech Big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence from an...bullet
2 Tech The 27 greatest movie franchises of all time, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech Passion Air joins Africa World Airlines as the second operator...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

mexico city
Tech A 150,000-person study of credit card and cell phone records reveals how stereotypes of city dwellers are often wrong
Jim Carrey
Tech Jim Carrey depicts Trump in a straightjacket and hanging upside down by an American flag in new drawing
Alex Adelman, founder of Lolli.
Tech This New York startup is giving away free bitcoin when you make online purchases — Here's how to get in on it
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
Tech Check out the first job listing Jeff Bezos ever posted for Amazon, from 24 years ago (AMZN)