The faces of Capitol Hill are changing.

When the 116th Congress heads to Washington in January, there will be a record number of women in the ranks: at least 123, according to Axios. The halls of legislature will also boast America's first Muslim women in Congress, the first Somali-American, and the first Native American women.

There will be more scientists, too.

On Tuesday, seven new science-credentialed candidates were elected: one new Senator and six new members of the House. Full results are not yet available in Washington state, where a pediatrician is also likely to be elected to the House.

In Congress right now, there is one PhD physicist, one microbiologist, and one chemist. There are also eight engineers and one PhD mathematician. The medical professions are slightly better represented, with three nurses and 15 doctors.

The new winners will bolster those science ranks. The candidates all ran successful campaigns with the support of a nonprofit political-action committee called 314 Action, which started in 2016 and is dedicated to recruiting, training, and funding scientists and healthcare workers who want to run for political office.

"Scientists are essentially problem-solvers," Shaughnessy Naughton, president of 314 Action, told Business Insider before the election results came in.

Since Congress often wrestles with complex issues like climate change, cybersecurity, and how to provide fairer, cheaper healthcare, Naughton thinks the US should put more scientists into the decision-making body.

"Who better to be tackling these issues than scientists?" she said.

Here's what to know about the new scientists heading to The Hill.

Democrat Jacky Rosen, a computer programmer who positioned herself as a moderate, beat Republican opponent Dean Heller in the Nevada Senate race.

Rosen, who was elected to represent Nevada's 3rd District in the House two years ago, touted her role in the construction of a large solar array in a Las Vegas suburb. Rosen, the former president of one of the largest synagogues in Nevada, said the array lowered her synagogue's energy bill by 70%.

During the campaign, she criticized Heller for his deciding vote on a law that lets internet-service providers sell consumer data without their permission. Despite initially opposing Obamacare repeal efforts, Heller also changed his stance on the Affordable Care Act and supported a Republican replacement plan.

Nevada's turnout was enormous, with twice as many early voters compared to the 2014 midterm elections.

Industrial engineer Chrissy Houlahan, a Democrat and Air Force vet, won the House seat in Pennsylvania's 6th District.

The Democrat, who said she will focus on making healthcare more affordable, defeated Republican Greg McCauley after current Rep. Ryan Costello decided to not seek re-election.

Houlahan is one of several women who will join Congress as representatives of a state that currently has no women in the House. She will be the 6th District's first Democratic representative since 2003.

This was McCauley's first time running for office as well. He is a tax lawyer and has owned 20 Wendy's franchises.

In South Carolina's 1st District, which has been red since 1981, ocean scientist Joe Cunningham defeated Republican hopeful Katie Arrington.

Cunningham, who is also a lawyer, sparred with Arrington throughout the campaign over the future of offshore drilling. His expertise in this area won over the Republican mayors of Folly Beach and Isle of Palms, which are both coastal cities.

Arrington, who has served in South Carolina's House of Representatives, does not oppose offshore drilling. In the last few days before Election Day, she emphasized national issues such as immigration and Trump's border wall proposal, while Cunningham focused on local issues.

According to The New York Times, Cunningham won the race by 4,036 votes, a 1.4% margin. An outcome with a 1% margin or less would have triggered an automatic recount.

Biochemical engineer Sean Casten defeated Rep. Peter Roskam, the Republican incumbent in Illinois' 6th District.

Casten, who founded a waste-energy recovery company with his father, was victorious in a district that has been a Republican stronghold since 1970.

Roskam, who has represented the district since 2007, calls the consensus on climate change "junk science." When Casten decided to run, however, Roskam joined the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.

During his campaign, Casten frequently criticized Trump. He also focused on healthcare, climate change, gun control, and LGBTQ rights.

Nuclear engineer Elaine Luria won her House seat in Virginia, becoming the first Democrat since 2008 to represent the 2nd District.

Luria, who joined the US Navy when she was 17, spent 20 years operating nuclear reactors as an engineer and Navy commander. She defeated Rep. Scott Taylor on Tuesday after focusing her campaign on expanding the Affordable Care Act, pushing for tighter gun laws, and increasing the minimum wage.

Taylor, a former Navy Seal, was seeking his second term in Congress. In September, The Virginian-Pilot reported that Taylor was subpoenaed to testify in a lawsuit alleging some of his campaign staff circulated fraudulent petitions to help get an independent candidate on the district's ballot.

In Washington state, pediatrician Kim Schrier leads former state senator Dino Rossi. She is on track to become the 8th District's first-ever Democratic representative.

With more than 197,000 votes counted, Schrier is leading with 52.9% to Rossi's 47.1%. According to The Seattle Times, at least 100,000 ballots had not been counted as of late Tuesday, though Rossi would need to capture about 55% of the remaining votes to pull an upset.

Since the 8th District was created in 1983, only three Republicans have been elected to represent it. Schrier, who started her own practice more than 15 years ago, also aims to become the first female doctor in Congress.

In Illinois' 14th District, registered nurse Lauren Underwood unseated four-term Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren.

Underwood served as senior adviser at the US Department of Health and Human Services under President Barack Obama. In the role, she focused on preventing and responding to bio-terror threats, public-health emergencies, and other disasters.

This year, the Democrat focused her campaign on expanding access to healthcare, noting her own pre-existing condition: an irregular heart rhythm. She will be the first black woman to represent the 14th District, which is about 86% white.

In New Jersey's southernmost 2nd District, dentist Jeff Van Drew will take over for retiring Republican Representative Frank LoBiondo, who's represented that part of the state since 1995.

Van Drew, who's been a New Jersey state senator since 2008, sponsored legislation to help children with dyslexia, preserve farmland, and stop offshore drilling on the coast.

The D.D.S. has said his biggest focus on Capitol Hill will be increasing the number of jobs in New Jersey.

His opponent, Republican attorney Seth Grossman, did not immediately concede the race as results poured in early Wednesday, but Van Drew locked in 52% of the ballots, which essentially seals the deal.

All seven of the scientists that 314 Action endorsed who were up for re-election last night won their races.

They include: