The first photos of Brie Larson as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Captain Marvel have arrived

The first image of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel debuted Wednesday from Entertainment Weekly.

Larson's costume is very comics accurate.

"Captain Marvel" comes to theaters March 8.

Brie Larson is suited up in the first official look at the Oscar-winning "Room" star as Captain Marvel.

Entertainment Weekly debuted the first, very comics-accurate (see above) image of Larson on Wednesday as the next big thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Avengers' best hope at stopping Thanos.

The image is below:

Captain Marvel's debut is highly anticipated given the events of "Avengers: Infinity War." After Thanos wiped out half of humanity, Nick Fury sent an emergency message to Captain Marvel in the film's after-credits scene before disappearing himself, setting her up as a game changer in the battle with Thanos.

But before she joins the remaining Avengers in the "Infinity War" sequel in May, she'll make her debut in her own movie in March, which is set in the 1990s and features Samuel L. Jackson as Fury and Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson. The movie's star-studded cast also includes Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan, and Lee Pace, who's reprising his "Guardians of the Galaxy" role of Ronan.

EW released a few more images of the production:

Larson said this about her character to EW: “She can’t help but be herself ... She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Learn more about the character by reading our explainer on her comic book history and how she'll play a big role in "Avengers 4."

"Captain Marvel" comes to theaters March 8, 2019.