The walkout is in response to Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims, some of which recently came to light and involve top executives.
The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have now made their demands clear.
In response to Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims, employees at more than 60% of worldwide Google offices are participating in a protest walkout on November 1. The walkouts were partially prompted by the recent New York Times article that revealed that Google paid Andy Rubin, the "father of Android," a $90 million exit package after internal sexual misconduct claims were filed against him.
The walkout organizers wrote an article in The Cut, in which they provided their real names and their demands for Google following the walkout. The organizers credited with writing the piece are Claire Stapleton, Tanuja Gupta, Meredith Whittaker, Celie O'Neil-Hart, Stephanie Parker, Erica Anderson, and Amr Gaber.
Here is an abbreviated version of the organizers' list of demands:
