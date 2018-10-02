The first reactions to 'Venom' are in, and people are saying it's an unintentionally funny superhero movie with a bizarre Tom Hardy performance

news

The first social-media reactions to "Venom" are in after the movie's world premiere on Monday.

They paint a mixed picture, with some saying it's a "complete failure" and others enjoying its surprising humor.

One thing everyone seems to agree on, though, is that Tom Hardy gives a bizarre performance.

"Venom," the latest superhero movie based on the popular Spider-Man villain, is either an entertaining buddy-cop movie or as bad as "Catwoman," depending on who you ask.

The frst social-media reactions to the movie poured in Monday night after the film's world premiere, and they paint a mixed picture. One thing everyone seems to agree on, however, is that, compared to his co-stars, Tom Hardy gives a bizarre performance as Eddie Brock, the reporter who is consumed by the alien symbiote called Venom.

Some critics despised the movie, calling it a "complete failure" and a "tonal mess." Others actually liked it a lot, saying it's surprisingly funny (maybe without intending to be) and to not take it too seriously.

Below are some early reactions to the movie:

Many straight-up hated "Venom."

Some people were confused, or even fascinated, by Tom Hardy's bizarre performance.

Some had purely mixed feelings.

— The Mothmeg #emo# NYCC (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

— The Mothmeg #emo# NYCC (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

There were still plenty who liked it.

And it's at least better than "The Emoji Movie."

"Venom" comes to theaters on Friday.