So far in 2018, there have been 35 tech companies in the US to reach a billion-dollar valuation.
When Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion in 2013, it felt like a massive sum of money.
Five years later, we seem to be numb to the billion-dollar acquisitions and valuations around us. WhatsApp was acquired for $19 billion. Uber is valued at $72 billion.
Yet, to build a billion-dollar company from scratch is still an incredibly difficult feat. Last year, CB Insights reported that the odds of becoming a unicorn — a company valued at $1 billion or more — was less than 1% for companies that had raised venture capital.
Others were included in PitchBook's list, like the makeup company Pat McGrath Labs, the fancy healthcare provider One Medical, and the publicly traded weed dispensary company MedMen. There were also international companies. For our list, we selected US companies with technology at the core of their business.
Here are the 35 US tech companies that have reached unicorn status in 2018:
What it does: Search and AI-based analytics
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2012
What it does: Guides users to navigate websites and apps more efficiently
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Analytics software company
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Cloud-based call center software
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Deploys software to the cloud
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2008
What it does: Platform for "low code" app creation. Think Squarespace, but for mobile apps.
What it's worth now: $1 billion
Year founded: 2001
What it does: Audio and speech recognition software
What it's worth now: $1.05 billion
Year founded: 2005
What it does: 3D printer manufacturer
What it's worth now: $1.065 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Waste management and recycling
What it's worth now: $1.066 billion
Year founded: 2008
What it does: Food delivery
What it's worth now: $1.076 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Tech-powered trucking services
What it's worth now: $1.085 billion
Year founded: 2015
What it does: Open-source trade platform
What it's worth now: $1.1 billion
Year founded: 2005
What it does: Corporate credit cards for startups
What it's worth now: $1.1 billion
Year founded: 2017
What it does: Electric scooters and e-assist bikes
What it's worth now: $1.1 billion
Year founded: 2017
What it does: Data infrastructure and storage
What it's worth now: $1.1 billion
Year founded: 2013
What it does: A single application for development operations, from project planning to source code management.
What it's worth now: $1.1 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Customer messaging platform
What it's worth now: $1.275 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Internet for $50 per month
What it's worth now: $1.29 billion
Year founded: 2014
What it does: Surfaces technical issues for companies
What it's worth now: $1.3 billion
Year founded: 2009
What it does: Restaurant point-of-sale and management system
What it's worth now: $1.4 billion
Year founded: 2011
What it does: Merino wool shoes
What it's worth now: $1.4 billion
Year founded: 2014
What it does: Fleet management system
What it's worth now: $1.4 billion
Year founded: 2015
What it does: Customer support and sales software
What it's worth now: $1.5 billion
Year founded: 2010
What it does: Job listings and recruiting platform
What it's worth now: $1.5 billion
Year founded: 2010
What it does: Discovers critical, breaking information before it’s in the news
What it's worth now: $1.592 billion
Year founded: 2009
What it does: Voice, video, and text app designed for gamers
What it's worth now: $1.65 billion
Year founded: 2012
What it does: Software that helps companies automate repetitive and routine tasks, which industry folks like to call "robotic process automation," or RPA.
What it's worth now: $1.8 billion
Year founded: 2003
What it does: Electronic scooters
What it's worth now: $2 billion
Year founded: 2017
What it does: Online game creation platform
What it's worth now: $2.4 billion
Year founded: 2005
What it does: Cryptocurrency investment platform
What it's worth now: $3 billion
Year founded: 2013
What it does: Automates routine tasks for businesses. Similar to Automation Anywhere, it calls its technology, "robotic process automation."
What it's worth now: $3 billion
Year founded: 2005
What it does: Cloud-based data-warehousing
What it's worth now: $3.95 billion
Year founded: 2012
What it does: Food delivery
What it's worth now: $4 billion
Year founded: 2013
What it does: Video game developers and the makers of "Fortnite."
What it's worth now: $15 billion
Year founded: 1991
What it does: Electronic cigarettes
What it's worth now: $16 billion
Year founded: 2017