Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have laid out their demands for the tech giant

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The walkout is in response to Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims, some of which recently came to light and involve top executives.

Google walkout London.JPG play

Google walkout London.JPG

(REUTERS/Toby Melville)

  • The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have released a list of their demands for the tech giant.
  • The walkout is in response to Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims, particularly the case involving Android creator Andy Rubin and the reported $90 million exit package Google paid him after he left the company following a sexual misconduct investigation.
  • Employees at more than 60% of worldwide Google offices will be participating in the walkout, the organizers said.

The organizers of the worldwide Google walkout have now made their demands clear.

In response to Google's handling of sexual misconduct claims, employees at more than 60% of worldwide Google offices are participating in a protest walkout on November 1. The walkouts were partially prompted by the recent New York Times article that revealed that Google paid Andy Rubin, the "father of Android," a $90 million exit package after internal sexual misconduct claims were filed against him.

The walkout organizers wrote an article in The Cut, in which they provided their real names and their demands for Google following the walkout. The organizers credited with writing the piece are Claire Stapleton, Tanuja Gupta, Meredith Whittaker, Celie O'Neil-Hart, Stephanie Parker, Erica Anderson, and Amr Gaber.

Read more: Google staff across the world are abandoning their desks in protest of sexual misconduct

Here is an abbreviated version of the organizers' list of demands:

  • "An end to Forced Arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination for all current and future employees"
  • "A commitment to end pay and opportunity inequity"
  • "A publicly disclosed sexual harassment transparency report"
  • "A clear, uniform, globally inclusive process for reporting sexual misconduct"
  • "Promote the Chief Diversity Officer to answer directly to the CEO [...] In addition, appoint an Employee Representative to the Board"

Click here to read the walkout organizers' full piece on The Cut, which goes into greater depth on each of the listed demands.

Top Articles

1 DéMars South African Banker creates Africa’s first true cryptocurrency...bullet
2 Tech Larry Ellison says that Oracle was once a week away from not...bullet
3 Tech Snapchat just massively stepped up its ambition to become the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Google walkout: Google staff are protesting against sexual misconduct.
Tech Google walkout live: Pictures of Google workers leaving their desks in protest over sexual misconduct
Asana cofounders Dustin Moskovitz and Justin Rosenstein
Tech This Facebook cofounder's $900 million startup has a new plan to go after big business customers (FB)
soyuz ms 10 russian rocket booster failure twitter video roscosmos
Tech A Russian rocket failed with 2 people onboard, and the moment was recorded on video — here's what it shows
null
Tech How to stay healthy at work this winter, according to an expert from the elite team that creates flu vaccines
X
Advertisement