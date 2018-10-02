The first reactions to 'Venom' are in, and people are saying it's an unintentionally funny superhero movie with a bizarre Tom Hardy performance

The first reactions to "Venom" are in after the movie's world premiere on Monday, and they paint a mixed picture for the latest superhero movie, which is either as bad as "Catwoman" or an entertaining buddy-cop movie, depending on who you ask.
The frst social-media reactions to the movie poured in Monday night after the film's world premiere, and they paint a mixed picture. One thing everyone seems to agree on, however, is that, compared to his co-stars, Tom Hardy gives a bizarre performance as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is consumed by the alien symbiote called Venom.
Some critics despised the movie, calling it a "complete failure" and a "tonal mess." Others actually liked it a lot, saying it's surprisingly funny (maybe without intending to be) and to not take it too seriously.
Below are some early reactions to the movie:
Many straight-up hated "Venom."
Some people were confused, or even fascinated, by Tom Hardy's bizarre performance.
Some had purely mixed feelings.
There were still plenty who liked it.
And it's at least better than "The Emoji Movie."
"Venom" comes to theaters on Friday.