The top 25 colleges that produce the most startup founders

news

It's no secret that choosing the right college can have a big impact on where you end up later in life.

If you're hoping to launch a startup, chances are you'll need some funding down the road — and, according to the data, the university you attend can be one factor that impacts the amount of funding you'll receive after graduating.

To further examine that, PitchBook crunched the numbers and compiled the top universities with graduates who went on to receive venture capitalist funding after leaving school. The list is ranked by how many graduates received funding, and the total funding granted to all graduates, based on data collected from 2006 to June 2018. PitchBook credits the success of certain schools to the strong focus on networking there, while other schools might just attract people who intend to build a startup.

Here are the top 25 schools from the list, with their estimated tuitions included.

25. Dartmouth College

Entrepreneurs: 367

367 Companies: 327

327 Capital raised: $6.77 billion

$6.77 billion Tuition: $53,496

24. New York University

Entrepreneurs: 379

379 Companies: 351

351 Capital raised: $4.81 billion

$4.81 billion Tuition: $51,828

23. Brigham Young University

Entrepreneurs: 381

381 Companies: 300

300 Capital raised: $6.25 billion

$6.25 billion Tuition: $5,620 (LDS), $11,240 (non-LDS) per semester

22. University of Washington

Entrepreneurs: 383

383 Companies: 337

337 Capital raised: $5.72 billion

$5.72 billion Tuition: $53,018 (non-resident), $36,587 (resident)

21. University of Waterloo

Entrepreneurs: 408

408 Companies: 314

314 Capital raised: $7.36 billion

$7.36 billion Tuition: Varies by program

20. Duke University

Entrepreneurs: 415

415 Companies: 394

394 Capital raised: $8.50 billion

$8.50 billion Tuition: $53,744

19. Carnegie Mellon University

Entrepreneurs: 428

428 Companies: 375

375 Capital raised: $7.18 billion

$7.18 billion Tuition: $54,244

18. University of Southern California (USC)

Entrepreneurs: 431

431 Companies: 393

393 Capital raised: $8.21 billion

$8.21 billion Tuition: $55,320

17. Brown University

Entrepreneurs: 444

444 Companies: 406

406 Capital raised: $10.64 billion

$10.64 billion Tuition: $54,320

16. Columbia University

Entrepreneurs: 459

459 Companies: 424

424 Capital raised: $8.45 billion

$8.45 billion Tuition: Varies by program

15. University of Wisconsin

Entrepreneurs: 461

461 Companies: 411

411 Capital raised: $4.84 billion

$4.84 billion Tuition: Varies by program

14. Technion - Israel Institute of Technology

Entrepreneurs: 468

468 Companies: 395

395 Capital raised: $7.20 billion

$7.20 billion Tuition: $15,000

13. University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Entrepreneurs: 483

483 Companies: 458

458 Capital raised: $10.16 billion

$10.16 billion Tuition: $34,677 (residents), $63,669 (non-residents)

12. Princeton University

Entrepreneurs: 487

487 Companies: 454

454 Capital raised: $10.81 billion

$10.81 billion Tuition: $51,870

11. Yale University

Entrepreneurs: 504

504 Companies: 458

458 Capital raised: $11.44 billion

$11.44 billion Tuition: $53,430

10. University of Illinois

Entrepreneurs: 526

526 Companies: 484

484 Capital raised: $9.94 billion

$9.94 billion Tuition: $16,004-$21,008 (resident), $32,574-$37,578 (non-resident)

9. University of Texas

Entrepreneurs: 636

636 Companies: 582

582 Capital raised: $7.70 billion

$7.70 billion Tuition: Varies by program

8. Tel Aviv University

Entrepreneurs: 640

640 Companies: 531

531 Capital raised: $7.91 billion

$7.91 billion Tuition: Varies by program

7. University of Michigan

Entrepreneurs: 712

712 Companies: 638

638 Capital raised: $12.07 billion

$12.07 billion Tuition: Varies by program

6. Cornell University

Entrepreneurs: 750

750 Companies: 693

693 Capital raised: $20.10 billion

$20.10 billion Tuition: $36,798 (resident), $54,818 (non-resident)

5. University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurs: 838

838 Companies: 757

757 Capital raised: $15.82 billion

$15.82 billion Tuition: $49,220

4. Harvard University

Entrepreneurs: 900

900 Companies: 799

799 Capital raised: $25.35 billion

$25.35 billion Tuition: $46,340

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Entrepreneurs: 941

941 Companies: 819

819 Capital raised: $21.24 billion

$21.24 billion Tuition: $49,892

2. University of California, Berkeley

Entrepreneurs: 1,137

1,137 Companies: 1,012

1,012 Capital raised: $20.78 billion

$20.78 billion Tuition: $14,184

1. Stanford University

Entrepreneurs: 1,178

1,178 Companies: 1,015

1,015 Capital raised: $28.84

$28.84 Tuition: $50,703



To see PitchBook's full report with all 50 universities, click here.