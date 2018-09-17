Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The first image of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker has been revealed, and he's not wearing any clown makeup


Tech The first image of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker has been revealed, and he's not wearing any clown makeup

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Director Todd Phillips released the first image of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker, and he's not wearing any of the character's signature clown makeup.

Joaquin Phoenix Getty play

Joaquin Phoenix Getty

(Getty)

  • Director Todd Phillips released the first image of Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker.
  • Phoenix is not wearing any makeup in the photo.
  • Phillips captioned the image with one word: "Arthur."
  • The film's plot is under wraps, but this image suggests that it will be a very deep origin story.


"Joker," the upcoming standalone movie about Batman villain The Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix (not to be confused with the other standalone Joker movie with Jared Leto), has released its first image of the titular character.

It's not what anyone expected, because Phoenix is not wearing any clown makeup that makes the character so recognizable.

Director Todd Phillips shared the image on his Instagram account Sunday with the simple caption: "Arthur."

View this post on Instagram

Arthur.

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on

This suggests that the movie is an origin story that starts further back than we've ever seen The Joker on screen. This is Phillips' first comic-book movie. His previous credits include all three movies in "The Hangover" franchise, "War Dogs," and "Old School."

"Joker" is expected to come to theaters in October 2019. Along with Phoenix, it stars Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, and Marc Maron.

Top Articles

1 Tech Tropical Storm Florence live updates: At least 9 people have died,...bullet
2 Tech 6 reasons you should buy the iPhone 8 over the new iPhone XS (AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Apple's $1,000 iPhones are turning it into a luxury brand — and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Marijuana is giving soda and beer a run for their money.
Tech Coca-Cola is reportedly eyeing the legal marijuana industry, and it could soon be a bigger market than soda
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell as Philip and Elizabeth Jennings in "The Americans."
Tech Our Emmys 2018 predictions: who should win, who will win, and who got snubbed
Marc Benioff
Tech What you need to know in advertising today
Tizeti Co-Founder and CEO, Kendall Ananyi
Tech Tizeti CEO talks about his company's new round of funding, expansion into Ghana, and lessons learned operating in Nigeria