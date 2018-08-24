The Russian maker of the AK-47 built a Soviet-style electric car it says can rival Tesla

news

The makers of the world's most famous rifle, the AK-47, have shown off a concept electric car they say can rival Telsa.

Russian company Kalashnikov launched the Soviet-style CV-1 at the Army 2018 military exposition in Moscow.

Kalashnikov told Russian news outlet RBK on Thursday that they expect it to "keep up" with Tesla.

It can run for about 217 miles according to the company, reaching 60 mph in six seconds.

Kalashnikov said they've based the design of the new CV-1 on a 1970s Soviet hatchback, the IZh 2125 "Kombi" – and it couldn't be more different from the futuristic Tesla range with which it wants to compete.

The car's specifications, according to the company website, include a battery capacity of 90 kW per hour, 220 kW of power, and a cruising range of 217 miles (350 km).

Here's a video by Kalashnikov's showing off the car:

They say the car goes from 0 to 62 mph in 6 seconds. The CV-1 is still in the concept phase, and Kalashnikov haven't suggested a launch date or a price.

They launched the brand-new model at the international forum "Army-2018," target="_blank" which is a showcase of 28,000 military items from 1,500 companies.

When Russian news outlet RBK asked the Kalashnikov spokesperson how the CV-1 was better than a Tesla "she could not name the specific advantages of the Kalashnikov car," they reported.

Kalashnikov spokeswoman Sofia Ivanova also told RBC: "The car is competing with Tesla because it’s currently a successful electric vehicle project. We expect to at least keep up with it."

The company also brought out a weird golden military robot at the expo.