According to the Registrar General of the country, Jemima Oware, the new technologies allow businesses to be registered between two to three days and not months as has been reported by some entrepreneurs.

She said, “After you’ve gone through our processes we would give you a document to show when you should pick your document,” adding that, “This is within three working days for business names and five working days for limited liability but as a business department we have set our target of 2 working days’ business and 3 working days for limited liability, you can register in 2 days.”

Madam Oware wondered why some business owners prefer to use middle-men also known as ‘Goro boys’ to register their business when indeed they could save time and money doing so themselves.

She said the security system in the department is being intensified to help flush out the middlemen and further warned that whoever uses these men do so at their own risk.

Here’s how to get your business registered within the three days

1. You will need $2 (GH¢10) to purchase a set of Limited Liability Forms.

2. Fill the forms.

3. Submit the forms to the registry.

4. Then pay a prescribed fee of $45 (GH¢230) after which the registrar issues a certificate within 3 working days.