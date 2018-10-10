Pulse.com.gh logo
The most popular music artists of the last 10 years, according to Spotify


  Published:

This month marks 10 years since Spotify launched. To celebrate, the music-streaming service is revealing its most popular artists, albums and songs of the last decade.

Drake

(Getty/Kevork Djansezian)

This month marks 10 years since music-streaming service Spotify launched, and to celebrate, the company revealed its most popular artists, albums, and songs of the last decade in a campaign called "Decade of Discovery."

In the decade since its debut, Spotify has helped redefine how we listen to music and now has 180 million monthly active listeners across 65 countries.

With its "Decade of Discovery" playlist, Spotify collected the most-streamed songs of the last 10 years for users to listen to here. Its top global artists of the decade include mostly pop and rap musicians, from Drake to Ariana Grande.

Below are the 10 most globally streamed artists on Spotify of the last 10 years:

10. Ariana Grande

(Mike Windle/Getty)


9. Calvin Harris

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)


8. Justin Bieber

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)


7. Coldplay

(Getty)


6. Kanye West

(Getty)


5. Rihanna

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)


4. The Weeknd

(AP Images)


3. Eminem

(AP Images)


2. Ed Sheeran

(Theo Wargo/Getty)


1. Drake

(AP)


The 10 most globally streamed albums:

(Interscope)

  1. Ed Sheeran – "÷" (2017)
  2. Justin Bieber – "Purpose" (2015)
  3. Drake – "Views" (2016)
  4. Ed Sheeran – "x" (2014)
  5. Post Malone – "beerbongs & bentleys" (2018)
  6. The Weeknd – "Starboy" (2016)
  7. Scorpion – "Drake" (2018)
  8. The Weeknd – "Beauty Behind The Madness" (2015)
  9. Post Malone – "Stoney" (2016)
  10. Kendrick Lamar – "DAMN." (2017)



The most globally streamed song every year of the last decade:

(Eleven/YouTube)

  • 2008: The Killers - “Human”
  • 2009: The Black Eyed Peas - “I Gotta Feeling”
  • 2010: Eminem, Rihanna - “Love The Way You Lie”
  • 2011: Don Omar - “Danza Kuduro”
  • 2012: Gotye - “Somebody That I Used To Know” (feat. Kimbra)
  • 2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Can't Hold Us” (feat. Ray Dalton)
  • 2014: Pharrell Williams - “Happy” - From "Despicable Me 2"
  • 2015: Major Lazer - “Lean On” (feat. MØ & DJ Snake)
  • 2016: Drake - “One Dance”
  • 2017: Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”



