Tech These are the 44 movies that need to be watched in 4K, according to Fandango users

4K TVs are becoming cheaper and more widespread — here's how to make the most of your fancy new setup.

(Warner Bros.)

4K entertainment was once a thing of luxury — few could afford it or justify dishing out a large sum of cash for the necessary equipment. Now, 4K TV's have gotten much more affordable, 4K streaming devices are easy to find and are relatively cheap as well, and plenty of entrainment is offered in the high-resolution format.

Once you've made the jump to 4K, though, you're going to want to put your setup to the test to see what you've been missing.

Fandango, a movie-ticketing company which operates the FandangoNOW streaming service, conducted a survey with FandangoNOW users to determine the best movies to watch in 4K. So if you're looking to get the most out of your fancy high-resolution setup, here are 44 titles that come highly recommended.

44. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

(Columbia Pictures)


43. Atomic Blonde

(Jonathan Prime/Focus Features)


42. Arrival

(Paramount Pictures)


41. The Fifth Element

(Columbia Pictures)


40. A Quiet Place

(Paramount Pictures)


39. The Fate of the Furious

(Universal)


38. The Incredibles

(Disney / Pixar)


37. Baby Driver

(Sony)


36. Kingsman: The Secret Service

(20th Century Fox)


35. It

(Warner Bros.)


34. John Wick

(Lionsgate)


33. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

(Universal)


32. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

(Warner Bros)


31. Logan

(Twentieth Century Fox)


30. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

(Warner Bros.)


29. Deadpool

(20th Century Fox)


28. Ant-Man and the Wasp

(Marvel Studios)


27. Life of Pi

(Fox 2000 Pictures)


26. Blade Runner 2049

(YouTube/Warner Bros.)


25. Ready Player One

(Warner Bros.)


24. Solo: A Star Wars Story

(Disney/Lucasfilm)


23. The Martian

(20th Century Fox)


22. Spider-Man: Homecoming

(Sony Pictures)


21. The Matrix

(Warner Bros.)


20. Incredibles 2

(Pixar)


19. Deadpool 2

(20th Century Fox)


18. 2001: A Space Odyssey

(2001)


17. Jurassic World

(Universal)


16. Wonder Woman

(Warner Bros.)


15. Saving Private Ryan

(DreamWorks Pictures)


14. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

(Warner Bros.)


13. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

(Disney/Marvel)


12. Inception

(Warner Bros.)


11. Mad Max: Fury Road

(Warner Bros.)


10. Interstellar

(Paramount/Interstellar trailer)


9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

(Disney/Lucasfilm)


8. Mission: Impossible - Fallout

(Paramount)


7. Black Panther

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)


6. The Dark Knight Rises

(Warner Bros.)


5. The Avengers

(Marvel Studios)


4. Dunkirk

(Warner Bros.)


3. Thor: Ragnarok

(Marvel Studios)


2. Avengers: Infinity War

(Disney)


1. The Dark Knight

(Warner Bros)


