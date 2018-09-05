Pulse.com.gh logo
Theranos is expected to shut down for good


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The scandal-plagued blood-testing company has been on the ropes for years, mired in controversy over what was once seen as a breakthrough lab-testing product that was poised to disrupt the legacy health care industry.

Elizabeth Holmes play

Elizabeth Holmes

(Jeff Chiu/AP)

  • Theranos is closing up shop, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday night, citing a shareholder email.
  • Once a Silicon Valley darling, the startup blood-testing company became mired in scandal over the last few years.
  • Its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, and her second-in-command are facing criminal charges on accusations that they defrauded investors, doctors and patients.

Theranos is shutting down, The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday night, citing a shareholder email.

According to the email, Theranos said it plans to spend the next few months repaying creditors with its remaining resources.

The news comes as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her second-in-command face criminal charges on accusations that they defrauded investors, doctors, and patients.

Once a Silicon Valley darling, the startup blood-testing company became mired in scandal over the last few years.

Its principal blood-testing product was once seen as a potential breakthrough in the health care industry. The company claimed it could perform a number of traditional lab tests with just a few drops of blood.

Since at least 2015, the company has been plagued by questions about everything from the accuracy of its blood tests, to the qualifications of its top executives and researchers. Walgreens ended its relationship with Theranos in 2016.

