The Rock is teaming with the director of 'Jumanji' to make a Netflix original movie

news

Dwayne Johnson and his production company are on board with the Netflix movie, "John Henry and The Statesmen."

Johnson will be playing the title role as the steel-driver folk hero.

Jake Kasdan, who directed Johnson in Sony's hit "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," will be at the helm.

The Rock has found his way to Netflix.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced that it will be making a movie with Dwayne Johnson titled "John Henry and The Statesmen," adding to the dozen projects he already has on his calendar.

The movie is being touted as a "family action adventure," and will star Johnson as John Henry, the steel-driver folk hero, who will lead an ensemble of popular legends from around the world.

The movie will be directed by Johnson's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" director Jake Kasdan.

Netflix bought the original pitch from "The Lego Ninjago Movie" screenwriter Tom Wheeler, and Johnson will also be a producer on the movie with his Seven Bucks Productions, along with his company's longtime collaborator Beau Flynn at FlynnPictureCo., according to the release.

"Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way," Johnson said in the release. "These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography."

Johnson adds to the growing list of movie stars — Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Adam Sandler, Emma Stone, and Jonah Hill — who are running to Netflix because of the company's deep pockets, collaborative nature with stars, and global reach.

The release did not state when "John Henry" will go into production, and that's probably because Johnson is so busy making other things. It will be interesting to see where he can fit this in.

Johnson has just wrapped on the Disney "Jungle Cruise" movie and he's now going into production on the "Fast and Furious" spin-off for Universal, "Hobbs and Shaw."