The Flash solo movie is reportedly being pushed back because the script is getting overhauled

The Flash may be the fastest man alive, but he's taking his time returning to theaters.

A solo movie starring Ezra Miller, who would reprise his role from "Justice League," is being pushed back, according to Variety. Not only is the script undergoing changes, but Miller's obligations to the "Fantastic Beasts" series, where he plays wizard Credence Barebone, could also get in the way.

The second film in the "Harry Potter" spin-off series comes to theaters in November, and the third begins filming in July. According to Variety, the Flash movie was expected to start shooting in March, so scheduling conflicts would arise, and the studio Warner Bros. doesn't believe the script would even be ready in time.

The movie now expected to be released in 2021.

The film never actually received an official green light and has faced development issues for some time. After director Rick Famuyiwa left due to creative differences in 2016, "Game Night" directors and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were hired to replace him.

After the box-office failure of "Justice League" — it grossed just $229 million domestically and $657 million worldwide — Warner Bros. has re-evaluated its superhero film strategy. Upcoming movies will focus on standalone stories as opposed to a shared universe. They include "Aquaman" in December, and "Shazam!," "Wonder Woman 1984," and "Joker" next year.