While Silicon Valley may be where numerous startups flock to launch their businesses, it's far from the only place entrepreneurs choose to set up shop.

PitchBook recently compiled a list of the most valuable startups headquartered in each of the 50 United States, as well as D.C. Leading the list are California and New York, which are home to Uber and WeWork, respectively.

It's important to note the numbers for the startups in Alaska and South Dakota are not based on their valuations, since PitchBook didn't have available data on their values. Instead, these companies are evaluated by how much venture capitalist funding they've raised.

Additionally, PitchBook notes that there are companies in Illinois and Texas that have larger valuations, but have been left off the list because of recent troubles that have likely since affected the valuations of Illinois-based Outcome Health ($5.5 billion) and Texas-based Mozido ($2.4 billion).

Here is the list of the most valuable startups based in each state:

Alabama: Kailos — $41 million

Company role: Affordable genetic testing

Headquarters location: Huntsville, AL

Read more about Kailos on PitchBook.

Alaska: ADS-B Technologies — $4.3 million

Company role: Air traffic management surveillance

Headquarters location: Anchorage, AK

Read more about ADS-B Technologies on PitchBook.

Arizona: Infusionsoft — $500 million

Company role: Sales and marketing analytics

Headquarters location: Chandler, AZ

Read more about Infusionsoft on PitchBook.

Arkansas: OneCountry — $100 million

Company role: Country lifestyle news

Headquarters location: Fayetteville, AR

Read more about OneCountry on PitchBook.

California: Uber — $72 billion

Company role: Ride-hailing and delivery platform

Headquarters location: San Francisco, CA

Read more about Uber on PitchBook.

Colorado: Welltok — $625 million

Company role: Consumer health software

Headquarters location: Denver, CO

Read more about Welltok on PitchBook.

Connecticut: Butterfly Network — $1.2 billion

Company role: Accessible medical imaging

Headquarters location: Guilford, CT

Read more about Butterfly Network on PitchBook.

Delaware: NeuroRx — $91 million

Company role: Drug treatment for mental health disorders

Headquarters location: Wilmington, DE

Read more about NeuroRx on PitchBook.

Washington, D.C.: Vox Media — $1.1 billion

Company role: Media company behind online news publications including The Verge and Vox.com.

Headquarters location: Washington, DC

Read more about Vox Media on PitchBook.

Florida: Magic Leap — $6.4 billion

Company role: Augmented reality smartglasses and software.

Headquarters location: Plantation, FL

Read more about Magic Leap on PitchBook.

Georgia: Kabbage — $1.2 billion

Company role: App for small business loans

Headquarters location: Atlanta, GA

Read more about Kabbage on PitchBook.

Hawaii: Convergence CT — $60 million

Company role: Healthcare data analytics

Headquarters location: Honolulu, HI

Read more about Convergence CT on PitchBook.

Idaho: Cradlepoint — $414 million

Company role: Wireless network routers

Headquarters location: Boise, ID

Read more about Cradlepoint on PitchBook.

Illinois : Uptake — $2.3 billion

Company role: Predictive analytics platform

Headquarters location: Chicago, IL

Read more about Uptake on PitchBook.

Indiana: Scale Computing — $60 million

Company role: Cloud-based data storage platform

Headquarters location: Indianapolis, IN

Read more about Scale Computing on PitchBook.

Iowa: Syncbak — $100 million

Company role: Live-streaming platform

Headquarters location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Read more about Syncbak on PitchBook.

Kansas: C2FO — $813 million

Company role: Cash flow marketplace

Headquarters location: Leawood, KS

Read more about C2FO on PitchBook.

Kentucky: Venminder — $40 million

Company role: Financial third-party risk management

Headquarters location: Elizabethtown, KY

Read more about Venminder on PitchBook.

Louisiana: Zlien — $50 million

Company role: Payment platform for construction workers

Headquarters location: New Orleans, LA

Read more about Zlien on PitchBook.

Maine: Blue Tarp Financial — $45 million

Company role: B2B credit management

Headquarters location: Portland, ME

Read more about Blue Tarp Financial on PitchBook.

Maryland: IronNet Cybersecurity — $578 million

Company role: Cybersecurity technology

Headquarters location: Fulton, MD

Read more about IronNet Cybersecurity on PitchBook.

Massachusetts: Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion

Company role: Vaccines and therapeutic drugs

Headquarters location: Cambridge, MA

Read more about Moderna Therapeutics on PitchBook.

Michigan: Plex Systems — $485 million

Company role: Manufacturing industry software

Headquarters location: Troy, MI

Read more about Plex Systems on PitchBook.

Minnesota: Bright Health — $400 million

Company role: Health insurance services

Headquarters location: Minneapolis, MN

Read more about Bright Health on PitchBook.

Mississippi: Diabetes Care Group — $19 million

Company role: Diabetes care services

Headquarters location: Jackson, MS

Read more about Diabetes Care Group on PitchBook.

Missouri: Essence Group Holdings — $1.1 billion

Company role: Healthcare-management software

Headquarters location: St. Louis, MO

Read more about Essence Group Holdings on PitchBook.

Montana: onXmaps — $120 million

Company role: GPS hunting app

Headquarters location: Missoula, MT

Read more about onXmaps on PitchBook.

Nebraska: hudl — $460 million

Company role: Sports performance analytics software

Headquarters location: Lincoln, NE

Read more about hudl on PitchBook.

Nevada: Influential — $62 million

Company role: AI influencer data

Headquarters location: Las Vegas, NV

Read more about Influential on PitchBook.

New Hampshire: Adimab — $530 million

Company role: Antibody drug developer

Headquarters location: Lebanon, NH

Read more about Adimab on PitchBook.

New Jersey: Celularity — $480 million

Company role: Drug developer using placenta-derived cells

Headquarters location: Warren, NJ

Read more about Celularity on PitchBook.

New Mexico: Skorpios Technologies — $730 million

Company role: Semiconductor and chip manufacturer

Headquarters location: Albuquerque, NM

Read more about Skorpios Technologies on PitchBook.

New York: WeWork — $21 billion

Company role: Shared office workspaces

Headquarters location: New York, NY

Read more about WeWork on PitchBook.

North Carolina: AvidXchange — $1.4 billion

Company role: Invoice payment management software

Headquarters location: Charlotte, NC

Read more about Avidxchange on PitchBook.

North Dakota: Intelligent InSites — $50 million

Company role: Healthcare optimization software

Headquarters location: West Fargo, ND

Read more about Intelligent InSites on PitchBook.

Ohio: Root Insurance — $1 billion

Company role: Car insurance platform

Headquarters location: Columbus, OH

Read more about Root Insurance on PitchBook.

Oklahoma: ProCure — $339 million

Company role: Cancer radiation therapy

Headquarters location: Oklahoma City, OK

Read more about ProCure on PitchBook.

Oregon: Puppet — $652 million

Company role: IT management software

Headquarters location: Portland, OR

Read more about Puppet on PitchBook.

Pennsylvania: Duolingo — $700 million

Company role: Language learning app

Headquarters location: Pittsburgh, PA

Read more about Duolingo on PitchBook.

Rhode Island: NanoSteel — $142 million

Company role: Steel sheet manufacturer

Headquarters location: Providence, RI

Read more about NanoSteel on PitchBook.

South Carolina: Ceterus — $50 million

Company role: Small business bookkeeping software

Headquarters location: Charleston, SC

Read more about Ceterus on PitchBook.

South Dakota: ImmutriX Therapeutics — $8.2 million

Company role: Blood cleansing medical device

Headquarters location: Rapid City, SD

Read more about ImmutriX Therapeutics on PitchBook.

Tennessee: Digital Reasoning — $270 million

Company role: AI computing software

Headquarters location: Franklin, TN

Read more about Digital Reasoning on PitchBook.

Texas: Hyla Mobile — $650 million

Company role: Mobile phone trade-in program

Headquarters location: Farmers Branch, TX

Read more about Hyla Mobile on PitchBook.

Utah: Qualtrics — $2.5 billion

Company role: Survey and data software

Headquarters location: Provo, UT

Read more about Qualtrics on PitchBook.

Vermont: ipCreate — $171 million

Company role: On-demand patent creation for inventions

Headquarters location: Williston, VT

Read more about ipCreate on PitchBook.

Virginia: Endgame — $465 million

Company role: Endpoint security platform

Headquarters location: Arlington, VA

Read more about Endgame on PitchBook.

Washington: OfferUp — $1.4 billion

Company role: Online shopping platform

Headquarters location: Bellevue, WA

Read more about OfferUp on PitchBook.

West Virginia: Liberty Hydro — $4 million

Company role: Water purification system

Headquarters location: South Charleston, WV

Read more about Liberty Hydro on PitchBook.

Wisconsin: Propeller Health — $140 million

Company role: Digital medicine management

Headquarters location: Madison, WI

Read more about Propeller Health on PitchBook.

Wyoming: SynAgile — $31 million

Company role: Oral dosing drug developer

Headquarters location: Wilson, WY

Read more about SynAgile on PitchBook.