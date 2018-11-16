news

On Friday, a spokesperson for The Satanic Temple told Business Insider that it was in the " process of finalizing an amicable settlement with Warner Bros. now" in its lawsuit over the Netflix "Sabrina" reboot.

The Temple sued Warner Bros. and Netflix for $50 million earlier this month, claiming that "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" copied its statue of the goat-headed deity, Baphomet with Children.

Last week, the Temple filed the lawsuit in New York that alleged the new Netflix series, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," copied its statue of the deity Baphomet and implied it was evil.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Temple told Business Insider that it was in "the process of finalizing an amicable settlement with Warner Bros. now." The Temple did not comment on the terms of the settlement. Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Temple had sued Netflix and Warner Bros. for $50 million and accused the companies of "copyright infringement, false designation of original, false description; and forbidden dilution under trademark dilution, and Injury to Business reputation under New York General Business Law."

In the suit, the Temple argues that "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" copied its specific iteration of the Baphomet with Children statue, which it created from 2013 to 2014 for $100,000 in response to a statue of the Ten Commandments being donated to Oklahoma City.

The lawsuit cites an interview with Vice in which "Sabrina" production designer Lisa Soper said that any resemblance between the show's statue and the Temple's statue is a coincidence. But the Temple argues that "Baphomet has never been depicted with two children gazing reverentially at the Sabbatic Goat head" like its statue depicts the deity.

The Temple says in its lawsuit that it views Satan as a "literary Satan," "meant to be a rebel against God's authority, rather than an evil being." And it stresses the show's implication that the statue stands for evil is in "stark contrast" to that view.

"Among other morally repugnant actions, the Sabrina Series' evil antagonists engage in cannibalism and forced-worship of a patriarchal deity," the lawsuit says.

Below is a comparison provided in the lawsuit:

Satanic Temple's Baphomet with Children Statue