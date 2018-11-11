Pulse.com.gh logo
So far in 2018, there have been 35 tech companies in the US to reach a billion-dollar valuation.

Epic Games, the makers of "Fortnite," reached unicorn status in 2018. play

Epic Games, the makers of "Fortnite," reached unicorn status in 2018.

(Getty)

When Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion in 2013, it felt like a massive sum of money.

Five years later, we seem to be numb to the billion-dollar acquisitions and valuations around us. WhatsApp was acquired for $19 billion. Uber is valued at $72 billion.

Yet, to build a billion-dollar company from scratch is still an incredibly difficult feat. Last year, CB Insights reported that the odds of becoming a unicorn — a company valued at $1 billion or more — was less than 1% for companies that had raised venture capital.

So far in 2018, there have been 35 tech companies in the US to reach this unicorn status, according to data provided by PitchBook.

Others were included in PitchBook's list, like the makeup company Pat McGrath Labs, the fancy healthcare provider One Medical, and the publicly traded weed dispensary company MedMen. There were also international companies. For our list, we selected US companies with technology at the core of their business.

Here are the 35 US tech companies that have reached unicorn status in 2018:

35. ThoughtSpot

35. ThoughtSpot play

35. ThoughtSpot

(ThoughtSpot/screenshot)

What it does: Search and AI-based analytics

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2012



34. WalkMe

Walkme CEO Dan Adika. play

Walkme CEO Dan Adika.

(Dan Adika/Twitter)

What it does: Guides users to navigate websites and apps more efficiently

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011



33. Tresata

33. Tresata play

33. Tresata

(Tresata)

What it does: Analytics software company

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011



32. Talkdesk

Talkdesk CEO Tiago Paiva. play

Talkdesk CEO Tiago Paiva.

(Talkdesk)

What it does: Cloud-based call center software

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011



31. JFrog

31. JFrog play

31. JFrog

(JFrog/screenshot)

What it does: Deploys software to the cloud

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2008



30. OutSystems

OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado. play

OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado.

What it does: Platform for "low code" app creation. Think Squarespace, but for mobile apps.

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2001



29. SoundHound

29. SoundHound play

29. SoundHound

(Google Play Store)

What it does: Audio and speech recognition software

What it's worth now: $1.05 billion

Year founded: 2005



28. Formlabs

28. Formlabs play

28. Formlabs

(Formlabs)

What it does: 3D printer manufacturer

What it's worth now: $1.065 billion

Year founded: 2011



27. Rubicon

27. Rubicon play

27. Rubicon

(Rubicon/screenshot)

What it does: Waste management and recycling

What it's worth now: $1.066 billion

Year founded: 2008



26. Postmates

26. Postmates play

26. Postmates

(AP)

What it does: Food delivery

What it's worth now: $1.076 billion

Year founded: 2011



25. Convoy

25. Convoy play

25. Convoy

(Convoy)

What it does: Tech-powered trucking services

What it's worth now: $1.085 billion

Year founded: 2015



24. Tradeshift

Tradeshift CEO Christian Lanng. play

Tradeshift CEO Christian Lanng.

(Flickr/groenbaek)

What it does: Open-source trade platform

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2005



23. Brex

23. Brex play

23. Brex

(Brex)

What it does: Corporate credit cards for startups

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2017



22. Lime

22. Lime play

22. Lime

(Getty)

What it does: Electric scooters and e-assist bikes

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2017



21. Cohesity

Cohesity CEO Mohit Aron. play

Cohesity CEO Mohit Aron.

(Cohesity)

What it does: Data infrastructure and storage

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2013



20. Gitlab

20. Gitlab play

20. Gitlab

(Gitlab/screenshot)

What it does: A single application for development operations, from project planning to source code management.

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2011



19. Intercom

The Intercom cofounders. play

The Intercom cofounders.

(Intercom)

What it does: Customer messaging platform

What it's worth now: $1.275 billion

Year founded: 2011



18. Starry

The Starry Station. play

The Starry Station.

(Starry)

What it does: Internet for $50 per month

What it's worth now: $1.29 billion

Year founded: 2014



17. PagerDuty

PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada. play

PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada.

(PagerDuty)

What it does: Surfaces technical issues for companies

What it's worth now: $1.3 billion

Year founded: 2009



16. Toast

16. Toast play

16. Toast

(Toast)

What it does: Restaurant point-of-sale and management system

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2011



15. Allbirds

15. Allbirds play

15. Allbirds

(Getty)

What it does: Merino wool shoes

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2014



14. Samsara

14. Samsara play

14. Samsara

(Samsara)

What it does: Fleet management system

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2015



13. Freshworks

Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham. play

Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham.

(Courtesy of Freshworks)

What it does: Customer support and sales software

What it's worth now: $1.5 billion

Year founded: 2010



12. ZipRecruiter

12. ZipRecruiter play

12. ZipRecruiter

(ZipRecruiter/Screenshot)

What it does: Job listings and recruiting platform

What it's worth now: $1.5 billion

Year founded: 2010



11. Dataminr

11. Dataminr play

11. Dataminr

(Dataminr)

What it does: Discovers critical, breaking information before it’s in the news

What it's worth now: $1.592 billion

Year founded: 2009



10. Discord

Discord CEO Jason Citron. play

Discord CEO Jason Citron.

(Discord)

What it does: Voice, video, and text app designed for gamers

What it's worth now: $1.65 billion

Year founded: 2012



9. Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla. play

Automation Anywhere CEO Mihir Shukla.

(Automation Anywhere)

What it does: Software that helps companies automate repetitive and routine tasks, which industry folks like to call "robotic process automation," or RPA.

What it's worth now: $1.8 billion

Year founded: 2003



8. Bird

8. Bird play

8. Bird

(Getty)

What it does: Electronic scooters

What it's worth now: $2 billion

Year founded: 2017



7. Roblox

"Heroes of Robloxia" play

"Heroes of Robloxia"

(Roblox)

What it does: Online game creation platform

What it's worth now: $2.4 billion

Year founded: 2005



6. Circle

6. Circle play

6. Circle

(Circle)

What it does: Cryptocurrency investment platform

What it's worth now: $3 billion

Year founded: 2013



5. UiPath

UiPath CEO Daniel Dines. play

UiPath CEO Daniel Dines.

(UiPath)

What it does: Automates routine tasks for businesses. Similar to Automation Anywhere, it calls its technology, "robotic process automation."

What it's worth now: $3 billion

Year founded: 2005



4. Snowflake

Snowflake Computing CEO Bob Muglia. play

Snowflake Computing CEO Bob Muglia.

(Snowflake)

What it does: Cloud-based data-warehousing

What it's worth now: $3.95 billion

Year founded: 2012



3. DoorDash

3. DoorDash play

3. DoorDash

(DoorDash)

What it does: Food delivery

What it's worth now: $4 billion

Year founded: 2013



2. Epic Games

play

(Getty)

What it does: Video game developers and the makers of "Fortnite."

What it's worth now: $15 billion

Year founded: 1991



1. Juul Labs

1. Juul Labs play

1. Juul Labs

(JUUL Labs)

What it does: Electronic cigarettes

What it's worth now: $16 billion

Year founded: 2017



