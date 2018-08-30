The same actor is reportedly playing Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's next movie and in Netflix's 'Mindhunter' season 2

news

Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as Charles Manson in Netflix's "Mindhunter" season 2, according to Collider.

The Wrap reported this week that Herriman is also playing Manson in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" takes place in the 1960s, while "Mindhunter" will take place in the 80s.

Talk about typecasting — the same actor will reportedly play cult leader and murderer Charles Manson in two upcoming projects.

Australian actor Damon Herriman will play Manson in the second season of Netlix's "Mindhunter," according to Collider. And TheWrap reported on Tuesday that Herriman was also cast as Manson in Quentin Tarantino's next film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former would take place in the 1980s, when Manson is already locked away, while the latter will take place in the 1960s. "Mindhunter" follows two FBI agents who begin interviewing imprisoned murderers, which leads to the term "serial killer" being coined. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is about the murder of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie, by the Manson Family.

Sources told Collider that Herriman already shot his scenes for "Mindhunter" in July. Herriman played a role in "Top of the Lake: China Girl" last year and has been filming the thriller "The Nightingale," from "The Babadook" director Jennifer Kent. He also appeared in FX's "Justified."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" comes to theaters July 26, 2019. "Mindhunter" season 2 does not have a release date yet.