Tech The first woman in space almost didn't make it back to Earth and she had to keep it a secret for 30 years

  • Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman in space — and she almost didn't make it back to Earth.
  • As a Russian cosmonaut, flying solo on Vostok 6 was her only in-space experience.
  • Tereshkova's spacecraft took off on June 16, 1963 and it was the 12th human spaceflight in history.
  • Watch the video above for her story that she kept a secret for 30 years.

Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to soar through space, flying solo on Vostok 6. As a Russian cosmonaut, this was her only in-space experience. She has gone on to pursue a career in politics.

Produced by Emma Fierberg

