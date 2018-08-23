These 2 African countries are emerging as favourite ICT market

news

Last year, the two countries took in a combined $52.7 million out of which $36.7 million went to Rwanda.

Apart from the reduction in startup funding, Kenya is also seeing fewer technology hubs being established in the country compared with its traditional competitors South Africa and Nigeria.

Rwanda and Uganda are starting to get a slice of the investment cake that has traditionally gone to Kenya after leading investor destinations in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector in sub Saharan Africa — Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa — recorded a decline in investment flows.

The two are slowly emerging as favourite destinations in Africa for investment in ICT. Last year, the two countries took in a combined $52.7 million out of which $36.7 million went to Rwanda.

According to new data, East Africa attracted $200 million in technology-based investments in 2017, with Kenya accounting for $147 million.

A new report by the GSM Association (GSMA), the global lobby for mobile network operators, titled ‘The Mobile Economy in sub-Saharan Africa’, shows that Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa accounted for 76 per cent of total funds raised by startups in the region.

“However, the downward trend in the combined share of investments for the three markets, from more than 80 per cent in 2015 and 2016, shows growing investor appetite for other markets, notably Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal and Uganda,” the report says.

Apart from the reduction in startup funding, Kenya is also seeing fewer technology hubs being established in the country compared with its traditional competitors South Africa and Nigeria.

In the past two years, Kenya has only seen three new tech hubs established in Nairobi, compared with 32 in Nigeria and eight in South Africa.

Uganda has started four new hubs over the same period.

Last year, Ugandan solar start-up, SolarNow, secured a $6 million loan to help reach more customers and expand access to pay-as-you-go solar power.

The range of tech startups funded and the growing size of deals reflect the accelerating development of the ecosystem, with fintech and solar accounting for 21 per cent each. E-commerce and edtech accounted for 19 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

“This underscores the increasing innovation and investor interest in solutions that address the region’s starkest social challenges, such as limited access to financial services, education and energy for large swathes of the population,” the report says.

Last year, 124 tech start-ups across Africa raised $560 million, a 53 per cent increase from the previous year. Of this, sub-Saharan Africa accounted for around $515 million in more than 100 deals.

As at June this year, there were 355 active tech hubs across sub-Saharan Africa, up from 239 in 2016.

Nearly half of all the tech hubs in the region are located in four countries — Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.