The president of 'World of Warcraft' creator Blizzard just stepped down — and his replacement says Blizzard is working on 'several new games' (ATVI)

Blizzard co-founder and longtime president Mike Morhaime stepped down on Wednesday.

Morhaime will be replaced by twelve-year Blizzard vet J. Allen Brack, who was the executive producer on "World of Warcraft."

Brack laid out some new promotions to the Blizzard executive team — and said that one of these newly-appointed execs is overseeing the development of "several new games."

Blizzard Entertainment, the company behind smash-hit video games including "World of Warcraft,"

"Hearthstone," and "Overwatch," is undergoing a shakeup as long-time president and co-founder Mike Horhaime steps down.

In a news release posted Wednesday afternoon, Blizzard says that J. Allen Brack, a twelve-year company veteran and the executive producer of "World of Warcraft," will be stepping into the role as president.

Furthermore, in a message to the Blizzard community addressing the news, Brack said that he will be adding to his executive team, helping guide the company as it works on "several new games" on the horizon for the company — exciting news for followers of Blizzard's smash-hit franchises.

As for the executive promotions: Ray Gresko, who helped create both Overwatch and Diablo III, will now serve as chief development officer. Allen Adham — one of Blizzard’s founders and the lead designer of World of Warcraft — will rejoin the executive team and lead the development of those new games.

Morhaime was one of the three who helped create Blizzard — then known as Silicon & Synapse — in 1991 and has served president since 1998. Under Morhaime, Blizzard became one of the most significant forces in gaming with franchises like "World of Warcraft," "Diablo" and "Overwatch."

“I am grateful to all of the hardworking and talented people at Blizzard for their dedication and creativity,” Morhaime wrote in a blog post announcing his departure. “Their belief in our mission and care for our players has helped Blizzard reach greater heights than I ever could have imagined.”

Morhaime will stay on with Blizzard as a strategic advisor.