Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech The 'Wonder Woman' sequel has been pushed back 7 months, and Warner Bros. says it's because it wants a summer release

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Wonder Woman 1984" has been pushed back from November 2019 to June 2020 because Warner Bros. wants to take advantage of a summer release date. But movies have proven to do well outside of the summer in recent years.

wonder woman 1984 play

wonder woman 1984

(Warner Bros.)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • "Wonder Woman 1984," the sequel to the 2017 hit, "Wonder Woman," has been pushed back from next November to June 2020.
  • Warner Bros. said it's because the first "Wonder Woman" saw "tremendous success" during the summer.
  • But recent movies, especially "Black Panther," have proven that movies can succeed at the box office outside of the summer.


The sequel to the 2017 superhero hit "Wonder Woman" has been pushed back seven months.

"Wonder Woman 1984" was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but Wonder Woman herself Gal Gadot announced on Twitter on Monday that the movie will now open on June 5, 2020.

In a statement to Business Insider, Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein said, "We had tremendous success releasing the first 'Wonder Woman' film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs."

The messaging between Gadot and Goldstein is very consistent.

The first "Wonder Woman" was released on June 2, 2017, meaning the sequel will come to theaters almost exactly three years later. It grossed over $821 million worldwide.

But a November release wouldn't have doomed "Wonder Woman 1984." Recent movies, particularly "Black Panther," have proven that movies can be hugely successful outside of the traditional summer season when blockbusters are usually released. "Black Panther" was released in February, but remains the highest-grossing movie in the US this year and made over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Before that, "Deadpool" was released in February 2016 and made over $783 million worldwide. Other movies like "Get Out," "A Quiet Place," "Logan," "The Nun," and "Halloween" have been successful outside of summer.

But it seems Warner Bros. doesn't want to take that chance. When it saw a June 2020 release open, it pounced, even if fans will have to wait another seven months to see Wonder Woman again.

In the meantime, Warner Bros. will release "Aquaman" this December, "Shazam!" in April, and "Joker" next October.

Top Articles

1 Tech The new Ford Ranger pickup is being built at one of the carmaker's...bullet
2 Tech Battle of the big phones: How Google's new Pixel 3 XL compares to...bullet
3 Tech This 10-year-old coder is already so successful she's already...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Video games like "Assassin's Creed: Odyssey" usually require expensive consoles, but that could change soon.
Tech Google's new video-game streaming service could mark the beginning of the end for gaming consoles
Workers on the assembly line replace the back covers of 32-inch television sets at Element Electronics in Winnsboro, South Carolina
Tech 10 states where robots are most likely to steal human jobs
null
Tech Why hurricanes hardly ever hit Europe and the West Coast of the US
null
Tech The new 'Halloween' movie used nostalgia to dominate the box office, and other horror franchises should take note
X
Advertisement