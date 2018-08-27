The follow-up to Apple's $1000 iPhone X may have a lower price, predicts a well-connected analyst (AAPL)

Apple has released new iPhones every September since 2012 — and although it has not announced a launch event for a new iPhone yet this year, speculation has centered around a launch in the second week of September and a lineup that includes three new iPhones.
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new set of predictions about Apple's updated iPhone lineup, expected to be released this fall.
Apple has released new iPhones every September since 2012. Although Apple has not announced a launch event yet this year, the rumor mill insists that a grand unveiling will be held the second week of September, and will introduce a lineup of three new iPhones.
The Kuo research corroborates a report from Bloomberg on Monday — but it also includes some new predictions, including his belief that none of the new iPhones will support Apple Pencil, the company's stylus.
He also believes that a new iPhone model, expected to sport a 6.1-inch LCD screen — with more viewing area than an iPhone 8 Plus — might launch later than the two more traditionally-sized iPhone models the company is cooking up.
"Two new OLED iPhone models will be available in September, and the new 6.1” LCD iPhone model will be available slightly later due to its later production schedule," he wrote in the note, predicting the 6.1-inch model could account for 50-55% of iPhone shipments during the next cycle.
Kuo's research notes focus on the supply chain, with an audience of for Asian investors who are looking to invest in the companies that sell iPhone, iPad, and Mac parts to Apple. He writes that now is the best time to invest in Apple's suppliers, and he recommends buying shares in companies including Luxshare, O-film, Catcher, and others.
"We believe the business momentum of the iPhone supply chain will significantly boost starting from August, reach the peak in [4th quarter 2018], and grow YoY in [the first half of 2019,]" he wrote.
Here's what we know about how the iPhone lineup is shaping up, based on Kuo's notes and Bloomberg's report:
Here's a graphic with spec predictions included with Monday's TF International Securities note: