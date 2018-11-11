news

When Instagram sold to Facebook for $1 billion in 2013, it felt like a massive sum of money.

Five years later, we seem to be numb to the billion-dollar acquisitions and valuations around us. WhatsApp was acquired for $19 billion. Uber is valued at $72 billion.

Yet, to build a billion-dollar company from scratch is still an incredibly difficult feat. Last year, CB Insights reported that the odds of becoming a unicorn — a company valued at $1 billion or more — was less than 1% for companies that had raised venture capital.

So far in 2018, there have been 35 tech companies in the US to reach this unicorn status, according to data provided by PitchBook.

Others were included in PitchBook's list, like the makeup company Pat McGrath Labs, the fancy healthcare provider One Medical, and the publicly traded weed dispensary company MedMen. There were also international companies. For our list, we selected US companies with technology at the core of their business.

Here are the 35 US tech companies that have reached unicorn status in 2018:

35. ThoughtSpot

What it does: Search and AI-based analytics

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2012

34. WalkMe

What it does: Guides users to navigate websites and apps more efficiently

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011

33. Tresata

What it does: Analytics software company

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011

32. Talkdesk

What it does: Cloud-based call center software

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2011

31. JFrog

What it does: Deploys software to the cloud

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2008

30. OutSystems

What it does: Platform for "low code" app creation. Think Squarespace, but for mobile apps.

What it's worth now: $1 billion

Year founded: 2001

29. SoundHound

What it does: Audio and speech recognition software

What it's worth now: $1.05 billion

Year founded: 2005

28. Formlabs

What it does: 3D printer manufacturer

What it's worth now: $1.065 billion

Year founded: 2011

27. Rubicon

What it does: Waste management and recycling

What it's worth now: $1.066 billion

Year founded: 2008

26. Postmates

What it does: Food delivery

What it's worth now: $1.076 billion

Year founded: 2011

25. Convoy

What it does: Tech-powered trucking services

What it's worth now: $1.085 billion

Year founded: 2015

24. Tradeshift

What it does: Open-source trade platform

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2005

23. Brex

What it does: Corporate credit cards for startups

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2017

22. Lime

What it does: Electric scooters and e-assist bikes

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2017

21. Cohesity

What it does: Data infrastructure and storage

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2013

20. Gitlab

What it does: A single application for development operations, from project planning to source code management.

What it's worth now: $1.1 billion

Year founded: 2011

19. Intercom

What it does: Customer messaging platform

What it's worth now: $1.275 billion

Year founded: 2011

18. Starry

What it does: Internet for $50 per month

What it's worth now: $1.29 billion

Year founded: 2014

17. PagerDuty

What it does: Surfaces technical issues for companies

What it's worth now: $1.3 billion

Year founded: 2009

16. Toast

What it does: Restaurant point-of-sale and management system

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2011

15. Allbirds

What it does: Merino wool shoes

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2014

14. Samsara

What it does: Fleet management system

What it's worth now: $1.4 billion

Year founded: 2015

13. Freshworks

What it does: Customer support and sales software

What it's worth now: $1.5 billion

Year founded: 2010

12. ZipRecruiter

What it does: Job listings and recruiting platform

What it's worth now: $1.5 billion

Year founded: 2010

11. Dataminr

What it does: Discovers critical, breaking information before it’s in the news

What it's worth now: $1.592 billion

Year founded: 2009

10. Discord

What it does: Voice, video, and text app designed for gamers

What it's worth now: $1.65 billion

Year founded: 2012

9. Automation Anywhere

What it does: Software that helps companies automate repetitive and routine tasks, which industry folks like to call "robotic process automation," or RPA.

What it's worth now: $1.8 billion

Year founded: 2003

8. Bird

What it does: Electronic scooters

What it's worth now: $2 billion

Year founded: 2017

7. Roblox

What it does: Online game creation platform

What it's worth now: $2.4 billion

Year founded: 2005

6. Circle

What it does: Cryptocurrency investment platform

What it's worth now: $3 billion

Year founded: 2013

5. UiPath

What it does: Automates routine tasks for businesses. Similar to Automation Anywhere, it calls its technology, "robotic process automation."

What it's worth now: $3 billion

Year founded: 2005

4. Snowflake

What it does: Cloud-based data-warehousing

What it's worth now: $3.95 billion

Year founded: 2012

3. DoorDash

What it does: Food delivery

What it's worth now: $4 billion

Year founded: 2013

2. Epic Games

What it does: Video game developers and the makers of "Fortnite."

What it's worth now: $15 billion

Year founded: 1991

1. Juul Labs

What it does: Electronic cigarettes

What it's worth now: $16 billion

Year founded: 2017