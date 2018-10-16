The world's biggest chat platform for gaming is taking aim at Steam, the world's biggest gaming storefront

news

The world's largest chat platform for gaming, Discord, has over 150 million users.

On Tuesday, the company's digital storefront for games went worldwide — a major move aimed at taking on the biggest game store in the world, Steam.

Discord's store library is limited to start, with only a small handful of games from a few publishers.

Though the service is used by lots of different groups, the focus for Discord is gaming — it offers both text and voice chat. Earlier this year, that service expanded into an entirely new area: Discord opened a digital game storefront.

And this week, the service went worldwide.

That's an especially big deal because of Discord's huge user numbers. It's one of the few services online that has a large enough gaming audience to reasonably take on the Valve-owned gaming juggernaut Steam, the world's largest game store.

Chances are, if you've bought a game on a PC or Mac in the last decade, you bought it on Steam. The service boasts over 200 million users and it has no real competition.

That said, it sounds like Discord doesn't intend to take on Steam directly — at least not at first.

As the company said in a press release earlier this year, the Discord Store is intended as a "kind of cozy neighborhood book shop," but for games instead of books.

More specifically, the Discord Store aims to curate a group of games that come with personal recommendations. Rather than the firehose approach that digital stores like Steam and Apple's App Store take, Discord intends to recommend and sell only "the hottest and newest games."

The opening list of games was pretty slim — just under a dozen games launched with the service. They are as follows:

"Dead Cells"

"Frostpunk"

"Omensight"

"Into the Breach"

"SpellForce 3"

"The Banner Saga 3"

"Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire"

"Hollow Knight"

"Moonlighter"

"This is the Police 2"

"Starbound"

Since launching in Canada earlier this year in a super limited beta, the store has added a variety of games — from indie hits like "Celeste" to massive action games like "Darksiders."

It's now available to everyone with a Discord account, which costs nothing. Discord users can check out the store right here.