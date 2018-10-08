According to the Times Magazine, these companies are driving progress and creating a creative solution to a problem - and those solutions sometimes change the world.
“To assemble TIME’s first annual list of Genius Companies, we asked our global network of editors and correspondents to nominate businesses that are inventing the future.
“Then we evaluated candidates on key factors, including originality, influence, success and ambition,” the magazine said.
These are Africa's most genius companies of 2018 right now:
Babymigo is an online community that connects mothers-to-be with information, medical experts, services and other parents. The platform is equipped with an SMS subscription service for pregnant women that informs them of prenatal appointments and their babies’ development.
Bitland is an organization that aims to provide services to allow individuals and organizations to survey land and record deeds onto the Bitshares Blockchain.
Ona is a social enterprise that builds data infrastructure to drive change. The company creates opportunities for governments and development organizations to be increasingly data-driven, collaborative and accountable.
BRCK connects frontier market with technology needs for internet in East Africa. With a team of software developers, engineers and technologists in Nairobi, the company designs mobile WiFi devices that enable internet connectivity in regions with poor infrastructure.
AgriProtein is pioneering waste-to-nutrient recycling technology to up-cycle organic waste into high-protein animal feed using fly larvae.
The world’s biggest fly-farmer, it builds and operates its own fly-factories and licences set-up and operation by others.
Wonderbag is a stand-alone, non-electric insulated bag designed to reduce the amount of fuel required in the cooking of food in developing countries.
