Tech The most popular movie to watch on Halloween is surprisingly not a horror flick

  • Published: , Refreshed:

According to a survey conducted by movie ticketing site Fandango, a Disney movie from 1993 is the most popular title to watch on Halloween night.

"Hocus Pocus." play

"Hocus Pocus."

(Disney)

What movies do people love to watch on Halloween night?

To find out, movie-ticketing site Fandango surveyed more than 1,000 movie fans about the films they were most likely watch on October 31, and sent the findings to Business Insider.

The top choices might surprise you, since they aren't titles that bring the scares, like Netflix's new hit series "The Haunting of Hill House," but much tamer fare.

The top vote-getter was the 1993 Disney title, "Hocus Pocus." And if that comes as a surprise to you, it turns out the lighthearted teen tale of a coven of 17th century evil witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), who terrorize modern-day Salem, Massachusetts, has built an enormous cult following.

The Fandango survey shows that 96% of those polled who voted for "Hocus Pocus" have seen it multiple times as a Halloween tradition, and 73% wanted a sequel or remake of it.

And when you split the poll between men and women, it turns out the guys' top choice wasn't something too scary either. According to the data, women chose "Hocus Pocus" while the men chose Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Below are the top 10 titles people plan to watch on Halloween night, according to Fandango. And don't worry, some classic horrors made the cut:

10. "Practical Magic" (1998)

10. "Practical Magic" (1998) play

10. "Practical Magic" (1998)

(Warner Bros.)


9. "Psycho" (1960)

9. "Psycho" (1960) play

9. "Psycho" (1960)

(Paramount Pictures)


8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) play

8. "Edward Scissorhands" (1990)

(20th Century Fox via YouTube)


7. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

7. "A Quiet Place" (2018) play

7. "A Quiet Place" (2018)

(Paramount)


6. "The Shining" (1980)

6. "The Shining" (1980) play

6. "The Shining" (1980)

(Warner Bros)


5. "Halloween" (1978)

5. "Halloween" (1978) play

5. "Halloween" (1978)

(Columbia Pictures)


4. "It" (2017)

Hiya, Georgie. play

Hiya, Georgie.

(Warner Bros.)


3. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

3. "Beetlejuice" (1988) play

3. "Beetlejuice" (1988)

(Warner Bros)


2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993) play

2. "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)

(Disney)


1. "Hocus Pocus" (1993)

1. "Hocus Pocus" (1993) play

1. "Hocus Pocus" (1993)

(Buena Vista Pictures)


