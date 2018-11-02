news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is having a particularly hard year.

"This year felt like five years of aging, frankly. The worst year of my entire career," Musk said in a new interview with Recode's Kara Swisher.

There are a lot of reasons for that, but prime among them is the absurd hours he puts in at Tesla: Upwards of 120 hours per week, and an average of 100-hours per week throughout the year.

"I haven’t counted exactly, but I would just sort of sleep for a few hours, work, sleep for a few hours, work, seven days a week," he said. "Some of those must have been 120 hours, or something nutty. You’re gonna go a little bonkers if you work 120 hours a week."

A little bonkers, you say?

For some context, working a 120-hour week is equivalent to working 17 hours on average every day without any days off. Musk would almost certainly have to sleep at the office for that to happen — something that he's known for doing.

Beyond the CEO, though, Musk said that "everyone" at Tesla was working 100-hour weeks in 2018 in an effort to ramp up production of the company's most recent car, the Model 3. Working 100 hours in a week is equivalent to 14 hours on average every day without any days off.

"There wasn’t some other way to do this," Musk said. When pushed, Musk reiterated: "There wasn’t some other way to do this, Kara."

That said, it sounds like those kind of hours have shrunken back to slightly more reasonable levels as Model 3 production has reached internal targets. "Now we’re down to 80 or 90. It’s pretty manageable," Musk said.