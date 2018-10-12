Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The ugliest building in every US state, according to people who live there


Tech The ugliest building in every US state, according to people who live there

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Business Insider asked readers to name the one building they wished never went up. And they delivered.

The Apex Building in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. play

The Apex Building in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

(FLY R.I./YouTube)

Architecture is a form of art. When a city constructs a new building, it should add beauty to its streetscape.

But that doesn't always happen. Every town across the United States likely has a tower, a government complex, or an office building that residents wish never went up.

Business Insider asked readers to name the one architectural eyesore they loathe in their state. Responses ranged from a building that looks like a giant wooden basket to a hotel painted solid gold.

The most unpopular buildings — two that were named by nearly a dozen readers — were Boston's City Hall, a concrete structure that one person described as "depressing," and Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue, a skyscraper that another reader said resembles "a very tall trashcan."

Here are the ugliest buildings in every US state, plus Washington, DC:

Alabama — The Government Plaza in Mobile

The Government Plaza. play

The Government Plaza.

(Wikipedia Commons/Altairisfar)


Alaska — The Westmark Hotel in Anchorage

The Westmark Hotel. play

The Westmark Hotel.

(Alaska.com)


Arizona — The City Hall of Tempe

City Hall. play

City Hall.

(Wikipedia Commons/Daderot)

Dishonorable mentions: The Century Link Tower and BMO Tower in Phoenix



Arkansas — The John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building in Fayetteville

The John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building. play

The John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Brandonrush)


California — A KFC in Los Angeles

KFC. play

KFC.

(Wikipedia Commons/Carol M Highsmith)

One reader who lives three blocks away said, "It’s ugly, but it gives our neighborhood flavor."

Dishonorable mentions: The 8500 Melrose mini-mall in LA; the Ziggurat in Sacramento; the Naval Base in Coronado; Pinnacle Park in San Diego



Colorado — The Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport. play

Denver International Airport.

(Fly Denver)

Dishonorable mention: The Beauvallon Condos in Denver and the Denver Art Museum



Connecticut — The Pirelli Building in New Haven

The Pirelli Building. play

The Pirelli Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Gunnar Klack)

Dishonorable mentions: The Lazrus House at Connecticut College in New London; the Bridgeport Center in Bridgeport



Delaware — The Rollins Building Heliport in Wilmington

The Rollins Building Heliport. play

The Rollins Building Heliport.

(YouTube/ DDVF)


District of Columbia — The Watergate complex

The Watergate complex. play

The Watergate complex.

(Wikipedia Commons/Indutiomarus)

One reader called the complex "Washington, DC's white whale."

Dishonorable mention: The Georgetown University Library



Florida — The Majesty Building in Altamonte Springs

The Majesty Building. play

The Majesty Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Christine Van Assche)

Locals call the Majesty Building the "I-4 eyesore."

Dishonorable mentions: The Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee; the Wells Fargo Center in Jacksonville



Georgia — The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium. play

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

(Mercedes-Benz Stadium)


Hawaii — The Grand Waikikian Hotel in Honolulu

The Grand Waikikian Hotel. play

The Grand Waikikian Hotel.

(Amoma)


Idaho — The Zions Bank Building in Boise

The Zions Bank Building. play

The Zions Bank Building.

(SniperProgrammer/Wikipedia Commons)


Illinois — The Thompson Center in Chicago

The Thompson Center. play

The Thompson Center.

(Flickr/Ken Lund)

The building is "a point of contention for many Chicagoans," a reader said.

Dishonorable mentions: The Northwestern University Library in Evanston; the Marina Towers in Chicago



Indiana — The Hesburgh Library at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend

The Hesburgh Library. play

The Hesburgh Library.

(Hesburgh Library)


Iowa — The English-Philosophy Building at the University of Iowa in Iowa City

English-Philosophy Building. play

English-Philosophy Building.

(The University of Iowa)

Dishonorable mention: The Boyd Law Building at the University of Iowa College of Law in Iowa City



Kansas — An old warehouse on 101 North Kansas Avenue in Topeka

101 North Kansas Avenue. play

101 North Kansas Avenue.

(Google Street View/Screenshot)


Kentucky — The Kaden Tower in suburban Louisville

The Kaden Tower. play

The Kaden Tower.

(Mapio.net)

Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and son-in-law William Wesley Peters "gifted this monstrosity to Louisville," one reader said.

Dishonorable mention: The Mercer Tower in Louisville



Louisiana — The Health Sciences Center at Louisiana State University in Shreveport

The Health Sciences Center. play

The Health Sciences Center.

(LSU)


Maine — The School of Law Building at the University of Maine in Portland

The School of Law Building. play

The School of Law Building.

(The University of Maine)

It looks like a "deconstructed water tower. It literally even has the rusty ladder," said a reader.



Maryland — The US Census Bureau in Suitland

The US Census Bureau. play

The US Census Bureau.

(HKS Architects)

"The way CENSUS is written on it is VERY menacing. [There is] very bad energy coming from it," according to one reader.



Massachusetts — Boston City Hall

Boston City Hall play

Boston City Hall

(Wikipedia Commons/Daniel Schwen)

"Do you think they purposefully tried to match the colors from the background-left buildings and the middleground? That's my only explanation for that color combination," said one reader. "Barf."

Dishonorable mentions: Simmons Hall at MIT in Cambridge; the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield



Michigan — The MotorCity Casino and Hotel in Detroit

The MotorCity Casino and Hotel. play

The MotorCity Casino and Hotel.

(World Architecture Communtiy)

Dishonorable mentions: The Ypsilanti Water Tower in Ypsilanti; a warehouse on 909 Sheldon Road in Plymouth; the Cobo Center in Detroit



Minnesota — The Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis

The Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum. play

The Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum.

(Flickr/Richie Diesterheft)

"This one causes disorientation," said a reader.

Dishonorable mentions: The US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis



Mississippi — The Gold Strike Casino Resort in Robinsonville

The Gold Strike Casino Resort. play

The Gold Strike Casino Resort.

(The Gold Strike Casino Resort)


Missouri — The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower

The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower. play

The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower.

(Wikipedia Commons/Millbrooky)


Montana — The First Interstate Center in Missoula

The First Interstate Center. play

The First Interstate Center.

(CTA Group)


Nebraska — The Mutual of Omaha Building

The Mutual of Omaha Building. play

The Mutual of Omaha Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Shannon Ramos)


Nevada — The Neonopolis in Las Vegas

The Neonopolis. play

The Neonopolis.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Weekly)

Dishonorable mention: The Veer Towers in Las Vegas



New Hampshire — The former Department of Employment Security Building in Concord

The former Department of Employment Security Building. play

The former Department of Employment Security Building.

(NHPR)


New Jersey — The American Dream Meadowlands Mall in East Rutherford

The American Dream Meadowlands Mall. play

The American Dream Meadowlands Mall.

(NJ.com)

"I want to be at The American Dream's funeral," a reader said.

Dishonorable mention: The Frank R. Lautenberg Rail Station in Secaucus



New Mexico — The New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe

The New Mexico State Capitol. play

The New Mexico State Capitol.

(Ken Lund/Flickr)


New York — A tie between 432 Park Avenue, Penn Station, and Madison Square Garden in New York City

Madison Square Garden/Penn Station (top) and 432 Park Avenue (bottom) in NYC play

Madison Square Garden/Penn Station (top) and 432 Park Avenue (bottom) in NYC

(Wikipedia Commons(user Jdh87)/432 Park Avenue)

One reader called Penn Station and Madison Square Garden "the armpits of New York City." "Penn Station is ugly on a transcendent level," said another.

"I'm from a close suburb in New Jersey where we've always had beautiful skyline views. 432 Park ruined them completely," a reader said. Another said, "That building is my sworn enemy."

Dishonorable mentions: the Buffalo City Courthouse; the Central Warehouse in Albany; the Stony Brook Hospital at Stony Brook University; Haven Hall at Syracuse University in Syracuse; Bradfield Hall at Cornell University in Ithaca



North Carolina — The Biltmore Building in Asheville

The Biltmore Building. play

The Biltmore Building.

(Rockhounding Around)


North Dakota — The North Dakota State Capitol Building in Bismarck

The North Dakota State Capitol Building. play

The North Dakota State Capitol Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Bobak Ha'Eri)

"The North Dakota State Capital Building in Bismarck is the least inspired building in America," a reader said.



Ohio — The Longaberger headquarters in Newark

The Longaberger headquarters. play

The Longaberger headquarters.

(Wikipedia Commons/Derek Jensen)

"It is abysmal," according to a reader.

Dishonorable mentions: The Peter B. Lewis Building at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland; Caples Hall at Kenyon College in Gambier



Oklahoma — The Weokie Credit Union in Oklahoma City

The Weokie Credit Union. play

The Weokie Credit Union.

(Google Street View/Screenshot)


Oregon — The Portland Building in Portland

The Portland Building in 1982. play

The Portland Building in 1982.

(Wikipedia Commons/Steve Morgan)

"Every Portlander's favorite example of a building to hate: The Portland Building," said one reader.

Dishonorable mention: The Prince Lucien Campbell Hall at the University of Oregon in Eugene



Pennsylvania — The Aramark Tower in Philadelphia

The Aramark Tower. play

The Aramark Tower.

(Wikipedia Commons/Sbacle)

Dishonorable mentions: The GSB Building in Bala Cynwyd; Wesley W. Posvar Hall at the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh



Rhode Island — The Apex Building in Pawtucket

The Apex Building. play

The Apex Building.

(FLY R.I./YouTube/Screenshot)


South Carolina — Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview in Charleston

Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview. play

Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview.

(Holiday Inn)


South Dakota — The Qwest Tower in Sioux Falls

The Qwest Tower. play

The Qwest Tower.

(Wikipedia Commons/AlexiusHoratius)


Tennessee — The AT&T Building in Nashville

The AT&amp;T Building. play

The AT&T Building.

(Wikipedia Commons/Kaldari)


Texas — The Alamodome in San Antonio

The Alamodome. play

The Alamodome.

(My San Antonio)

According to one reader, "There are so many reasons the Alamodome, in my hometown of San Antonio, is awful ... But most of all, it is deeply, inscrutably ugly, with four gigantic pillars hoisting up the domed roof and making the thing look like a dead armadillo."

Dishonorable mention: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio



Utah — The Athletic Strength and Conditioning Center at Utah State University

The Athletic Strength and Conditioning Center. play

The Athletic Strength and Conditioning Center.

(AJC Architects)


Vermont — Decker Towers in Burlington

Decker Towers. play

Decker Towers.

(Burlington Housing)


Virginia — The Tycon office building in Vienna

The Tycon office. play

The Tycon office.

(Google Street View/Screenshot)

Locals call it "the toilet bowl building," a reader said.



Washington — The Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle

The Museum of Pop Culture. play

The Museum of Pop Culture.

(Wikipedia Commons/Cacophony)

"This looks like the final project of a freshman architecture student," according to one reader.



West Virginia — The Bank of Mullens Building in Mullens

The Bank of Mullens Building. play

The Bank of Mullens Building.

(Google Street View/Screenshot)


Wisconsin — Van Vleck Hall at UW-Madison in Madison

Van Vleck Hall at UW-Madison. play

Van Vleck Hall at UW-Madison.

(UW-Madison)

Dishonorable mention: The Humanities Building at UW-Madison in Madison



Wyoming — The Dick Cheney Federal Building in Casper

The Dick Cheney Federal Building. play

The Dick Cheney Federal Building.

(Wikipedia Commons)


Top Articles

1 Tech Here's how Google's new $800 Pixel 3 compares to the iPhone XS...bullet
2 Tech Surreal photos show the devastation left in Florida by Hurricane...bullet
3 Tech Tech gets demolished: The 5 hottest tech stocks just lost $172...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Cat selfie
Tech Snapchat just introduced new selfie filters meant specifically for your cat (SNAP)
Right now, our current political and economic systems are not on track to prevent climate catastrophe. Can that change?
Tech A dire new report reveals our capitalist economic system may not be up to the task of dealing with the climate disasters to come
null
Tech This 3-year-old golden doodle named Professor Bunsen Honeydew has a 9 to 5 job at Mount Sinai’s children’s hospital where he has his very own business cards — here’s what his day is like
sheryl sandberg facebook coo
Tech Facebook just revealed that a huge hack affected 30 million people, and Wall Street doesn't seem to care (FB)
X
Advertisement