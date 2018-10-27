Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The life and career rise of Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in the history of racing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Danica Patrick is one of the most recognizable women in sports. She had a successful racing career, both in IndyCar and NASCAR, and her sponsorship with GoDaddy helped her become a household name.

null play

null

(Sarah Crabill /Getty)

Danica Patrick is one of the most recognizable women in sports: she had a successful racing career, both in IndyCar and NASCAR, and her sponsorship with GoDaddy helped her become a household name.

Working in a male-dominated field like racing, Patrick struggled for acceptance. But she now holds multiple records, like becoming the first and only woman to win an IndyCar race.

Now, Patrick will be speaking at Business Insider's Ignition conference in early December. As a former racer and current entrepreneur, she'll likely have plenty to talk about.

Here's a look at Patrick's life and career up to this point:

Patrick got an early start with racing: she began go-karting at the age of 10. During her first drive, she crashed into a wall at 20 mph and caught her jacket on fire.

Patrick got an early start with racing: she began go-karting at the age of 10. During her first drive, she crashed into a wall at 20 mph and caught her jacket on fire. play

Patrick got an early start with racing: she began go-karting at the age of 10. During her first drive, she crashed into a wall at 20 mph and caught her jacket on fire.

(GoDaddy)

She wasn't scared away from the sport, however, and she continued to go-kart throughout her teenage years. She set a track record during her first year, and won multiple titles soon after beginning her racing career.

Source: American Profile.



When she was 16, Patrick decided to advance her racing career. She quit high school and moved to England to receive training for open-wheel racing.

When she was 16, Patrick decided to advance her racing career. She quit high school and moved to England to receive training for open-wheel racing. play

When she was 16, Patrick decided to advance her racing career. She quit high school and moved to England to receive training for open-wheel racing.

(GoDaddy)

She trained and raced there for three years, before eventually returning to the United States and getting signed to the Rahal Letterman Racing team. It was the start of her professional racing career in the United States.

Source: Rockford Register Star



Patrick very quickly made a name for herself in the racing world: she was named one of TIME magazine’s Most Influential People in 2010, and became the only woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008 in Motegi, Japan.

Patrick very quickly made a name for herself in the racing world: she was named one of TIME magazine’s Most Influential People in 2010, and became the only woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008 in Motegi, Japan. play

Patrick very quickly made a name for herself in the racing world: she was named one of TIME magazine’s Most Influential People in 2010, and became the only woman to win an IndyCar race in 2008 in Motegi, Japan.

(Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Patrick was also the first woman to ever lead laps at both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 races.



In 2006, web-hosting service GoDaddy sponsored Patrick. GoDaddy would continue to sponsor her throughout her racing career, and she appeared in 13 Super Bowl commercials for the company — the record for the most Super Bowl commercial appearances.

In 2006, web-hosting service GoDaddy sponsored Patrick. GoDaddy would continue to sponsor her throughout her racing career, and she appeared in 13 Super Bowl commercials for the company — the record for the most Super Bowl commercial appearances. play

In 2006, web-hosting service GoDaddy sponsored Patrick. GoDaddy would continue to sponsor her throughout her racing career, and she appeared in 13 Super Bowl commercials for the company — the record for the most Super Bowl commercial appearances.

(Robert Laberge/Getty)


After making a name for herself in IndyCar racing, Patrick decided to venture into stock car racing in NASCAR.

After making a name for herself in IndyCar racing, Patrick decided to venture into stock car racing in NASCAR. play

After making a name for herself in IndyCar racing, Patrick decided to venture into stock car racing in NASCAR.

(GoDaddy)


In her final race before retiring in 2018, Patrick's car spun out and crashed at the IndyCar 500. Although it was an unfortunate end to her racing career, she was uninjured.

In her final race before retiring in 2018, Patrick's car spun out and crashed at the IndyCar 500. Although it was an unfortunate end to her racing career, she was uninjured. play

In her final race before retiring in 2018, Patrick's car spun out and crashed at the IndyCar 500. Although it was an unfortunate end to her racing career, she was uninjured.

(GoDaddy)

Source: USA Today.



Patrick retired from racing in early 2018, but she's kept herself busy. She owns a vineyard called Somnium, located in Napa Valley.

Patrick retired from racing in early 2018, but she's kept herself busy. She owns a vineyard called Somnium, located in Napa Valley. play

Patrick retired from racing in early 2018, but she's kept herself busy. She owns a vineyard called Somnium, located in Napa Valley.

(Somnium)

“Sometimes you just have to take the wheel yourself, take control, think differently, defy convention," Patrick said. "That’s what I did when I got into professional racing, where very few women were competing. That’s what I did with my GoDaddy partnership, when I negotiated the deal myself, and that’s what I did with Somnium, my vineyard, I didn't just slap my name on the bottle, we recruited top-tier professionals, planted grapes, and took our time to do it right, (and by the way, my name isn't on the bottle)."



Patrick also started her own athleisure clothing line, called Warrior, which is sold through the Home Shopping Network.

Patrick also started her own athleisure clothing line, called Warrior, which is sold through the Home Shopping Network. play

Patrick also started her own athleisure clothing line, called Warrior, which is sold through the Home Shopping Network.

(Warrior)


Patrick is a published author too — in January 2018, she released a health and fitness book called "Pretty Intense."

Patrick is a published author too — in January 2018, she released a health and fitness book called "Pretty Intense." play

Patrick is a published author too — in January 2018, she released a health and fitness book called "Pretty Intense."

(Danica Patrick)

She's been working to become certified as a CrossFit trainer, and also leads workout groups, including the GoDaddy fitness group.



In July 2018, Patrick became the first woman to host the ESPY awards.

In July 2018, Patrick became the first woman to host the ESPY awards. play

In July 2018, Patrick became the first woman to host the ESPY awards.

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"Being different scares a lot of people, it’s hard," Patrick said. "But being different can also help you stand out. Don’t be afraid to defy convention, to do things differently than everybody else because that just might be what takes you to the next level."



Now, Patrick has been dating Green Bay Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers for nearly a year — and the pair has traveled to places like Africa and India.

Now, Patrick has been dating Green Bay Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers for nearly a year — and the pair has traveled to places like Africa and India. play

Now, Patrick has been dating Green Bay Packer's quarterback Aaron Rodgers for nearly a year — and the pair has traveled to places like Africa and India.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty)

Patrick was a Bears fan before dating Rodgers, but she's since switched her allegiance to the Packers.

Source: NY Post



Top Articles

1 Tech Amazon's Q3 results beat the Street's profit expectations, but miss...bullet
2 Tech Short-seller Andrew Left is now long Tesla — but he's making a...bullet
3 Tech Here's the memo Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent employees...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan
Tech Novartis is going after a $5 billion market with a new treatment for vision loss. That's a big threat to Regeneron
null
Tech A $2 billion transit center in San Francisco shut down just months after it opened. Here's everything that's gone wrong.
Hey, big spender! Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tech Tesla is going to have to spend an absolutely staggering amount of money in the next few years (TSLA)
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted on on May 4, 2018.
Tech The 20 most dangerous volcanoes in the US, ranked
X
Advertisement