Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The most valuable startup based in each of the 50 United States

  • Published: , Refreshed:

PitchBook recently compiled a list of the most valuable startups headquartered in each of the 50 United States, including Washington D.C.

null play

null

(NASA/GSFC)

While Silicon Valley may be where numerous startups flock to launch their businesses, it's far from the only place entrepreneurs choose to set up shop.

PitchBook recently compiled a list of the most valuable startups headquartered in each of the 50 United States, as well as D.C. Leading the list are California and New York, which are home to Uber and WeWork, respectively.

It's important to note the numbers for the startups in Alaska and South Dakota are not based on their valuations, since PitchBook didn't have available data on their values. Instead, these companies are evaluated by how much venture capitalist funding they've raised.

Additionally, PitchBook notes that there are companies in Illinois and Texas that have larger valuations, but have been left off the list because of recent troubles that have likely since affected the valuations of Illinois-based Outcome Health ($5.5 billion) and Texas-based Mozido ($2.4 billion).

Here is the list of the most valuable startups based in each state:

Alabama: Kailos — $41 million

Alabama: Kailos — $41 million play

Alabama: Kailos — $41 million

(Vasilly Koval/Shutterstock)

Company role: Affordable genetic testing

Headquarters location: Huntsville, AL

Read more about Kailos on PitchBook.



Alaska: ADS-B Technologies — $4.3 million

Alaska: ADS-B Technologies — $4.3 million play

Alaska: ADS-B Technologies — $4.3 million

(Stacey Newman/Shutterstock)

Company role: Air traffic management surveillance

Headquarters location: Anchorage, AK

Read more about ADS-B Technologies on PitchBook.



Arizona: Infusionsoft — $500 million

Arizona: Infusionsoft — $500 million play

Arizona: Infusionsoft — $500 million

(GettyImages 478065661 (1))

Company role: Sales and marketing analytics

Headquarters location: Chandler, AZ

Read more about Infusionsoft on PitchBook.



Arkansas: OneCountry — $100 million

Arkansas: OneCountry — $100 million play

Arkansas: OneCountry — $100 million

(Reuters/Todd Korol)

Company role: Country lifestyle news

Headquarters location: Fayetteville, AR

Read more about OneCountry on PitchBook.



California: Uber — $72 billion

California: Uber — $72 billion play

California: Uber — $72 billion

(Robert Galbraith/Reuters)

Company role: Ride-hailing and delivery platform

Headquarters location: San Francisco, CA

Read more about Uber on PitchBook.



Colorado: Welltok — $625 million

Colorado: Welltok — $625 million play

Colorado: Welltok — $625 million

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Company role: Consumer health software

Headquarters location: Denver, CO

Read more about Welltok on PitchBook.



Connecticut: Butterfly Network — $1.2 billion

Connecticut: Butterfly Network — $1.2 billion play

Connecticut: Butterfly Network — $1.2 billion

(Charlotte Hu / Business Insider)

Company role: Accessible medical imaging

Headquarters location: Guilford, CT

Read more about Butterfly Network on PitchBook.



Delaware: NeuroRx — $91 million

Delaware: NeuroRx — $91 million play

Delaware: NeuroRx — $91 million

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Company role: Drug treatment for mental health disorders

Headquarters location: Wilmington, DE

Read more about NeuroRx on PitchBook.



Washington, D.C.: Vox Media — $1.1 billion

Vox play

Vox

(Vox)

Company role: Media company behind online news publications including The Verge and Vox.com.

Headquarters location: Washington, DC

Read more about Vox Media on PitchBook.



Florida: Magic Leap — $6.4 billion

Florida: Magic Leap — $6.4 billion play

Florida: Magic Leap — $6.4 billion

(Magic Leap)

Company role: Augmented reality smartglasses and software.

Headquarters location: Plantation, FL

Read more about Magic Leap on PitchBook.



Georgia: Kabbage — $1.2 billion

Georgia: Kabbage — $1.2 billion play

Georgia: Kabbage — $1.2 billion

(Kabbage)

Company role: App for small business loans

Headquarters location: Atlanta, GA

Read more about Kabbage on PitchBook.



Hawaii: Convergence CT — $60 million

Hawaii: Convergence CT — $60 million play

Hawaii: Convergence CT — $60 million

(Convergence CT)

Company role: Healthcare data analytics

Headquarters location: Honolulu, HI

Read more about Convergence CT on PitchBook.



Idaho: Cradlepoint — $414 million

Idaho: Cradlepoint — $414 million play

Idaho: Cradlepoint — $414 million

(Casezy Idea / Shutterstock)

Company role: Wireless network routers

Headquarters location: Boise, ID

Read more about Cradlepoint on PitchBook.



Illinois : Uptake — $2.3 billion

Illinois : Uptake — $2.3 billion play

Illinois : Uptake — $2.3 billion

(Uptake)

Company role: Predictive analytics platform

Headquarters location: Chicago, IL

Read more about Uptake on PitchBook.



Indiana: Scale Computing — $60 million

Indiana: Scale Computing — $60 million play

Indiana: Scale Computing — $60 million

(Reuters / Sigtryggur Ari)

Company role: Cloud-based data storage platform

Headquarters location: Indianapolis, IN

Read more about Scale Computing on PitchBook.



Iowa: Syncbak — $100 million

Iowa: Syncbak — $100 million play

Iowa: Syncbak — $100 million

(Amazon)

Company role: Live-streaming platform

Headquarters location: Cedar Rapids, IA

Read more about Syncbak on PitchBook.



Kansas: C2FO — $813 million

Kansas: C2FO — $813 million play

Kansas: C2FO — $813 million

(ShutterStock)

Company role: Cash flow marketplace

Headquarters location: Leawood, KS

Read more about C2FO on PitchBook.



Kentucky: Venminder — $40 million

Kentucky: Venminder — $40 million play

Kentucky: Venminder — $40 million

(1Day Review/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Company role: Financial third-party risk management

Headquarters location: Elizabethtown, KY

Read more about Venminder on PitchBook.



Louisiana: Zlien — $50 million

Louisiana: Zlien — $50 million play

Louisiana: Zlien — $50 million

(Wikimedia Commons)

Company role: Payment platform for construction workers

Headquarters location: New Orleans, LA

Read more about Zlien on PitchBook.



Maine: Blue Tarp Financial — $45 million

Maine: Blue Tarp Financial — $45 million play

Maine: Blue Tarp Financial — $45 million

(Sebastiaan ter Burg/Flickr)

Company role: B2B credit management

Headquarters location: Portland, ME

Read more about Blue Tarp Financial on PitchBook.



Maryland: IronNet Cybersecurity — $578 million

Maryland: IronNet Cybersecurity — $578 million play

Maryland: IronNet Cybersecurity — $578 million

(Reuters/Mal Langsdon)

Company role: Cybersecurity technology

Headquarters location: Fulton, MD

Read more about IronNet Cybersecurity on PitchBook.



Massachusetts: Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion

Massachusetts: Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion play

Massachusetts: Moderna Therapeutics — $7.1 billion

(Reuters)

Company role: Vaccines and therapeutic drugs

Headquarters location: Cambridge, MA

Read more about Moderna Therapeutics on PitchBook.



Michigan: Plex Systems — $485 million

Michigan: Plex Systems — $485 million play

Michigan: Plex Systems — $485 million

(REUTERS/Stringer)

Company role: Manufacturing industry software

Headquarters location: Troy, MI

Read more about Plex Systems on PitchBook.



Minnesota: Bright Health — $400 million

Minnesota: Bright Health — $400 million play

Minnesota: Bright Health — $400 million

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Company role: Health insurance services

Headquarters location: Minneapolis, MN

Read more about Bright Health on PitchBook.



Mississippi: Diabetes Care Group — $19 million

Mississippi: Diabetes Care Group — $19 million play

Mississippi: Diabetes Care Group — $19 million

(Beawiharta Beawiharta/Reuters)

Company role: Diabetes care services

Headquarters location: Jackson, MS

Read more about Diabetes Care Group on PitchBook.



Missouri: Essence Group Holdings — $1.1 billion

Missouri: Essence Group Holdings — $1.1 billion play

Missouri: Essence Group Holdings — $1.1 billion

(Mario Tama/Getty)

Company role: Healthcare-management software

Headquarters location: St. Louis, MO

Read more about Essence Group Holdings on PitchBook.



Montana: onXmaps — $120 million

Montana: onXmaps — $120 million play

Montana: onXmaps — $120 million

(Shutterstock)

Company role: GPS hunting app

Headquarters location: Missoula, MT

Read more about onXmaps on PitchBook.



Nebraska: hudl — $460 million

Nebraska: hudl — $460 million play

Nebraska: hudl — $460 million

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Company role: Sports performance analytics software

Headquarters location: Lincoln, NE

Read more about hudl on PitchBook.



Nevada: Influential — $62 million

Nevada: Influential — $62 million play

Nevada: Influential — $62 million

(Shutterstock)

Company role: AI influencer data

Headquarters location: Las Vegas, NV

Read more about Influential on PitchBook.



New Hampshire: Adimab — $530 million

New Hampshire: Adimab — $530 million play

New Hampshire: Adimab — $530 million

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Company role: Antibody drug developer

Headquarters location: Lebanon, NH

Read more about Adimab on PitchBook.



New Jersey: Celularity — $480 million

New Jersey: Celularity — $480 million play

New Jersey: Celularity — $480 million

(Wikimedia Commons)

Company role: Drug developer using placenta-derived cells

Headquarters location: Warren, NJ

Read more about Celularity on PitchBook.



New Mexico: Skorpios Technologies — $730 million

Semiconductors are seen on a circuit board that powers a Samsung tablet play

Semiconductors are seen on a circuit board that powers a Samsung tablet

(Justin Sullivan)

Company role: Semiconductor and chip manufacturer

Headquarters location: Albuquerque, NM

Read more about Skorpios Technologies on PitchBook.



New York: WeWork — $21 billion

New York: WeWork — $21 billion play

New York: WeWork — $21 billion

(WeWork)

Company role: Shared office workspaces

Headquarters location: New York, NY

Read more about WeWork on PitchBook.



North Carolina: AvidXchange — $1.4 billion

North Carolina: AvidXchange — $1.4 billion play

North Carolina: AvidXchange — $1.4 billion

(Daxiao Productions/Shutterstock)

Company role: Invoice payment management software

Headquarters location: Charlotte, NC

Read more about Avidxchange on PitchBook.



North Dakota: Intelligent InSites — $50 million

North Dakota: Intelligent InSites — $50 million play

North Dakota: Intelligent InSites — $50 million

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Company role: Healthcare optimization software

Headquarters location: West Fargo, ND

Read more about Intelligent InSites on PitchBook.



Ohio: Root Insurance — $1 billion

Ohio: Root Insurance — $1 billion play

Ohio: Root Insurance — $1 billion

(FCA)

Company role: Car insurance platform

Headquarters location: Columbus, OH

Read more about Root Insurance on PitchBook.



Oklahoma: ProCure — $339 million

Oklahoma: ProCure — $339 million play

Oklahoma: ProCure — $339 million

(Jack Miller/flickr)

Company role: Cancer radiation therapy

Headquarters location: Oklahoma City, OK

Read more about ProCure on PitchBook.



Oregon: Puppet — $652 million

Oregon: Puppet — $652 million play

Oregon: Puppet — $652 million

(Getty Images - iStock_000052683944_Medium)

Company role: IT management software

Headquarters location: Portland, OR

Read more about Puppet on PitchBook.



Pennsylvania: Duolingo — $700 million

Pennsylvania: Duolingo — $700 million play

Pennsylvania: Duolingo — $700 million

(Shutterstock)

Company role: Language learning app

Headquarters location: Pittsburgh, PA

Read more about Duolingo on PitchBook.



Rhode Island: NanoSteel — $142 million

Rhode Island: NanoSteel — $142 million play

Rhode Island: NanoSteel — $142 million

(Reuters/Stringer)

Company role: Steel sheet manufacturer

Headquarters location: Providence, RI

Read more about NanoSteel on PitchBook.



South Carolina: Ceterus — $50 million

South Carolina: Ceterus — $50 million play

South Carolina: Ceterus — $50 million

(Shutterstock/Odua Images)

Company role: Small business bookkeeping software

Headquarters location: Charleston, SC

Read more about Ceterus on PitchBook.



South Dakota: ImmutriX Therapeutics — $8.2 million

South Dakota: ImmutriX Therapeutics — $8.2 million play

South Dakota: ImmutriX Therapeutics — $8.2 million

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Company role: Blood cleansing medical device

Headquarters location: Rapid City, SD

Read more about ImmutriX Therapeutics on PitchBook.



Tennessee: Digital Reasoning — $270 million

Tennessee: Digital Reasoning — $270 million play

Tennessee: Digital Reasoning — $270 million

(Olu Eletu/Unsplash)

Company role: AI computing software

Headquarters location: Franklin, TN

Read more about Digital Reasoning on PitchBook.



Texas: Hyla Mobile — $650 million

Texas: Hyla Mobile — $650 million play

Texas: Hyla Mobile — $650 million

(Johan Larsson/flickr)

Company role: Mobile phone trade-in program

Headquarters location: Farmers Branch, TX

Read more about Hyla Mobile on PitchBook.



Utah: Qualtrics — $2.5 billion

Utah: Qualtrics — $2.5 billion play

Utah: Qualtrics — $2.5 billion

(dotshock/Shutterstock)

Company role: Survey and data software

Headquarters location: Provo, UT

Read more about Qualtrics on PitchBook.



Vermont: ipCreate — $171 million

Vermont: ipCreate — $171 million play

Vermont: ipCreate — $171 million

(Reuters)

Company role: On-demand patent creation for inventions

Headquarters location: Williston, VT

Read more about ipCreate on PitchBook.



Virginia: Endgame — $465 million

Man poses in front of on a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014 play

Man poses in front of on a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica December 27, 2014

(Reuters)

Company role: Endpoint security platform

Headquarters location: Arlington, VA

Read more about Endgame on PitchBook.



Washington: OfferUp — $1.4 billion

Washington: OfferUp — $1.4 billion play

Washington: OfferUp — $1.4 billion

(OfferUp)

Company role: Online shopping platform

Headquarters location: Bellevue, WA

Read more about OfferUp on PitchBook.



West Virginia: Liberty Hydro — $4 million

West Virginia: Liberty Hydro — $4 million play

West Virginia: Liberty Hydro — $4 million

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Company role: Water purification system

Headquarters location: South Charleston, WV

Read more about Liberty Hydro on PitchBook.



Wisconsin: Propeller Health — $140 million

Wisconsin: Propeller Health — $140 million play

Wisconsin: Propeller Health — $140 million

(Propeller Health)

Company role: Digital medicine management

Headquarters location: Madison, WI

Read more about Propeller Health on PitchBook.



Wyoming: SynAgile — $31 million

Wyoming: SynAgile — $31 million play

Wyoming: SynAgile — $31 million

(synAgile)

Company role: Oral dosing drug developer

Headquarters location: Wilson, WY

Read more about SynAgile on PitchBook.



Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Tech Leaked photos show Google could be working on a budget Pixel 3 with a headphone jack that costs $400 — and it could have the same amazing camera (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech We asked some of the top young healthcare entrepreneurs in America for their advice — here's what they said
A Leonid meteor — a fragment of Comet Tempel-Tuttle — streaks across the night sky.
Tech The Leonid meteor shower is peaking this weekend — here's how to see the stunning annual event
stan lee george rr martin
Tech 'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin wrote heartfelt goodbye to Stan Lee, and shared that his first published work was a letter in a Marvel comic
X
Advertisement