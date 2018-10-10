The most popular music artists of the last 10 years, according to Spotify

news

This month marks 10 years since music-streaming service Spotify launched, and to celebrate, the company revealed its most popular artists, albums, and songs of the last decade in a campaign called "Decade of Discovery."

In the decade since its debut, Spotify has helped redefine how we listen to music and now has 180 million monthly active listeners across 65 countries.

With its "Decade of Discovery" playlist, Spotify collected the most-streamed songs of the last 10 years for users to listen to here. Its top global artists of the decade include mostly pop and rap musicians, from Drake to Ariana Grande.

Below are the 10 most globally streamed artists on Spotify of the last 10 years:

10. Ariana Grande

9. Calvin Harris

8. Justin Bieber

7. Coldplay

6. Kanye West

5. Rihanna

4. The Weeknd

3. Eminem

2. Ed Sheeran

1. Drake

The 10 most globally streamed albums:

Ed Sheeran – "÷" (2017) Justin Bieber – "Purpose" (2015) Drake – "Views" (2016) Ed Sheeran – "x" (2014) Post Malone – "beerbongs & bentleys" (2018) The Weeknd – "Starboy" (2016) Scorpion – "Drake" (2018) The Weeknd – "Beauty Behind The Madness" (2015) Post Malone – "Stoney" (2016) Kendrick Lamar – "DAMN." (2017)

The most globally streamed song every year of the last decade: