'The whole city looks like a nuke was dropped on it:' Photos show the devastation left in Florida by Hurricane Michael


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Category-4 Hurricane Michael caused destruction in Florida as the strongest hurricane to hit the US in nearly 50 years and the third-strongest ever in the US. It is now over Georgia as a tropical storm. Two people have died. The National Weather Service said it was a 'worst case scenario.'

Phlomena Telker stands on what was her covered porch after Hurricane Michael tore the roof of her home as it passed through Panama City on Wednesday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Hurricane Michael battered Florida as the strongest storm ever recorded in the region on Thursday. The category-4 hurricane with 155 mph winds left two dead and washed away entire buildings.

Michael was downgraded to a tropical storm early on Thursday morning as it churned across central Georgia with maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph. But photos from the scene in Florida show the devastation the hurricane left behind.

Storm chaser Josh Morgerman tweeted: "It's hard to convey in words the scale of the catastrophe in Panama City. The whole city looks like a nuke was dropped on it. I'm literally shocked at the scale of the destruction."

A woman stands in front of what is left of one of her father's trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed over Panama City on Wednesday.

A woman stands in front of what is left of one of her father's trailer homes after hurricane Michael passed over Panama City on Wednesday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


Homes and businesses have been destroyed. Here, Rick Teska (left) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damaged business after Hurricane Michael passed.

Homes and businesses have been destroyed. Here, Rick Teska (left) helps a business owner rescue his dogs from the damaged business after Hurricane Michael passed.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store in Panama City on Wednesday.

A man takes some tobacco products from a damaged store in Panama City on Wednesday.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We have seen several building collapses in Panama City," Marc Weinberg, a meteorologist, tweeted from the scene. "The tree damage is incredible."



Dorian Carter looks under furniture for a missing cat after several trees fell on their home. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people to stay indoors. "Again, it is imperative for you to stay indoors as our first responders arrive. The roads need to be clear so they can respond as needed without inference," he said.

Dorian Carter looks under furniture for a missing cat after several trees fell on their home. Florida Gov. Rick Scott urged people to stay indoors. "Again, it is imperative for you to stay indoors as our first responders arrive. The roads need to be clear so they can respond as needed without inference," he said.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)


People look at a damaged Family Dollar store.

People look at a damaged Family Dollar store.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


Severe flooding has hit the area. Here, a resident of St. Marks, Florida marches out of the floodwaters near his home.

Severe flooding has hit the area. Here, a resident of St. Marks, Florida marches out of the floodwaters near his home.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

More than 1,000 search and rescue personnel were ready to deploy to the impacted areas, according to the governor's office.



A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael on Wednesday.

A McDonald's sign damaged by Hurricane Michael on Wednesday.

(REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)


Some photos show roofs ripped off buildings, cars crushed by debris, and flooded roads, like this photo of a road in Panama City.

A flooded street with damaged buildings in Panama City.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Two people have been killed by the storm and hundreds of thousands of homes are without power.



People walk past damaged stores after Hurricane Michael.

People walk past damaged stores after Hurricane Michael.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"We are going to be aggressive with recovery and response over the coming days and will do everything we can to assist our communities that have seen impacts from this devastating storm," Gov. Scott wrote on Twitter.



Downed power lines and debris mean that conditions remain dangerous.

A tree lays on a home and car on Wednesday after Hurricane Michael.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"Winds might be calming down and the rain stopping, but significant danger remains," the National Weather Service tweeted on Wednesday night.



The hurricane has produced some eerie scenes, like this sunset at Shell Point Beach on Wednesday night.

The hurricane has produced some eerie scenes, like this sunset at Shell Point Beach on Wednesday night.

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Speaking on CNN on Wednesday night, National Weather Service Louis Uccellini said: "We can't let our guard down overnight into tomorrow, because there's a lot more to come as this storm moves into the Carolinas."



