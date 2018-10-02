The latest phone from the most popular smartphone maker you've never heard of is coming soon — here are 8 rumors we've heard about the OnePlus 6T

news

My news feed is featuring more and more leaks and rumors about the OnePlus 6T, the upcoming device from smartphone maker, OnePlus.

That could mean the OnePlus 6T is fast approaching.

OnePlus phones are largely unknown to the majority of smartphone users. And yet, they're one of the only Android smartphones that people will line up for, like iPhone fans do for the new iPhone releases. The company has managed to get a relatively small group of loyal fans to repeatedly buy its phone, and that fan base is growing.

With the OnePlus 6T, T-Mobile will probably need some kind of crowd control, as the carrier is said to exclusively carry the OnePlus 6T.

Judging by the rumors, we can expect some nice little upgrades to the already-beautiful OnePlus 6 design, as well as a possible downgrade that some will question, if it comes to fruition.

Check out the rumors for the OnePlus 6T:

The OnePlus 6T's design will likely come with one of the best notch designs you can get on a smartphone

German tech site WinFuture published a series of leaked photos of the supposed OnePlus 6T that shows a similar design to the current OnePlus 6 with a redesigned notch.

The OnePlus 6T will retain its glass back that comes in two variations, including glossy and matte glass.

The company also teased the new phone on Twitter:

The OnePlus 6T will have a front-facing fingerprint scanner embedded into the display

OnePlus confirmed to CNET that the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

If you paid close attention to the leaked photos of the OnePlus 6T's design above, you'll have noticed that there was no rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Indeed, the fingerprint sensor is moving back to the front of OnePlus phones.

Some may love rear-facing fingerprint sensors, but none can deny the benefit of front-facing variants. It'll make unlocking the phone while it's resting on a table faster and easier than picking it up and reaching for the back.

OnePlus itself confirmed that the OnePlus 6T won't come with a headphone jack

It comes at a bit of a surprise that the OnePlus 6T won't come with a headphone jack, especially since OnePlus used to be proud of the fact that its previous phones included the headphone jack when so many phone makers dropped it.

"We found 59% of our community already owned wireless headphones earlier this year," OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told Tech Radar.

With a slight majority favoring wireless headphones, OnePlus thought it was the right time to ditch the headphone jack. In place of the headphone jack will be "more technology," Pei said, touching on improved battery life.

It'll likely run the latest version of Android, unlike some of the biggest smartphones from major phone makers

The OnePlus 6T is likely to run Android 9.0 "Pie," the latest version of Android. It's likely because current-generation OnePlus 6 phones are already receiving the Android 9.0 update.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 was released several months after Android 9's release, and that phone ships with Android 8.1.

T-Mobile will be the first carrier to sell the OnePlus 6T

Customers will be able to check out the OnePlus 6T on display at T-Mobile stores, as T-Mobile is reported to exclusively carry the OnePlus 6T, according to a tweet from PCMag's Sashca Segan. Previously, OnePlus phones were only available to buy from the OnePlus website, which limited the exposure of OnePlus devices.

Apart from T-Mobile, the OnePlus 6T will likely work on other GSM networks like AT&T. Unfortunately for Verizon and Sprint customers, there's no word of CDMA network compatibility yet.

The OnePlus 6T will have a $550 price tag

The upcoming OnePlus 6T could get a $20 price bump over the OnePlus 6's price tag, according to CNET. That would bring the price to $550, the highest ever for the base model of a OnePlus phone.

It might be slightly pricier, but it would still make the OnePlus 6T one of the cheapest premium smartphones out there — and by quite a wide margin, too, especially when premium devices from the likes of Samsung and Apple are into the quadruple-figure price tags.

Little is known about the OnePlus 6T specs, but it'll likely run the latest hardware and have fantastic performance as usual

The OnePlus 6T will likely run on the Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm, and it'll also probably come with a heap of RAM for smooth performance no matter what you're doing.

OnePlus phones usually share the same specs as other premium Android smartphones, but OnePlus phones always seem to be faster and smoother. It's likely because of the fact that OnePlus phones run a light interface layer on top of Android, unlike the heavier layer that phones from Samsung and LG use, which tends to bog down performance.

It'll be released soon

OnePlus has seemingly established its bi-annual release cycle. The OnePlus 6 was released in May, so we should expect the OnePlus 6T either five or six months later. October will mark the fifth month since the OnePlus 6's release, so it's entirely likely that we'll see the OnePlus 6T either in October or November.