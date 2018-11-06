news

The top trending Google search on Tuesday morning was unsurprisingly about the midterm elections — but the leading phrase wasn't in English.

Google reports that its top trending search the morning of Election Day was "dónde votar," Spanish for "where to vote." According to a post on Twitter from Google Trends, the search engine saw a 3,350% spike in queries using this term.

Google doesn't report the number of times this term was searched, but the increase in traffic around "dónde votar" is significant. A survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that Latino voters are more tuned in and enthusiastic about this year's election than the 2014 midterms.

Around 7.8 million Latinos are anticipated to vote in Tuesday's election, according to estimates the National Assocation of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Education Fund. That would a 15 percent increase in voter turnout from midterm elections four years ago, which saw 6.8 million Latinos cast a ballot.

In the days leading up to Election Day, immigration has been a hot-button issue, with President Donald Trump stepping up his rhetoric on the matter, with the announcement of a plan to end birthright citizenship and verbal attacks against the caravan of Central American migrants.