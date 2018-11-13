news

It feels like politics in the US are more polarized than ever, especially when it comes to how Americans consume their news.

A new Morning Consult survey, conducted for The Hollywood Reporter from November 6 to 7, surveyed 2,202 people to find out who were the most- and least-trusted news anchors among Americans.

The takeaway: Broadcast networks are trusted while cable networks aren't, most likely because they are considered partisan. Six of the top 10 most trusted are network anchors from NBC or ABC, and the top 10 least trusted are a mix of anchors from Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.

When broken down between Republicans and Democrats, the survey found that the top 13 most-loved personalities among Republicans were Fox News hosts. Tucker Carlson was the most adored among the Fox News hosts, with 31 percentage points.

Democrats' tastes were more diverse, with ABC's Robin Roberts, NBC's Lester Holt, and CNN's Anderson Cooper being the top news anchors among them.

Below are the most- and least-trusted news anchors in the US (the percentages indicate the amount of people who said they trusted the anchor "a lot" and "not at all"):

MOST TRUSTED: 4. Robin Roberts (ABC) —28%

3. David Muir (ABC) — 28%

2. Anderson Cooper (CNN) — 29%

1. Lester Holt (NBC) — 32%

LEAST TRUSTED 4. Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC) — 23%

3. Don Lemon (CNN) — 25%

2. Rachel Maddow (MSNBC) — 26%

1. Sean Hannity (Fox News) — 30%

And here are the rest of the results:

Brian Williams left "NBC Nightly News" in 2015 to join MSNBC after being suspended for six months from the former network for false reporting. Despite the controversy, he still made the list of most-trusted news personalities.

Tucker Carlson, the most-loved personality among Republicans, made the list of least-trusted among all Americans surveyed.