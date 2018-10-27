news
- Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman in space — and she almost didn't make it back to Earth.
- As a Russian cosmonaut, flying solo on Vostok 6 was her only in-space experience.
- Tereshkova's spacecraft took off on June 16, 1963 and it was the 12th human spaceflight in history.
- Watch the video above for her story that she kept a secret for 30 years.
Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to soar through space, flying solo on Vostok 6. As a Russian cosmonaut, this was her only in-space experience. She has gone on to pursue a career in politics.
Produced by Emma Fierberg