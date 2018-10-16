Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Tech >

The world's biggest chat platform for gaming is taking aim at Steam, the world's biggest gaming storefront


Tech The world's biggest chat platform for gaming is taking aim at Steam, the world's biggest gaming storefront

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Having already conquered the world of video game chat, Discord is setting out to take on the world of video game sales by launching a new digital storefront, which just went worldwide.

null play

null

(Discord)

  • The world's largest chat platform for gaming, Discord, has over 150 million users.
  • On Tuesday, the company's digital storefront for games went worldwide — a major move aimed at taking on the biggest game store in the world, Steam.
  • Discord's store library is limited to start, with only a small handful of games from a few publishers.

With over 150 million users, Discord is the world's largest gaming chat platform.

Though the service is used by lots of different groups, the focus for Discord is gaming — it offers both text and voice chat. Earlier this year, that service expanded into an entirely new area: Discord opened a digital game storefront.

And this week, the service went worldwide.

That's an especially big deal because of Discord's huge user numbers. It's one of the few services online that has a large enough gaming audience to reasonably take on the Valve-owned gaming juggernaut Steam, the world's largest game store.

Chances are, if you've bought a game on a PC or Mac in the last decade, you bought it on Steam. The service boasts over 200 million users and it has no real competition.

That said, it sounds like Discord doesn't intend to take on Steam directly — at least not at first.

As the company said in a press release earlier this year, the Discord Store is intended as a "kind of cozy neighborhood book shop," but for games instead of books.

New York City's famous Strand Book Store is both gigantic and cozy. play

New York City's famous Strand Book Store is both gigantic and cozy.

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

More specifically, the Discord Store aims to curate a group of games that come with personal recommendations. Rather than the firehose approach that digital stores like Steam and Apple's App Store take, Discord intends to recommend and sell only "the hottest and newest games."

The opening list of games was pretty slim — just under a dozen games launched with the service. They are as follows:

  • "Dead Cells"
  • "Frostpunk"
  • "Omensight"
  • "Into the Breach"
  • "SpellForce 3"
  • "The Banner Saga 3"
  • "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire"
  • "Hollow Knight"
  • "Moonlighter"
  • "This is the Police 2"
  • "Starbound"

Since launching in Canada earlier this year in a super limited beta, the store has added a variety of games — from indie hits like "Celeste" to massive action games like "Darksiders."

It's now available to everyone with a Discord account, which costs nothing. Discord users can check out the store right here.

Top Articles

1 Tech Sundar Pichai spoke about Google's China plans for the first time...bullet
2 Tech This tech investment firm published startup diversity stats for...bullet
3 Tech The fabulous life of Microsoft's billionaire cofounder Paul...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Guitarists can enter a meditative state.
Tech Fender has discovered that guitars aren't just for rock stars anymore — and they could help your mind stay young as you age
electric scooter
Tech Toppled scooters, sidewalk riding, and illegal parking: Electric scooters have returned to San Francisco after being banned
The keto diet requires an intake of high fat, moderate protein, very low carbohydrate foods in an effort to bring the body to a state of ketosis, where the body burns fat for energy instead of carbs and sugar.
Tech 10 surprisingly filling foods you can eat on the keto diet
John Zimmer
Tech Lyft reportedly taps Wall Street banks for an IPO
X
Advertisement