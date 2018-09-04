The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup founders

news
It's no secret that choosing the right college can have a big impact on where you end up later in life.
If you're hoping to launch a startup, chances are you'll need some funding down the road — and, according to the data, the university you attend can be one factor that impacts the amount of funding you'll receive after graduating.
To further examine that, PitchBook crunched the numbers and compiled the top universities with graduates who went on to receive venture capitalist funding after leaving school. The list is ranked by how many graduates received funding, and the total funding granted to all graduates, based on data collected from 2006 to June 2018. PitchBook credits the success of certain schools to the strong focus on networking there, while other schools might just attract people who intend to build a startup.
Here are the top 25 schools from the list, with their estimated tuitions included.
25. Dartmouth College
- Entrepreneurs: 367
- Companies: 327
- Capital raised: $6.77 billion
- Tuition: $53,496
24. New York University
- Entrepreneurs: 379
- Companies: 351
- Capital raised: $4.81 billion
- Tuition: $51,828
23. Brigham Young University
- Entrepreneurs: 381
- Companies: 300
- Capital raised: $6.25 billion
- Tuition: $5,620 (LDS), $11,240 (non-LDS) per semester
22. University of Washington
- Entrepreneurs: 383
- Companies: 337
- Capital raised: $5.72 billion
- Tuition: $53,018 (non-resident), $36,587 (resident)
21. University of Waterloo
- Entrepreneurs: 408
- Companies: 314
- Capital raised: $7.36 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
20. Duke University
- Entrepreneurs: 415
- Companies: 394
- Capital raised: $8.50 billion
- Tuition: $53,744
19. Carnegie Mellon University
- Entrepreneurs: 428
- Companies: 375
- Capital raised: $7.18 billion
- Tuition: $54,244
18. University of Southern California (USC)
- Entrepreneurs: 431
- Companies: 393
- Capital raised: $8.21 billion
- Tuition: $55,320
17. Brown University
- Entrepreneurs: 444
- Companies: 406
- Capital raised: $10.64 billion
- Tuition: $54,320
16. Columbia University
- Entrepreneurs: 459
- Companies: 424
- Capital raised: $8.45 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
15. University of Wisconsin
- Entrepreneurs: 461
- Companies: 411
- Capital raised: $4.84 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
14. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
- Entrepreneurs: 468
- Companies: 395
- Capital raised: $7.20 billion
- Tuition: $15,000
13. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Entrepreneurs: 483
- Companies: 458
- Capital raised: $10.16 billion
- Tuition: $34,677 (residents), $63,669 (non-residents)
12. Princeton University
- Entrepreneurs: 487
- Companies: 454
- Capital raised: $10.81 billion
- Tuition: $51,870
11. Yale University
- Entrepreneurs: 504
- Companies: 458
- Capital raised: $11.44 billion
- Tuition: $53,430
10. University of Illinois
- Entrepreneurs: 526
- Companies: 484
- Capital raised: $9.94 billion
- Tuition: $16,004-$21,008 (resident), $32,574-$37,578 (non-resident)
9. University of Texas
- Entrepreneurs: 636
- Companies: 582
- Capital raised: $7.70 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
8. Tel Aviv University
- Entrepreneurs: 640
- Companies: 531
- Capital raised: $7.91 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
7. University of Michigan
- Entrepreneurs: 712
- Companies: 638
- Capital raised: $12.07 billion
- Tuition: Varies by program
6. Cornell University
- Entrepreneurs: 750
- Companies: 693
- Capital raised: $20.10 billion
- Tuition: $36,798 (resident), $54,818 (non-resident)
5. University of Pennsylvania
- Entrepreneurs: 838
- Companies: 757
- Capital raised: $15.82 billion
- Tuition: $49,220
4. Harvard University
- Entrepreneurs: 900
- Companies: 799
- Capital raised: $25.35 billion
- Tuition: $46,340
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Entrepreneurs: 941
- Companies: 819
- Capital raised: $21.24 billion
- Tuition: $49,892
2. University of California, Berkeley
- Entrepreneurs: 1,137
- Companies: 1,012
- Capital raised: $20.78 billion
- Tuition: $14,184
1. Stanford University
- Entrepreneurs: 1,178
- Companies: 1,015
- Capital raised: $28.84
- Tuition: $50,703
To see PitchBook's full report with all 50 universities, click here.