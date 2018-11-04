Pulse.com.gh logo
Tech There are over 70 playable characters in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' — here they all are (NTDOY)

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has more than 70 characters. Do you remember which games they're from?

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will feature every playable fighter from the series thus far. play

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" will feature every playable fighter from the series thus far.

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)

When Nintendo announced "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" earlier this year, producer Masahiro Sakurai confirmed that every character from the prior four games in the franchise would be returning for the series' first entry on the Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on December 7th.

As a result, "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" has one of the largest rosters of any fighting game ever made, bringing back more than 60 returning characters, and adding 14 fresh new faces besides. That's 76 playable characters from across video game history, right out of the box, plus one more coming as a download in early 2019.

If that's not enough Nintendo recently confirmed that at least five more fighters will be added to "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" through February 2020.

Those who have played prior "Smash" games may recognize that certain characters have similar movesets — like Pit and his evil counterpart, Dark Pit. Nintendo has started calling the copy characters "echo fighters," but for the sake of this list, they'll be counted as individuals. Similarly, the Pokémon trainer controls three different playable Pokémon, and there are three Mii fighters with different fighting styles, so we'll count them all individually as well.

Here's every single one of the "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" characters, plus the game in which they debuted:

1. Mario - "Donkey Kong" (1981)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


2. Donkey Kong - "Donkey Kong" (1981)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


3. Link - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


4. Samus - "Metroid" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


5. Yoshi - "Super Mario World" (1990)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


6. Kirby - "Kirby's Dream Land" (1992)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


7. Fox McCloud - "Star Fox" (1993)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


8. Pikachu - "Pokémon Red and Blue" (1996)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


9. Luigi - "Mario Bros." (1983)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


10. Ness - "Earthbound" (1994)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


11. Captain Falcon - "F-Zero" (1990)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


12. Jigglypuff - "Pokémon Red and Blue" (1996)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


13. Peach - "Super Mario Bros." (1985)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


14. Bowser - "Mario Bros." (1983)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


15. Ice Climbers - "Ice Climber" (1985)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


16. Sheik - "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" (1998)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


17. Princess Zelda - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


18. Dr. Mario - "Dr. Mario" (1990)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


19. Pichu - "Pokémon Gold and Silver"

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


20. Falco Lombardi - "Star Fox" (1993)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


21. Marth - "Fire Emblem" (1992)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


22. Young Link - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


23. Ganondorf - "The Legend of Zelda" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


24. Mewtwo - "Pokémon: Red & Blue" (1996)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


25. Roy - "Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade" (2002)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


26. Mr Game & Watch - "Ball" (1980)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


27. Metaknight - "Kirby's Adventure" (1993)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


28. Pit - "Kid Icarus" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


29. Zero Suit Samus - "Metroid: Zero Mission" (2004)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


30. Wario - "Super Mario Land 2" (1992)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


31. Solid Snake - "Metal Gear" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


32. Ike - "Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance" (2005)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


33, 34, 35. Pokemon Trainer with Ivysaur, Squirtle, and Charizard - "Pokémon: Red & Blue" (1996)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


36. Diddy Kong - "Donkey Kong Country" (1994)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


37. Lucas - "Mother 3" (2006)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


38. Sonic - "Sonic the Hedgehog" (1991)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


39. King Dedede - "Kirby's Dream Land" (1992)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


40. Olimar - "Pikmin" (2001)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


41. Lucario - "Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl" (2006)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


42. R.O.B (Robotic Operating Buddy) - "Stack-Up" (1985)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


43. Toon Link - "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker" (2002)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


44. Wolf O'Donnell - "Star Fox 64" (1997)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


45. Villager - "Animal Crossing" (2001)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


46. Mega Man - "Mega Man" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


47. Wii Fit Trainer - "Wii Fit" (2007)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


48. Rosalina & Luma - "Super Mario Galaxy" (2007)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


49. Little Mac - "Mike Tyson's PunchOut!!" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


50. Greninja - "Pokémon X and Y" (2013)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


51, 52, 53. Mii Gunner, Mii Fighter, Mii Swordsman - "Super Smash Bros. for Wii U/3DS" (2014)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


54. Palutena - "Kid Icarus" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


55. Pac-Man - "Pac-Man" (1980)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


56. Robin - "Fire Emblem: Awakening" (2012)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


57. Shulk - "Xenoblade Chronicles" (2010)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


58. Bowser Jr. - "Super Mario Sunshine" (2002)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


59. Duck Hunt - "Duck Hunt" (1984)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


60. Lucina - "Fire Emblem Awakening" (2012)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


61. Dark Pit - "Kid Icarus Uprising" (2012)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


62. Ryu - "Street Fighter" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


63. Cloud Strife - "Final Fantasy VII" (1997)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


64. Corrin - Fire Emblem Fates" (2015)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


65. Bayonetta - "Bayonetta" (2009)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


66. Inkling - "Splatoon" (2015)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


67. Princess Daisy - "Super Mario Land" (1989)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


68. Dark Samus - "Metroid Prime 2: Echoes" (2004)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


69. Chrom - "Fire Emblem Awakening" (2012)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


70. Ridley - "Metroid" (1986)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


71. Simon Belmont - "Castlevania II: Simon's Quest" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


72. Simon Belmont - "Rondo of Blood" (1993)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


73. King K. Rool - "Donkey Kong Country" (1994)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


74. Isabelle - "Animal Crossing: New Leaf" (2012)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


75. Ken - "Street Fighter" (1987)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


76. Incineroar (Pokémon: Sun and Moon)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)


77. Piranha Plant - "Super Mario Bros." (1985)

("Super Smash Bros. Ultimate"/Nintendo)

The Piranha Plant won't be available when the game releases on December 7th, but Nintendo will make it available as a free download for anybody who buys the game and registers it to their My Nintendo account before the end of January.



