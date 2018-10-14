The New York City Police Department employs an elite bee cop with his own hive atop a precinct. Take a look.

On the roof of the 104th precinct in Queens, officer Darren Mays keeps more than 30,000 honeybees. He is one of two anti-sting officers on New York's police force.
Honeybees help at least 30% of crops grow. The half-inch buzzers pollinate all kinds of plants — they're needed to grow almond trees, vanilla vines, avocados, and cranberries.
Since 2017, bees have also become an integral part of a New York City Police Department (NYPD) building in Queens. On the roof of the 104th precinct, officer Darren Mays keeps more than 30,000 honeybees. By night, he's a beat cop, patrolling the streets of the Ridgewood, Queens neighborhood. But by day, he's a beekeeper in charge of the department's only rooftop hive.
Mays gained temporary fame this summer when he vacuumed up a migrating swarm of bees that perched atop a hot dog cart umbrella in Times Square.
Mays and another officer, Michael Lauriano, are responsible for responding to any issue a New Yorker calls in with that involves a "stinging insect." He said he responds to about a dozen calls during a typical summer, as people request help with bee swarms, wasps nests, and more. Before Mays and Lauriano, an officer named Anthony 'Tony Bees' Planakis served as the NYPD's first bee 911 responder.
But the hive on top of the precinct where Mays works wasn't a planned part of his job. It formed out of necessity: During the summer of 2017, Mays answered so many bee calls (roughly two dozen), that he didn't have time to bring recovered bees to his house outside the city, where he keeps five bee colonies. Instead, he assembled a makeshift bee orphanage on top of the office.
I stopped by the rooftop hive last week to check out the yellow-and-black invertebrates there. They're now working quickly to produce honey before the temperature shifts and they go into survival mode for the winter.
Take a look.
Mays even intentionally kicked over a honey bee colony once, while horsing around with his brother, when he was a kid.
"I felt so bad later, once I really got into beekeeping," he said.
That's true on a hyperlocal level. Drones typically mate with a queen from another nearby colony, not their own, which could be their mom.
"They get kicked out as it gets colder," Mays said. "Because they don’t do anything — they don’t sting, they don’t forage to collect pollen or nectar, or anything."
You can tell drone bees apart from other bees by their slightly fatter bodies and bigger eyes. If they manage to successfully mate with a queen, they die instantly, since their stomach and genitals are ripped right off in the process.
Working with the bees helps him relieve stress, Mays added.
"You feel the vibration on your hands," he said. "It's just soothing to watch them work and not fight among each other."
They've started relying on a local Japanese Knotweed bush for sustenance, he said. And now they're producing "a dark colored honey, which is very good."
He started to pack up the hive, and in the process, he got stung twice through his clothing. Mays described the feeling of a bee sting like a burning sensation, estimating he's probably gotten stung fewer than 20 times this season. He said that even after a decade of beekeeping, it still hurts every time.
Bee sting venom contains proteins that make the area around a bite swell. Fortunately, Mays isn't allergic to the stings, but more than one million people in the US are. For those individuals, stings can trigger deadly reactions.
Annual bee counts have been decreasing across the US since 2010, according to the US Department of Agriculture. A recent report in The New York Times suggests more frequent droughts and suburban sprawl may be partly to blame.
