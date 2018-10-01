Pulse.com.gh logo
'The Nun' is now the highest-grossing movie in the 'Conjuring' franchise worldwide


"The Nun" continued its worldwide win streak this weekend with a $16 million haul at the foreign box office, bringing its global total to $330 million — the most in the "Conjuring" franchise.

  • "The Nun" continued its worldwide win streak over the weekend, claiming the top spot at the global box office for the fourth weekend in a row with $16 million.
  • With a production budget of just $22 million, "The Nun" is a major win for Warner Bros.

"The Nun" held the top spot at the worldwide box office for the fourth weekend in a row, and is now the highest-grossing movie in the "Conjuring" franchise (despite being the worst-reviewed movie of the series).

The movie came in fifth at the domestic box office with $5.4 million in its fourth weekend of release, but it still dominated globally with $16 million, bringing its worldwide total to $330 million. Ever since the horror flick opened, it has been a consistent winner. It debuted in the US with the highest opening weekend ever for a "Conjuring" movie, and hasn't slowed down.

The movie initially saw its best foreign opening in Mexico with over $10 million. Exhibitor Relations senior box-office analyst Jeff Bock told Business Insider that was because the movie stars Mexican actor Demián Bichir and appealed to Latino audiences.

"It's the sort of play that many studios have been going after, by not casting people just so it will do well in North America, but throughout the world," Bock said. "...In South America, and Mexico specifically, horror films do really well there."

This weekend, the movie saw its best foreign haul from France with $2.3 million, and then Russia with $1.7 million, proving that "The Nun" appeals to a wide audience.

Whether it continues its global win streak or not, the movie, which had a production budget of just $22 million, is already a major win for the studio behind it, Warner Bros, which saw a trio of success stories at the end of summer with "The Nun," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "The Meg."

