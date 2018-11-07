news
4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury — few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV's have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.
Once you've made the jump to 4K, though, you're going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you've been missing.
Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you're looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.
44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Columbia Pictures)
43. Atomic Blonde
43. Atomic Blonde (Jonathan Prime/Focus Features)
42. Arrival
42. Arrival (Paramount Pictures)
41. The Fifth Element
41. The Fifth Element (Columbia Pictures)
40. A Quiet Place
40. A Quiet Place (Paramount Pictures)
39. The Fate of the Furious
39. The Fate of the Furious (Universal)
38. The Incredibles
38. The Incredibles (Disney / Pixar)
37. Baby Driver
37. Baby Driver (Sony)
36. Kingsman: The Secret Service
36. Kingsman: The Secret Service (20th Century Fox)
35. It
35. It (Warner Bros.)
34. John Wick
34. John Wick (Lionsgate)
33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal)
32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (Warner Bros)
31. Logan
31. Logan (Twentieth Century Fox)
30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 (Warner Bros.)
29. Deadpool
29. Deadpool (20th Century Fox)
28. Ant-Man and the Wasp
28. Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel Studios)
27. Life of Pi
27. Life of Pi (Fox 2000 Pictures)
26. Blade Runner 2049
26. Blade Runner 2049 (YouTube/Warner Bros.)
25. Ready Player One
Wade Watts stands on an omni-directional treadmill. (Warner Bros.)
24. Solo: A Star Wars Story
24. Solo: A Star Wars Story (Disney/Lucasfilm)
23. The Martian
23. The Martian (20th Century Fox)
22. Spider-Man: Homecoming
22. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony Pictures)
21. The Matrix
21. The Matrix (Warner Bros.)
20. Incredibles 2
20. Incredibles 2 (Pixar)
19. Deadpool 2
19. Deadpool 2 (20th Century Fox)
18. 2001: A Space Odyssey
18. 2001: A Space Odyssey (2001)
17. Jurassic World
17. Jurassic World (Universal)
16. Wonder Woman
16. Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.)
15. Saving Private Ryan
15. Saving Private Ryan (DreamWorks Pictures)
14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Warner Bros.)
13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Disney/Marvel)
12. Inception
12. Inception (Warner Bros.)
11. Mad Max: Fury Road
11. Mad Max: Fury Road (Warner Bros.)
10. Interstellar
10. Interstellar (Paramount/Interstellar trailer)
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Disney/Lucasfilm)
8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (Paramount)
7. Black Panther
7. Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
6. The Dark Knight Rises
6. The Dark Knight Rises (Warner Bros.)
5. The Avengers
5. The Avengers (Marvel Studios)
4. Dunkirk
4. Dunkirk (Warner Bros.)
3. Thor: Ragnarok
3. Thor: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
2. Avengers: Infinity War
2. Avengers: Infinity War (Disney)
1. The Dark Knight
1. The Dark Knight (Warner Bros)