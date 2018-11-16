PitchBook recently compiled a list of the most valuable startups headquartered in each of the 50 United States, including Washington D.C.
While Silicon Valley may be where numerous startups flock to launch their businesses, it's far from the only place entrepreneurs choose to set up shop.
PitchBook recently compiled a list of the most valuable startups headquartered in each of the 50 United States, as well as D.C. Leading the list are California and New York, which are home to Uber and WeWork, respectively.
It's important to note the numbers for the startups in Alaska and South Dakota are not based on their valuations, since PitchBook didn't have available data on their values. Instead, these companies are evaluated by how much venture capitalist funding they've raised.
Additionally, PitchBook notes that there are companies in Illinois and Texas that have larger valuations, but have been left off the list because of recent troubles that have likely since affected the valuations of Illinois-based Outcome Health ($5.5 billion) and Texas-based Mozido ($2.4 billion).
Here is the list of the most valuable startups based in each state:
Company role: Affordable genetic testing
Headquarters location: Huntsville, AL
Company role: Air traffic management surveillance
Headquarters location: Anchorage, AK
Company role: Sales and marketing analytics
Headquarters location: Chandler, AZ
Company role: Country lifestyle news
Headquarters location: Fayetteville, AR
Company role: Ride-hailing and delivery platform
Headquarters location: San Francisco, CA
Company role: Consumer health software
Headquarters location: Denver, CO
Company role: Accessible medical imaging
Headquarters location: Guilford, CT
Company role: Drug treatment for mental health disorders
Headquarters location: Wilmington, DE
Company role: Media company behind online news publications including The Verge and Vox.com.
Headquarters location: Washington, DC
Company role: Augmented reality smartglasses and software.
Headquarters location: Plantation, FL
Company role: App for small business loans
Headquarters location: Atlanta, GA
Company role: Healthcare data analytics
Headquarters location: Honolulu, HI
Company role: Wireless network routers
Headquarters location: Boise, ID
Company role: Predictive analytics platform
Headquarters location: Chicago, IL
Company role: Cloud-based data storage platform
Headquarters location: Indianapolis, IN
Company role: Live-streaming platform
Headquarters location: Cedar Rapids, IA
Company role: Cash flow marketplace
Headquarters location: Leawood, KS
Company role: Financial third-party risk management
Headquarters location: Elizabethtown, KY
Company role: Payment platform for construction workers
Headquarters location: New Orleans, LA
Company role: B2B credit management
Headquarters location: Portland, ME
Company role: Cybersecurity technology
Headquarters location: Fulton, MD
Company role: Vaccines and therapeutic drugs
Headquarters location: Cambridge, MA
Company role: Manufacturing industry software
Headquarters location: Troy, MI
Company role: Health insurance services
Headquarters location: Minneapolis, MN
Company role: Diabetes care services
Headquarters location: Jackson, MS
Company role: Healthcare-management software
Headquarters location: St. Louis, MO
Company role: GPS hunting app
Headquarters location: Missoula, MT
Company role: Sports performance analytics software
Headquarters location: Lincoln, NE
Company role: AI influencer data
Headquarters location: Las Vegas, NV
Company role: Antibody drug developer
Headquarters location: Lebanon, NH
Company role: Drug developer using placenta-derived cells
Headquarters location: Warren, NJ
Company role: Semiconductor and chip manufacturer
Headquarters location: Albuquerque, NM
Company role: Shared office workspaces
Headquarters location: New York, NY
Company role: Invoice payment management software
Headquarters location: Charlotte, NC
Company role: Healthcare optimization software
Headquarters location: West Fargo, ND
Company role: Car insurance platform
Headquarters location: Columbus, OH
Company role: Cancer radiation therapy
Headquarters location: Oklahoma City, OK
Company role: IT management software
Headquarters location: Portland, OR
Company role: Language learning app
Headquarters location: Pittsburgh, PA
Company role: Steel sheet manufacturer
Headquarters location: Providence, RI
Company role: Small business bookkeeping software
Headquarters location: Charleston, SC
Company role: Blood cleansing medical device
Headquarters location: Rapid City, SD
Company role: AI computing software
Headquarters location: Franklin, TN
Company role: Mobile phone trade-in program
Headquarters location: Farmers Branch, TX
Company role: Survey and data software
Headquarters location: Provo, UT
Company role: On-demand patent creation for inventions
Headquarters location: Williston, VT
Company role: Endpoint security platform
Headquarters location: Arlington, VA
Company role: Online shopping platform
Headquarters location: Bellevue, WA
Company role: Water purification system
Headquarters location: South Charleston, WV
Company role: Digital medicine management
Headquarters location: Madison, WI
Company role: Oral dosing drug developer
Headquarters location: Wilson, WY
