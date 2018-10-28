Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Tech There's a hidden iPhone keyboard with lots of adorable smiley faces — here's how to turn it on (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

There's a keyboard with a ton of smiley faces already installed into your iPhone. Here's how to find it.

null play

null

(Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

There may be over 2,800 emoji available on your phone, but some occasions deserve an old-school smiley face — and there's a keyboard with a ton of smileys already installed on your iPhone.

These smileys are hidden inside the Japanese keyboard, which is installed by default on all iPhones. Once you know how to turn it on, you'll find a lot of smiley choices, and most of them are adorable.

Most iPhone users who don't live in Japan don't know about this keyboard. We had no idea until iDownloadBlog tipped us off to this incredible discovery.

Here's how to get a keyboard of smileys on your phone:

First, you need to turn on the Japanese keyboard. You do that by navigating to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards.

First, you need to turn on the Japanese keyboard. You do that by navigating to Settings &gt; General &gt; Keyboard &gt; Keyboards. play

First, you need to turn on the Japanese keyboard. You do that by navigating to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards.

(Business Insider)


You'll be looking to add the "Kana" Japanese keyboard.

You'll be looking to add the "Kana" Japanese keyboard. play

You'll be looking to add the "Kana" Japanese keyboard.

(Business Insider)


When you're typing a message, pick the Japanese keyboard by holding down on the globe icon. Then, pick the smiley face in the lower left-hand corner.

When you're typing a message, pick the Japanese keyboard by holding down on the globe icon. Then, pick the smiley face in the lower left-hand corner. play

When you're typing a message, pick the Japanese keyboard by holding down on the globe icon. Then, pick the smiley face in the lower left-hand corner.

(Business Insier)


Swipe left and right on the suggestions bar for more smiley face options.

Swipe left and right on the suggestions bar for more smiley face options. play

Swipe left and right on the suggestions bar for more smiley face options.

(Business Insider)


Have fun!

Have fun! play

Have fun!

(Business Insider)


Top Articles

1 Tech A $2 billion transit center in San Francisco shut down just months...bullet
2 Tech Short-seller Andrew Left is now long Tesla — but he's making a...bullet
3 Tech 7 places you can't find on Google Mapsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

halloween universal
Tech 'Halloween' easily wins the box office for a second-straight weekend, and has already brought in over $100 million domestically (CMCSA)
Victor Vescovo, a Wall Street investor who's traveled to the world's seven highest peaks, is now aiming to dive to its lowest caverns, the trenches in the sea floor.
Tech Humans are about to touch the deepest corners of the ocean for the first time — an endeavor as dangerous as landing on the moon
The 2018 winner of the Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.
Tech The best astronomy pictures of the year are gorgeous reminders that we live on a rock that drifts through space
null
Tech If any of your apps don't work in MacOS Mojave, a small tweak in your settings might fix the problem (AAPL)
X
Advertisement