The most important details about Apple's iPhone event have leaked online — here's everything we know (AAPL)

Apple is poised to launch new iPhones on Wednesday, as it introduces new gadgets at an event on its campus in Cupertino, California.

Based on analysts, leaks, and reports, we have an idea of what Apple could be launching this fall.

Apple could launch its biggest iPhone ever as well as a more affordable phone with an edge-to-edge screen.

Here's everything you need to know about what Apple could launch later this week:

Apple sent invites to journalists and others for an event on its campus on September 12.

That means you will almost certainly be able to buy a new iPhone this September.

Since 2012, Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone in September. Typically, the new phone is available to preorder a few days after Apple's announcement.

Here's the recent history:

2012: The iPhone 5 was announced on Wednesday, September 12, and started shipping on Friday, September 21.

Reliable analysts and journalists have predicted that Apple will release three new iPhones.

The short answer to what to expect from the new iPhones is more Face ID, Apple's facial-recognition software that replaced the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone X. Signs are pointing to it becoming a default feature on this year's models.

Apple watchers are expecting three new iPhones this year: one that looks like the iPhone X but with updated components, one that's a supersized version of the iPhone X, and one that's a less expensive iPhone with an edge-to-edge LCD screen and facial recognition that could cost $649 to $749.

The two higher-end iPhones could be pricey. This year's iPhone X started at $999. A "Max" or "Plus" version could be even more expensive.

The Apple blog 9to5Mac published a leaked picture it said was of the two iPhone X-style models, which it called iPhone XS. The bigger one could be called "iPhone Xs Max," according to reports.

That's why Apple is widely predicted to launch a version of the iPhone X that will be closer to $550 or $650.

There would be tradeoffs though. The lower-end phone is said to have an LCD screen instead of the OLED one found on the iPhone X, worsening the display quality. Rumors have also suggested that it could be equipped with a single-lens camera, compared with the double- or even triple-lens cameras on the higher-end iPhones.

Other possible features include dual-SIM functionality, additional battery life, and a faster chip.

There have also been reports that the new iPhones could come with a more advanced charging brick that can fill up the phone's battery faster.

Most improvements will come in the phones' new software though. Apple will release iOS 12 shortly after launching its new iPhones.

But if you don't want to use Face ID and would rather stick with the fingerprint sensor, Apple is likely to keep the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in its lineup — and they could get a $100 discount.

9to5Mac said on Wednesday that there were hints pointing to an "iPhone XX" in Apple code. The placeholder seems to suggest it could be a cheaper version of the iPhone 7, but it's unclear what it is or when it could launch.

We don't know what the iPhones will officially be called.

9to5Mac reported that the two pricier models would most likely be called iPhone XS. But we don't know for sure whether the bigger one will be called "Plus" — or what the less expensive model would be named.

But you can mark your calendar for September 12. If you've broken or lost your iPhone, that puts you in a tough spot — you might just want to bite the bullet and buy a new one now. But if you can wait, you can probably get the new model in a few weeks.